This Past Week in Recruiting: July 27, 2020

It was yer another active week out on the recruiting trail for the University of Louisville football program. Between offering scholarships, landing commitments and recruits trimming their lists, head coach Scott Satterfield and Co. are still trying to round out the Class of 2021 and are also planning for future classes. Let's check out some of the latest news coming from the world of Louisville Football recruiting:

Newest Scholarship Offers:

Pearce Spurlin III

Tight End - No Star



6'6", 210lbs



Uncommitted (Class of 2023)

Top Schools

Yousef Mugharbil - Offensive Lineman

Louisville has just four spots left in the Class of 2021, and up to two of them could to offensive linemen. Mugharbil would be a phenomenal additional to an already great class, as he is the No. 15 player in the state of North Carolina and the No. 259 prospect in the nation according to the 247Sports Composite. He was also named a 2020 SI All-American watch list candidate.

Louisville makes Top 7 for Class of 2021 OL Yousef Mugharbil

Markeith Williams - Safety

There hasn't been a ton of noise generated on the 2022 recruiting trail, but the Cards are already in good standing with several high-end prospects from the class. The 6-foot & 160-pound defensive back is the No. 15 player in the state of Florida, the No. 9 safety and the No. 137 prospect in the nation according to 247Sports' in-house rankings.

Louisville makes Top 11 for Class of 2022 S Markeith Williams

Commits/Additions:

Roscoe Johnson - Wide Receiver

After it was reported last Sunday that Johnson would be joining the Cardinals as a graduate transfer, the next day he was officially announced by the University. The 6-foot-1 & 190-pound wide receiver played three seasons for the North Carolina Tar Heels, tallying 14 receptions for 157 yards during that time. Last season he was used primarily in a special teams role, as he recorded just two catches for 39 yards, all of which came in a 41-10 victory over NC State.

Louisville Football officially announces addition of CB Kei'Trel Clark & WR Roscoe Johnson

Related: 2021 Football Recruiting: Predicting The Final Five

KJ Cloyd - Outside Linebacker

Just four days after receiving an offer from the Cardinals, Kevon "KJ" Cloyd announced that he would be committing to Louisville. One of the top JUCO prospects in the 2021 class, he also made the decision to bypass his sophomore season at Jones College (MS) and join the Cards for the 2020 season as a full qualifier. The 6-foot-2 & 215-pound prospect is the No. 2 outside linebacker & the No. 23 prospect according to 247Sports JUCO rankings.

JUCO LB KJ Cloyd commits to Louisville

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp