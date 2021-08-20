Louisville Walk-On DE Ramon Puryear Earns Scholarship

The defensive lineman and Louisville native is the latest walk-on to earn a full scholarship under head coach Scott Satterfield.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Entering his third year at the helm of the Louisville football program, head coach Scott Satterfield has been no stranger to handing out scholarships to walk on players. He did it with running back Maurice Burkley, linebacker/safety Jack Fagot and tight end Marshon Ford in the spring of 2019, then awarded one to placekicker James Turner after the 2020 season.

Add another one to the list.

Following Friday morning's fall camp practice, Satterfield revealed to the team that redshirt freshman defensive end Ramon Puryear would be the next walk-on to be put on scholarship.

"We got one guy on this team right now, for two years, has been doing everything he's supposed to do right. Everything. Hadn't said one word, hadn't complained about anything, all he does is show up and work. Show up in the weight room, show up in the class room, show up on the football field. Can't ask for anything more," Satterfield emphatically said to his team in a video posted by the program's official Twitter account.

"We got school starting Monday, and this guy ain't gonna pay for school on Monday, 'cause we're paying for it," he said before revealing Puryear was the one being officially awarded a full scholarship.

The 6-foot-3, 264-pound defensive lineman has had a strong showing throughout fall camp, with his effort being praised by both coaches and players alike. He was named as a starter on Louisville's pre-fall camp depth chart, and will likely crack their 2021 regular season two-deep.

The Louisville native and Eastern H.S. alum played in all eleven games last year, while earning a pair of starts against Virginia Tech and Virginia. He logged eight total tackles (two solo), along with 1.5 tackles for loss.

Louisville will kick off against Ole Miss in the annual Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game, down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. Kickoff scheduled for Monday, Sept. 6 at 8:00 p.m. on ESPN.

(Photo of Ramon Puryear: Cardinal Sports Zone)

