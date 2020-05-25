Louisville Football Recruiting Update: May 25, 2020

It has been an active week on the recruiting trail for the Louisville Cardinals football program. Between offering scholarships, landing commitments and recruits trimming their lists, head coach Scott Satterfield and Co. have had their hands full. Let's check out some of the latest news coming from the world of Louisville Football recruiting.

Newest Scholarship Offers:

Top Schools

Ahmari Huggins-Bruce - Wide Receiver

Louisville made the top twelve for Class of 2021 wide receiver Ahmari Huggins-Bruce, and had previously made his Top 15, with East Carolina, Coastal Carolina and Kansas State all getting the axe. A six-foot-one, 163 pound slot receiver and three-star prospect, he's the No. 5 player in the state of South Carolina, the No. 78 wide receiver in the Class of 2021, and the No. 475 player in the nation according to the 247Sports Composite.

Louisville makes Top 12 for Class of 2021 WR Ahmari Huggins-Bruce

Kamari Lassiter - Cornerback

A small yet physical defensive back, Lassiter is a top 10 prospect in the state of Alabama and a top 25 corner in the Class of 2021 according to Rivals. His close-out speed is top notch and he delivers punishing blows to ball carriers and pass catchers. The five-foot-eleven, 165 pound defensive back from Tuscaloosa is booked as high as a four-star recruit.

Louisville makes Top 11 for Class of 2021 CB Kamari Lassiter

Jaydon Hood - Linebacker

Inside linebacker is an area of need for Louisville in the next recruiting cycle, and the Cards are getting one step closer to landing a priority target. The six-foot-one, 215-pound inside linebacker is the No. 48 player in the state of Florida and the No. 11 inside linebacker in the Class of 2021 according to the 247Sports Composite. Thanks to both his athleticism and his high football IQ, Hood has a versatile game that allows him to excel in both run support and defending the pass.

Louisville makes Top 10 for Class of 2021 LB Jaydon Hood

Damarius McGhee - Cornerback

A six-foot-one, 162 pound corner from Pensacola, McGhee is a master at reading the eyes of the quarterback, and knows how to be at the right place at the right time to make the play. He is the No. 12 player in the football-rich state of Florida, the No. 9 cornerback in the Class of 2021, and the No. 89 prospect in the nation according to 247Sports' in-house rankings.

Louisville makes Top 12 for Class of 2021 CB Damarius McGhee

Prince Kollie - Athlete

Kollie played all over the field for David Crockett (TN), taking reps at running back, wide receiver, defensive back, and saw the most reps at outside linebacker. His combination of speed, physicality and agility makes him a deadly force no matter where he is on the gridiron, especially on defense. he is ranked as the No. 16 OLB in the state and the No. 230 prospect in the class according to 247Sports' in-house rankings.

Louisville makes Top 10 Class of 2021 ATH Prince Kollie

Da'Quan Gonzales - Cornerback

The Jensen Beach (Fla.) standout is a fan of the on-field turnaround spearheaded by the Louisville coaching staff, and loves that they genuinely care about their players and recruits. The five-foot-eleven & 173-pound prospect is the No. 63 cornerback in the Class of 2021 and the No. 764 prospect overall according to the 247Sports Composite.

'21 CB Da'Quon Gonzales Loves Louisville's Coaching Staff

Jordan Oladoken - Cornerback

A one-time Iowa commit, the five-foot-eleven, 185-pound defensive back is ranked as the No. 78 cornerback in the Class of 2021 and the No. 121 prospect in the state of Florida according to the 247Sports Composite. He is a valuable asset on both sides of the football, thanks to his deadly combination of hands and speed.

Louisville makes Top 4 for Class of 2021 CB Jordan Oladokun

Targets Off The Board:

Jordan Lovett - Safety

- The North Hardin HS product decided to stay in-state, but commit to the Kentucky Wildcats.

Bubba Chandler - Quarterback

- Louisville reached out to the former Georgia Baseball commit, but committed to divisional rival Clemson.

Isaiah Brevard - Wide Receiver

- Louisville is excluded from Brevard's Top 7 after previously making his Top 10.

Commits:

RJ Sorensen - Defensive End

The fourth defensive end to commit to Louisville and the third in a six day period, Sorensen is the No. 58 SDE in the Class of 2021 and the No. 123 prospect in the state of Florida according to the 247Sports Composite. He might not be as speedy or agile as the other three DE commits, but he is exceedingly vicious at the point of attack. His six-foot-four, 245-pound frame makes him little more ready for the college game than his counterparts, and he can also taking reps on the interior of the line.

Class of 2021 DE RJ Sorensen commits to Louisville

Rance Conner - Cornerback

The latest Cardinal commit, Conner is a versatile defender who can compete on the outside and in turn play physical and support the run. SI All-American Director of Football Recruiting John Garcia, Jr says that "there’s a fiestiness about him that resonates no matter the scheme or alignment." He's the No. 67 cornerback in the Class of 2021 and the No. 106 prospect in the state of Florida (247Sports Composite).

Class of 2021 CB Rance Conner commits to Louisville

