This Past Week in Recruiting: August 3, 2020

The recruiting trail for the University of Louisville football program is starting to slow down a touch in the current cycle. At this point head coach Scott Satterfield and Co. are now trying to round out the Class of 2021, however it was still an active week for the program.

This week we'll also be recapping everything that transpired out on the men's basketball recruiting trail, as head coach Chris Mack and his staff had themselves a noteworthy week as well.

Let's check out some of the latest news coming from the world of Louisville Football & Men's Basketball recruiting:

Football:

Newest Scholarship Offers:

Marcus Allen

Cornerback - No Star



6'2", 165lbs



Uncommitted (Class of 2022)

Off the Board

Duce Chestnut - Cornerback

- The Camden (NJ) included Louisville in both his top 8 & 5, but opted to commit to Syracuse.

Commits:

TJ Lewis - Quarterback

The Cardinals finally got their signal caller in this class with three-star quarterback TJ Lewis announcing that he was committing to Louisville. The Cards fought off primarily UCF, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech & Georgia Southern for the Glynn Academy (GA) product, and the 6-foot-3, 180-pound prospect is the No. 11 dual threat QB in the Class of 2021 and the No. 38 prospect in the football-rich state of Georgia according to Rivals.

Class of 2021 QB TJ Lewis commits to Louisville

Men's Basketball:

Off the Board

Harrison Ingram - Small Forward

- The Dallas, TX native was a priority target for the Cardinals and had previously listed them in his top ten, but did not do so for his top six.

Jalen Warley - Point Guard

- Warley had also been a priority target for Louisville. However when he set his decision date for August 9, the Cardinals were not listed as in consideration.

Commits:

Eric Van Der Heijden - Forward

The Raleigh, NC native had recently included Louisville in his Top 10 schools, and chose them over Iowa, Texas, Providence, Marquette, Cincinnati and others. A 6-foot-9 and 205-pound prospect, he is the No. 3 player in the state of North Carolina and the No. 72 player in the Class of 2021 according to 247Sports' in-house rankings. In his junior year for Millbrook, he averaged 12.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists. 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per game over 24 games played. He also shot 46% from the field, 45% from three-point range and 75% from the free throw line.

Class of 2021 forward Eric Van Der Heijden commits to Louisville

