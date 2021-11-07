Louisville Falters in Fourth Quarter, Fall to Clemson

The Cardinals, yet again, find a way to lose a game in the fourth quarter to remain winless against the Tigers.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Returning home to Cardinal Stadium in front of a season-high 51,729 fans, facing a Clemson team that is down by their lofty standards, the Louisville football program still could not get the job done, falling 30-24 Saturday and 0-7 all-time against the Tigers.

After extending their lead to 17-7 early in the second quarter, the Cardinals (4-5, 2-4 ACC) were then outscored 23-7 throughout the remainder of the game - including 13-0 in the fourth quarter. Louisville was able to get to the two-yard line in the final minute after a pair of spectacular catches from Tyler Harrell and Justin Marshall, but the Tigers (6-3, 5-2 ACC) were able to hold their ground for four straight plays.

Quarterback Malik Cunningham finished the game with 308 total yards of offense, going 12-of-20 for 134 yards passing, as well as 134 yards rushing with a pair of touchdowns to lead a 223-yard effort on the ground. On the other side of the line of scrimmages, linebacker C.J. Avery tallied 10 tackles (four solo) and a sack.

Clemson signal caller DJ Uiagalelei finished the game 18-of-30 for 220 yards and two touchdowns, with wide receiver Beaux Collins hauling in 104 yards and a score. Linebacker Trenton Simpson led the way defensively with 10 tackles (7 solo), three tackles for loss and two sacks.

Both the Cardinals and Tigers started the game fast, with each team scoring on their first possession. Louisville cracked the scoreboard first thanks to a 26-yard run from running back Jalen Mitchell, set up by a crucial third down catch by wide receiver Jordan Watkins. Clemson answered right back with a quick three play drive, capped off by a 46-yard reception to a wide open Collins.

Defense settled in for a bit afterwards, then Louisville caught a break towards the end of the first quarter. A block in the back by Clemson on a Cardinals punt sent Marvin Dallas into the Tigers punt returner, who in turn muffed the punt, with the ball getting recovered by Dallas himself. The penalty was declined, which then set up a speed option 23-yard touchdown run from Cunningham.

James Turner added a 44-yard field goal to put Louisville up 17-7 early in the second quarter, but then momentum swung into Clemson's favor to end the half thanks in part to mistakes on Louisville's behalf.

The Tigers responded with a 38-yard field goal of their own that was assisted by a Louisville third down holding penalty, then tied things up on their next drive with an 8-yard pass to Davis Allen. That drive not only saw cornerback Chandler Jones drop an interception, but linebacker Jack Fagot get ejected due to targeting.

After halftime, momentum immediately swung right back in the opposite direction. Louisville scored on their first drive thanks to a 51-yard keeper from Cunningham, then the defense held their ground on the goal line to turn the Tigers over on downs at the one.

But on the ensuing drive, that momentum came to a screeching halt. Cunningham suffered what appeared to be a left ankle injury while sliding, forcing backup quarterback Evan Conley to come in the game. The drive stalled around midfield, with Turner missing what would have been a 51-yard field goal.

Cunningham would eventually return, but during his absence, Clemson took control of the game. They scored on all three drives of the fourth quarter, notching a pair of field goals and an eight-yard touchdown run from Uiagalelei.

Next up, Louisville will host Syracuse at Cardinal Stadium for Lamar Jackson’s jersey retirement. Kickoff against the Orange is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 13 at 12:00 p.m. EST.

(Photo of Jalen Mitchell, Trent Simpson: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

