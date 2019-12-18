Satterfield wants to continue to utilize in-state pipeline

When Scott Satterfield and his coaching staff took over the direction of the Louisville football program last December, one of the primary focuses early on was rebuilding relationships with local high school coaches.

The previous Cardinal coaching staff hadn’t communicated frequently with high school coaches around Louisville and Kentucky. Satterfield wanted that to change.

Louisville proved its rekindling of a local connection on National Signing Day Dec. 18.

Josh Minkins Jr., defensive back from Ballard signed, along with Jordan Watkins, a wide receiver from Butler. Austin Collins played three seasons at Christian Academy of Louisville (CAL) before transferring to Perrysburg in Ohio for his senior year.

Satterfield wants to continue to develop the local connection.

“I think we have put some in roads in there, as we go through spring practice this year again, which we are going to push back this year, it’s going to be the last week in February and all the way through March,” Satterfield said. “We are going to invite these high school coaches back in.”

Minkins is the 41-ranked safety nationally by 247Sports and the fifth best prospect in Kentucky. Watkins is the 24-ranked athlete in the country and sixth-ranked player in the state. After playing for three seasons for former Cardinal quarterback Stefan Lefors at CAL, Collins moved to Ohio with his family. He is ranked as the 60-best player in the state and 95-best offensive guard nationally by 247Sports.

Minkins and Watkins won’t be the only Louisville area players the program adds this offseason. Satterfield expects to add several walk-ons from around the state.

He used Marshon Ford as example, a Ballard product that had 17 receptions for 239 yards and five touchdowns during his sophomore year as an H-Back.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re scholarship or walk on, you are going to have an opportunity to play,” Satterfield said. “We are going to get some more guys that are going to be in the mix from local high schools. I think our walk on program is going to be what’s really exciting with local talent that we have here.”