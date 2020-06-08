Louisville Football Recruiting Update: June 8, 2020

It has been an active week on the recruiting trail for the Louisville Cardinals football program. Between offering scholarships, landing commitments and recruits trimming their lists, head coach Scott Satterfield and Co. have had their hands full. Let's check out some of the latest news coming from the world of Louisville Football recruiting.

Newest Scholarship Offers:

Da'Wain Lofton

Wide Receiver - Three Star



5'10", 175lbs



Uncommitted (Class of 2021)

Jalen Shead

Tight End - N/A



6'4", 235lbs



Uncommitted (Class of 2021)

Top Schools

Omarion Cooper - Cornerback

A 6-foot, 172-pound defensive back out of Lehigh Acres, Cooper the No. 18 cornerback in the Class of 2021, the No. 40 prospect in the state of Florida, and the No. 271 overall prospect according to the 247Sports Composite. He's at his best when at the line of scrimmage and is exceptional at jamming wide receivers at the start of their route, throwing them off their rhythm.

Louisville makes Top 6 for Class of 2021 CB Omarion Cooper

Myzel Williams - Safety

Williams is more suited for the free safety slot, but can operate at either spot deep in the secondary. He tracks the ball in the air with relative ease, but is also not afraid to come into the box and pursue ballcarriers in the backfield. The 6-foot, 190-pound defensive back out of Deltona is the No. 92 safety in the Class of 2021 and the No. 128 prospect in the talent-rise state of Florida according to 247Sports' in-house rankings.

Louisville makes Top 5 for Class of 2021 S Myzel Williams

Jabril McNeil - Outside Linebacker

Though pegged as an outside linebacker, he has also taken reps in the middle of the linebacker corps as well. Thanks to his long frame and athleticism, he is an extremely adept tackler no matter where he lines up. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound prospect out of Raleigh is the No. 14 outside linebacker in the Class of 2021, the No. 16 prospect in the state of North Carolina and the No. 215 overall prospect in the nation according to 247Sports' in-house rankings.

Louisville makes Top 11 for Class of 2021 OLB Jabril McNeill

Almarion Crim - Offensive Tackle

Known as "Big Crim" on his Twitter page, the Minor HS product lives up to his grizzly bear demeanor. He plays an extremely physical style of play, noted by the violent usage of his hands. The 6-foot-3, 285-pound prospect out of Adamsville is the No. 168 offensive tackle in the Class of 2021 and the No. 67 prospect in the state of Alabama according to 247Sports' in-house rankings.

Louisville makes Top 10 for Class of 2021 OT Almarion Crim

Kaleb Edwards - Safety

Also taking reps at running back for Dacula HS, the 6-foot, 195-pound prospect is the No. 43 safety in the Class of 2021, the No. 46 prospect in the state of Georgia and the No. 561 player in the nation according to the 247Sports Composite.

Louisville makes Top 10 for Class of 2021 S Kaleb Edwards

Targets Off The Board:

Omarion Cooper - Cornerback

- Less than a week after including Louisville in his top six, Cooper decided to stay in-state and commit to divisional rival Florida State.

Back On The Board:

Kani Walker - Cornerback

- Walker decommitted from Boston College, and had previously listed Louisville in his top five.

Commits:

Louisville Football received no commitments this past week.

