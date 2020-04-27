Louisville Football Recruiting Update: April 27, 2020

It has been an active week on the recruiting trail for the Louisville Cardinals football program. Between offering scholarships, landing commitments and recruits trimming their lists, head coach Scott Satterfield and Co. have had their hands full. Let's check out some of the latest news coming from the world of Louisville Football recruiting.

Newest Scholarship Offers:

Bryson Estes

Center - Three-Star



6'3", 285 lbs



Uncommitted (Class of 2021)

Nykelius Johnson

Athlete - Three Star



6'0', 180lbs



Virginia Tech commit (Class of 2021)

Kojo Antwi

Wide Receiver - Four Star



6'1", 185lbs



Uncommitted (Class of 2022)

James Jackson

Outside Linebacker - Three Star



6'3", 200lbs



Uncommitted (Class of 2021)

Caden Fordham

Safety - Three Star



6'2", 210lbs



Uncommitted (Class of 2021)

Cornelius Wright

Cornerback - Not Rated



5'10", 165lbs



Uncommitted (Class of 2022)

Jaraye Williams

Outside Linebacker/Safety - Four Star



6'4", 197lbs



Uncommitted (Class of 2021)

Top Schools:

Isaiah Brevard - Wide Receiver

The Cardinals have their fair share of household college football names that they are going up against to land Brevard. Also making the cut was Florida State, Oregon, Nebraska, Georgia, Texas A & M, Ole Miss, Missouri, Memphis and Kentucky. A four-star prospect out of Southaven, Brevard is the No. 1 player in the state of Mississippi, the No. 17 wide receiver in the country and the 114th ranked prospect in the Class of 2021 (Rivals).

Louisville makes Top 10 for Class of 2021 WR Isaiah Brevard

Damon Owens - Outside Linebacker

While pigeonholed as an outside linebacker by various recruiting services, he is an incredibly versatile defender that is all over the gridiron. At six-foot-two and 220-pounds, he has also taken reps deep in the secondary as a strong safety. Owens is the No. 14 prospect in the state of Tennessee and the 41st ranked outside linebacker in the Class of 2021 according to Rivals, Tennessee, South Carolina, Wake Forest, Penn State and Kentucky also made the cut for Owens.

Louisville makes Top 6 for Class of 2021 LB Damon Owens

Andrew Jones - Inside Linebacker

Primarily an inside linebacker for John Ehret HS just outside of New Orleans, Jones is a three-star prospect and a top 30 ILB in the Class of 2021 according to Rivals. He possesses a lot of traits you typically seek out of a modern day linebacker as he is both hard-hitting and speedy. Also in the mix are SMU, Memphis, Florida State, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Texas Tech, Houston and Georgia.

Louisville makes Top 9 for Class of 2021 LB Andrew Jones

Cameron Ball - Offensive & Defensive Lineman

Ball is an incredibly versatile lineman on both sides of the ball. He is the No. 35 defensive tackle in the Class of 2021 and a Top 50 prospect in the football rich state of Georgia (247Sports), and the No. 61 offensive tackle (Rivals). A wide range of teams are in the running to land a commitment from Ball. Making the cut alongside Louisville was Illinois, Mississippi State, Minnesota, Arizona State, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, Arkansas, Florida State and Boston College.

Louisville makes Top 10 for Class of 2021 OL/DL Cameron Ball

Tar'varish Dawson - Athlete

Dawson is an athlete in every sense of the word, as Lehigh Senior utilized his talents on almost every facet of the gridiron. Listed as five-foot-eleven and 170-pounds, he is primarily a cornerback and slot receiver. Dawson is a four-star prospect according to 247Sports, the No. 21 ranked athlete in the Class of 2021 and the No. 39 ranked prospect in the football-rich state of Florida. Making the cut alongside the Cards are Miami, UCF, Auburn, South Carolina and Minnesota.

Louisville makes Top 6 for Class of 2021 ATH Tar'varish Dawson

Off The Board:

Jantzen Dunn - Safety

- Despite hailing from Bowling Green, Dunn chose to leave his home state and commit to Ohio State. Louisville had previously made his top seven.

Gunnar Greenwald - Tight End

- The opposite is true for Greenwald. He chose to stay in his home state of Florida and commit to USF. Louisville had previously made his top eight.

Commits:

Bralyn Oliver - Safety

Formerly a Georgia commit, teams like Alabama & Clemson were among those pursuing him hard once he decommitted from the Bulldogs back in November 2019. He was formerly the No. 1 player in the state of South Carolina (Rivals) before he made the move to North Carolina to attend William Amos Hough HS in Cornelius. According to 247Sports, he is currently a Top 500 prospect and Top 30 safety in the Class of 2021.

Class of 2021 safety Bralyn Oliver commits to Louisville

Zen Michalski - Offensive Tackle

Hailing from just across the Ohio River at Floyd Central High School, Michalski's recruitment exploded over the previous month once he landed his first Power Five offer. Despite teams like Indiana and several ACC foes getting late in the mix, he chose to stay home and play for his hometown team. Michalski is a three-star prospect and the No. 14 offensive tackle in the class of 2021 according to 247Sports.

Class of 2021 OL Zen Michalski commits to Louisville

