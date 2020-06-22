Louisville Football Recruiting Update: June 22, 2020

It has been an active week on the recruiting trail for the Louisville Cardinals football program. Between offering scholarships, landing commitments and recruits trimming their lists, head coach Scott Satterfield and Co. have had their hands full. Let's check out some of the latest news coming from the world of Louisville Football recruiting.

Newest Scholarship Offers:

Quinshon Judkins

Running Back - N/A



6'0", 195lbs



Uncommitted (Class of 2022)

Stone Blanton

Inside Linebacker - N/A



6'2", 220lbs



Mississippi State Baseball commit (Class of 2022)

Jadairion Smith

Tight End - N/A



6'4", 226lbs



Uncommitted (Class of 2022)

Sam McCall

Athlete/Safety - Four Star



6'3", 180lbs



Uncommitted (Class of 2022)

Kimo Makaneole

Offensive Guard - Three Star



6'4", 280lbs



Uncommitted (Class of 2021)

Daniel Martin

Outside Linebacker - Four Star



6'3", 190lbs



Uncommitted (Class of 2022)

Top Schools

Frederick Eaford - Wide Receiver

With a five-foot-eleven & 160-pound frame, you would think he would be more suited for the slot. But in his time at Deerfield Beach HS, he has operated mainly as a wideout and used his breakaway speed and footwork to gain separation from his defender. Eaford is the No. 93 player in the football-rich state of Florida, the No. 103 wide receiver in the Class of 2021, and the No. 643 prospect in the nation according to the 247Sports Composite.

Louisville makes Top 7 for Class of 2021 WR Frederick Eaford

Elijah Sabbatini - Safety

Sabbatini might be unranked and unrated by most recruiting services, but the six-foot-one & 195 prospect from Biloxi, MS has proven his worth on the gridiron. In his junior season fro Biloxi HS, recorded over 180 tackles, three sacks, four interceptions and two forced fumbles.

Louisville makes Top 8 for Class of 2021 S Elijah Sabbatini

O'Mega Blake - Wide Receiver

A six-foot-two & 160 pound prospect hailing from Rock Hill, Blake is the No. 4 player in the state of South Carolina and the No. 86 wide receiver in the Class of 2021 according to the 247Sports in-house rankings. He plans on committing to Louisville, South Carolina or Virginia Tech on Monday, June 22.

Louisville makes Top 3 for Class of 2021 WR O'Mega Blake

Targets off the Board:

Gavin Barthiel - Outside Linebacker

- A priority LB target for the Cardinals, Barthiel chose to commit to conference rival Georgia Tech.

Frederick Eaford - Wide Receiver

- Just three days after listing Louisville in his Top 7, Eaford decided to stay home and commit to Florida Atlantic.

Back on the Board:

Christopher Paul Jr. - Inside Linebacker

- Paul decommitted from the Nebraska Cornhuskers this past Thursday, and the Cardinals are already one of the top contenders to land him

Louisville is "HIGH" on Christopher Paul Jr's List of Schools

Commits:

Kani Walker - Cornerback

A previous Boston College commit, Walker took reps at corner, free & strong safety, and even some at wide receiver. His bigger frame allows him to contest on jump balls and fades, and has enough closing speed to make plays from any level of the secondary. A six-foot-two & 194-pound prospect from Douglasville, he is the No. 70 player in the state of Georgia, the No. 70 corner in the Class of 2021, and the 815th-ranked player in the nation according to the 247Sports Composite.

Class of 2021 CB Kani Walker commits to Louisville

Derrick Edwards - Safety

While he's been pigeonholed as a safety by nearly every recruiting service, he took his fair share of reps at the cornerback position for Miami Palmetto HS as well. A five-foot-eleven & 165-pound prospect out of Miami, Edwards is the No. 106 player in the state of Florida and the No. 72 safety in the Class of 2021 according to 247Sports' in-house rankings.

Class of 2021 S Derrick Edwards commits to Louisville

TJ Quinn - Safety

A legacy commit, Quinn was the third secondary commitment for the Cardinals in a little over 24 hours. A six-foot-one & 200-pound prospect, Quinn is the No. 79 player in the state of Georgia and the No. 83 safety in the Class of 2021 according to 247Sports' in-house rankings. He has great anticipatory skills, and is able to close in fairy quickly and wrap up to make the tackle.

Class of 2021 S TJ Quinn commits to Louisville

Michael Gonzalez - Offensive Lineman

The fourth commitment for the Cardinals over a two-day span, Gonzalez possesses a solid combination of agility and strength, and is adept at imposing his will to create lanes for his running back. A six-foot-four & 280-pound prospect out of Monroe, he is the No. 37 player in the state of North Carolina, the No. 35 offensive guard in the Class of 2021 and the No. 648 overall prospect in the nation according to the 247Sports Composite.

Class of 2021 OL Michael Gonzalez commits to Louisville

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp