Scott Satterfield Excited to Start Fall Camp

Heading into his third season with the Louisville football program, the head coach of the Cardinals is excited to get the 2021 preseason underway.

(Photo of Scott Satterfield: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - On Sunday morning, a palpable buzz filled the air just outside of Cardinal Stadium. The Louisville football program slowly gathered on the practice fields outside of the Trager Center, and at 9:30 a.m., they kicked off their first practice session of the 2021 preseason. Fall Camp had officially begun.

This time around, normalcy began to creep back into the picture. For the first time since March of 2020, media had been allowed to watch the two-hour long session, that was filled with position drills, 7-on-7's and 11-on-11's. More notably, for the first time in the Scott Satterfield era, fans were allowed in-person, with hundreds pouring in to get a view of their beloved Cardinals.

"It was awesome to be able to see people at the practice there. It felt normal. It felt like before the pandemic, it really did out there on the field", Satterfield said to the media after the first session of practice was officially in the books. "Finally, to be back here and practice, what a great feeling. To be able to come out here in the fall, and start camp, it's awesome. What a great group, and I'm really excited about this team, excited about our guys."

On that hot and muggy morning, fans got a glimpse at what is possibly the biggest Louisville football roster in recent memory. According to Satterfield, 116 players participated in the first day of camp - a combination of both scholarship and walk-on players.

The third year head coach has on his hands a very interesting roster makeup. Between true freshmen, redshirt freshmen, and second-year players that are viewed as freshmen due to the NCAA allowing players an extra year of eligibility because of COVID-19, Louisville has an astounding 80 freshmen on the roster.

The Cardinals also have a tremendous amount of new players, 43 to be exact when taking into account their 2021 recruiting class as well as transfers. Satterfield admits that having a roster comprised of so many newcomers and young players does present a challenge for both them and the coaches.

"They're learning everything, this is all new to them. The terminologies look new, the schedule's new, it's the first time these guys have been in a big time program, and so that's all new," Satterfield said. "We're trying to learn them as well, we're trying to learn their skill sets. We've seen obviously seen their film, but to see them out here, how quickly are they able to grasp it?"

But even with all the challenges that present themselves, both the coaches and players are not allowing them to become excuses. In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, the program used that as an opportunity to forge stronger bonds with one another, continuously hold every one to a higher standard, resulting in a complete shift in team mindset.

"We're a tighter bunch. So many things throughout this spring and summer that brought them together, is just accountability," Satterfield said. "We love a player-led team, but the accountability that you have for each other is different, and that's a different feeling. We felt that when we first got back in January, so that's carried on throughout this whole semester."

Day one of Fall Camp had its fair share of standouts and question marks, both among individual players and entire position groups. But with players just in helmets and shoulder pads, Satterfield still thought it was a successful start to camp.

"After day one, excited about what we saw out there on the field," he said. "A lot of new faces for us to learn and, but it was fun. We got a long ways to go, but after the first day, very encouraged at what we saw."

