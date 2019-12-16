Satterfield announces team awards for Louisville

Louisville football players were honored with team awards Saturday, Dec. 14 at their season celebration. First-year head coach Scott Satterfield, who was elected the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Coach of the Year, announced the team honors.

The Cardinals finished the season 5-3 in the ACC, placing second in the Atlantic Division. Louisville is just the second team in league history to go 0-8 in conference play and improve to 5-3 the following season.

Louisville defeated 19th-ranked Wake Forest in Winston Salem Oct. 12, the Cardinals' first road win over a ranked opponent since 2011.

After going 2-10 last season, Louisville is set to play Mississippi State in the Music City Bowl in Nashville Dec. 30. The Cardinals will kickoff at 4 p.m. against the Southeastern Conference opponent.

"If you sit back and think about it, it is really incredible what we have been able to accomplish this year," Satterfield said. "What a difference a year makes. We have come a long way, there is no question about it. You can ask our players, each and every one of them will say the same thing."

Awards

Highest Grade Point Average (GPA): Seth Dawkins

Offensive Most Improved: Devante Peete

Defensive Most Improved: Khane Pass

Team Captains: Dorian Etheridge, C.J. Avery, Tyler Haycraft and Blanton Creque

Defensive Difference Maker: Ramon Puryear

Offensive Difference Maker: Dez Melton

Special Teams Difference Maker: Jordan Thomas

Offensive Most Outstanding: Tyler Haycraft

Defensive Most Outstanding: Khane Pass

Special Teams Most Outstanding: Hassan Hall

Always Do More Than Expected: Amonte Caban

Iron Card: C.J. Avery