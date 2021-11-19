Louisville Throttles Duke to Clinch Bowl Eligibility

The Cardinals are going bowling for the second time under Scott Satterfield.

DURHAM, N.C. - Hitting the road for the final time of the 2021 regular season, the Louisville football program concluded ACC play with a matchup at Duke, and left Wallace-Wade Stadium with a resounding 62-22 win Thursday night.

The win not only sends the Cardinals (6-5, 4-4 ACC) back over .500, but it also clinches a bowl berth for Louisville for the first time since 2019, and second time under head coach Scott Satterfield.

Quarterback Malik Cunningham had the best performance of his career, amassing 527 total yards and seven touchdowns (five passing, two rushing), with 367 of his yards and four of his scores coming before halftime. He became the first FBS player since Washington's Marques Tuiasosopo in 1999 to throw for 300+ yards and run for 200+.

Wide receivers Jordan Watkins, Ahmari Huggins-Bruce and Tyler Harrell; tight end Marshon Ford and running back Trevion Cooley each caught a touchdown, with running backs Jalen Mitchell and Aidan Robbins each rushing for one. In all, Louisville tallied 687 total yards of offense, and averaged 11.1 yards per play.

While the defense did give up 458 yards, it was bend but not break for a majority of the night. Duke running back Mataeo Durant was held to 78 yards, while quarterback Gunnar Holmberg threw for only 176. Safety Qwynnterrio Cole led the charge with eight tackles, and two for loss.

Louisville was not perfect in the first half, as they had a few penalties and some overthrows, but that didn't prevent them from putting on an absolute clinic. On offense, five of their six drives ended in touchdowns, with the lone exception being a blocked punt. Cunningham found Cooley and Ford for touchdowns while rushing for two of his own, with Mitchell also running for his score.

The defense had just as good of a start, despite giving up 201 first half yards. Holmberg had some success and led the Blue Devils to three long drives, but all of them stalled out late, and they were forced to kick field goals. Add in two three-and-outs and a red zone interception by Marvin Dallas, and the Cardinals went into the half with a 35-9 lead.

Duke finally found the end zone in the third quarter to snap a seven-quarter touchdown-less streak for the Louisville defense, then added another to kick off the fourth, but the offense, and Cunningham, kept on clicking.

He threw touchdowns to Watkins, Huggins-Bruce and Harrell, with Robbins logging his rushing score in garbage time. The Cardinals scored on all four of their second half drives to keep the game well out of reach for the Blue Devils.

Next up, Louisville will return home and wrap up the 2021 regular season with the annual Battle of the Bluegrass against Kentucky. Kickoff against the Wildcats is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 27, with kickoff time and TV designation to be determined Saturday.

(Photo of Qwynnterrio Cole, Jaylen Coleman: Jaylynn Nash - USA TODAY Sports)

