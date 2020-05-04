Louisville Football Recruiting Update: May 4, 2020

It has been an active week on the recruiting trail for the Louisville Cardinals football program. Between offering scholarships, landing commitments and recruits trimming their lists, head coach Scott Satterfield and Co. have had their hands full. Let's check out some of the latest news coming from the world of Louisville Football recruiting.

Newest Scholarship Offers:

Top Schools

Jordan Lovett - Safety

Leading the entire state of Kentucky in interceptions with 15, the North Hardin HS product knows how to bait quarterbacks into thinking there is an open window before coming out of nowhere for the pick. Closing speed is a quality trait that he possesses, which allows him to cover a lot of ground while the ball is in the air. This will be an intriguing recruitment to watch, as both Rivals and 247Sports are projecting him as a Kentucky commit.

Malachi Bennett - Wide Receiver

A four-star prospect, Bennett is the No. 10 recruit in the state of Alabama and a Top 50 wide receiver in the Class of 2021 according to 247Sports. Looking at their composite rankings, he lands at the No. 361 spot in the entire class. He has incredible control of his body, able to catch in traffic and high point the ball with ease. In his junior season with Fairfield Prep, Bennett averaged 18.2 yards per reception last year and found the end zone nine times.

Hal Presley - Wide Receiver

A thee-star prospect out of Arlington, Presley is barely excluded from the Top 50 in terms of prospects from the state of Texas at No. 52 according to 247Sports. Listed at six-foot-three and 190-pounds, he takes full advantage of his frame by using his height and physicality to haul in tough contested catches. He has great jumping ability and has a surprising amount of breakaway speed for a bigger receiver.

Off The Board:

Travion Ford - Defensive End

- Despite being a high priority for Louisville, the four-star prospect chose to stay in his home state and commit to Missouri. Louisville had previously made his top three.

Commits:

No prospects have committed over the previous week.

