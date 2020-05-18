Louisville's Receivers Should Benefit From Quarterback Consistency in 2020

Quadrupling their win total from the season before, the Louisville Cardinals' football program surpassed expectations in year one of the Scott Satterfield era, particularly on the offensive side of the ball. They became a big play offense seemingly overnight, ranking as the No. 30 scoring offense in FBS with 33.1 points per game, and were also 4th in the nation in yards per reception at 17.12.

What's even more impressive is that Louisville's receiving corps helped put up these numbers while catching passes from three different quarterbacks. Jawon Pass started the first two games of the season before a toe injury prematurely ended his 2019, with Micale Cunningham & Evan Conley splitting reps in the middle portion of the season because of injuries and a positional battle. Satterfield eventually gave the starting nod to Cunningham.

"We found out last year how well the guys mixed together with three different quarterbacks playing." wide receivers coach Gunter Brewer said in a teleconference Monday. "That's extremely difficult at this level to have that kind of chemistry. That shows you how much they work together off the field on their own."

Thanks to his maturation and progression as a passer, Cunningham will unquestionably remain the full-time starter heading into the next season, barring injuries of course. Brewer is hoping that the continuity in the quarterback room will directly translate into a much improved passing game in 2020.

"I would expect that, I hope that," Brewer said, answering a question on if he anticipates that the passing game will take a big jump. "[Cunningham] had a phenomenal end of the year, and I think some of that's attributed to getting used to the people around him and we getting used to him too as a signal caller."

Louisville is retuning their top two receivers from a year ago in Tutu Atwell and Dez Fitzpatrick. Atwell broke the single season UofL receiving record with 1,272 yards, and tied the single-season UofL receiving touchdown record with 12. Fitzgerald was second on the team in receiving yards with 635 and third in receiving touchdowns with six (tight end Marshon Ford had seven).

Not only are the Cards retaining premier talent at the receiver position, they're also bringing it in. Freshman Christian Fitzpatrick and JUCO transfer Bradon Smith are both guys who stood out in the shortened spring camp, and are potential breakout candidates according to the players and coaching staff alike.

