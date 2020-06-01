Louisville Football Recruiting Update: June 1, 2020

It has been an active week on the recruiting trail for the Louisville Cardinals football program. Between offering scholarships, landing commitments and recruits trimming their lists, head coach Scott Satterfield and Co. have had their hands full. Let's check out some of the latest news coming from the world of Louisville Football recruiting.

Newest Scholarship Offers:

No scholarship offers were made over the past week.

Top Schools

Daymon David - Safety

When you put on his film, you can tell right away that he plays with an incredibly physical play style, as he regularly goes for the big hit. Primarily being recruited by safeties coach ShaDon Brown, the six-foot-one & 172-pound prospect from Franklin HS (MD) is ranked as the No. 47 safety in the nation and the No. 19 prospect in the state of Maryland according to 247Sports' in-house rankings.

Louisville makes Top 6 for Class of 2021 S Daymon David

Jackson Hamilton - Outside Linebacker/Safety

There's very little that Hamilton can't do on the gridiron. He has the physicality to support the run and the coverage skills to defend the pass. Listed as an outside linebacker by 247Sports and a safety by Rivals, the 6-foot-1 & 202-pound prospect out of Roswell is the No. 77 prospect in the state of Georgia and is ranked at No. 887 nationally according to the 247Sports Composite.

Louisville makes Top 8 for Class of 2021 OLB/S Jackson Hamilton

Theodore Knox - Wide Receiver

The self-proclaimed "fastest player in Texas", he has insane breakaway speed that made him hard to catch for would-be tacklers. A 5-foot-10 & 170-pound prospect from The Woodlands (TX) School, Knox is ranked as the No. 28 prospect in the Lone Star State, the No. 37 wide receiver in the Class of 2021 and the No. 174 prospect in the nation according to 247Sports' in-house rankings.

Louisville makes Top 7 for Class of 2021 WR Theodore Knox

Javon Bullard - Cornerback

Even though he missed four games in his junior year, he still collected 79 tackles (7.0 for loss) and two interceptions as a cornerback, while hauling in five touchdowns as a wide receiver. A 6-foot & 183-pound three-star prospect, Bullard is ranked as the No. 65 prospect in the Peach State and the No. 61 cornerback in the Class of 2021 according to the 247Sports Composite.

Louisville makes Top 7 for Class of 2021 CB Javon Bullard

Brayden Wood - Defensive End

He has a game similar to that of current 2021 comment RJ Sorenson, but is more suited for the 3-4 defensive scheme that DC Bryan Brown utilizes. A strong-side defensive end out of Fairview HS in Boulder, he is the No. 8 player in the state of Colorado and the No. 55 SDE in the Class of 2021.

Louisville makes Top 6 for Class of 2021 DE Brayden Wood

Christian Pedersen - Tight End

He is also surprisingly nimble for a player of his stature (6-foot-5, 230-pounds), showing above average burst for a high school tight end. The Junipero Serra (CA) product is the No. 34 tight end in the Class of 2021 and the No. 76 prospect in the state of California according to 247Sports' in-house rankings.

Louisville makes Top 3 for Class of 2021 TE Christian Pedersen

Targets Off The Board:

Chayden Peery - Quarterback

- Peery had previously listed Louisville in his top nine schools, but opted to commit to Georgia Tech.

Jaydon Hood - Linebacker

- A priority ILB target for the Cards, Hood chose to go up north and become a Michigan Wolverine.

Jadarrius Perkins - Cornerback

- A priority JUCO target, Perkins chose to head out west and commit to the Oregon Ducks.

Commits:

Jaraye Williams - Outside Linebacker

The son of former men's basketball star Terrence Williams, his athleticism and ability to move in space allows him to play the both the outside linebacker and safety position. He the No. 8 player in the state of Washington, the No. 19 outside linebacker in the Class of 2021, and a Top 300 player in the nation according to the 247Sports Composite.

Class of 2021 OLB Jaraye Williams commits to Louisville

