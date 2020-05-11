Louisville Football Recruiting Update: May 11, 2020

It has been an active week on the recruiting trail for the Louisville Cardinals football program. Between offering scholarships, landing commitments and recruits trimming their lists, head coach Scott Satterfield and Co. have had their hands full. Let's check out some of the latest news coming from the world of Louisville Football recruiting.

Newest Scholarship Offers:

Almarion Crim

Offensive Tackle/Guard - Three Star



6'3", 285lbs



Uncommitted (Class of 2021)

Top Schools

Kenneth Bannister - Offensive Tackle

The No. 15 recruit in the state of Louisiana and the No. 65 offensive tackle in the Class of 2021, Bannister is adept at leveraging his body to force would-be tacklers to the turf, and his above-average blocking skills locks up defenders and erases them from the play whether it is a pass or a run. He was also teammates with 2020 Louisville signee cornerback Jamie "Greedy" Vance.

Louisville makes Top 5 for Class of 2021 OL Kenneth Bannister

Diego Pounds - Offensive Tackle

Pounds is a mammoth of a man as he is listed at six-foot-six and as high as 305-pounds according to 247Sports. ESPN has him as a four-star prospect, and by their metrics is the No. 17 player in the state of North Carolina, the No. 23 offensive tackle in the class, and the No. 256 prospect overall. He is as physically imposing as you would expect for a prospect of his size, and is adept at creating rushing gaps and in pass protection.

Louisville makes Top 15 for Class of 2021 OL Diego Pounds

Michael Gonzalez - Offensive Guard/Tackle

A consensus three-star prospect, he is primarily an offensive tackle but has also taken reps at the guard position and even on the defensive line. Rivals has him as the No. 57 offensive tackle in the Class of 2021, while 247Sports has him as the No. 28 offensive guard. He possesses a solid combination of agility and strength, allowing him to shift from side to side while still being a proverbial brick wall

Louisville makes Top 5 for Class of 2021 OL Michael Gonzalez

Chayden Peery - Quarterback

A six-foot-three, 215-pound signal caller from Southern California, Peery ranks as the No. 22 pro-style QB in the Class of 2021 and the No. 48 player in the state of California according to the 247Sports composite. He has a great amount of pocket presence & awareness, and is a fairly accurate thrower of the football, especially on intermediate throws.

Louisville makes Top 9 for Class of 2021 QB Chayden Peery

Off The Board:

Hugh Laughlin - Offensive Tackle

- Laughlin received an offer from the Cards early last month, but decided to commit to cross-division rival Virginia.

Colby Smith - Offensive Tackle

The Cards were in good standing with Smith as they had previously made his top five, but he opted to commit to Tennessee.

Kaidon Salter - Quarterback

One of the top dual-threat QBs in the nation, Salter also decided to commit to Rocky Top. He has previously listed the Cards in his top 11.

Commits:

Victor Mullen - Tight End

A three-star prospect from Ottawa just outside of Chicago, Mullen is the No. 22 tight end in the Class of 2021 and the No. 41 prospect in the state of Illinois according to 247Sports. He is primarily a blocking tight end, especially in the running game, and the fifth prospect to give verbal commitment to the Cards.

Class of 2021 TE Victor Mullen commits to Louisville

Benjamin Perry - Safety

A defensive back from Mount Carmel HS on the south side of Chicago, Perry is the No. 29 safety in the nation, and the No. 14 ranked prospect in the state of Illinois according to 247Sports, also cracking the Top 500 in the 247Sports Composite as a three-star prospect. While mainly a safety, his size and speed gives him extra versatility as a defender. His anticipatory skills and ability to play on the ball while still in the air makes him great in zone coverage. At six-foot-three and 186 pounds, he is also a great addition to the run support.

Class of 2021 safety Benjamin Perry commits to Louisville

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp