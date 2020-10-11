The Scott Satterfield Honeymoon is Over, But That's Okay

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - There's no other way to come out and say it, so you might as well be blunt about it: Louisville's 46-27 defeat at the hands of Georgia Tech was an inexplicably bad loss.

Voted to finish dead last in the ACC, through three games the Yellow Jackets offense had the second-most lost turnovers in the nation with 14 and their defense had been giving up 441.3 yards per game - the third-worst in the ACC.

This was viewed as a game that was by no means a gimme for Louisville due to their own imperfect start, but one where they at the very least should be in control of for most of the contest.

Instead, the shoe was on the other foot. After falling behind by 14 points towards the end of the first half, Georgia Tech then exploded for a 39-6 run including 20 unanswered in the fourth quarter to capture the victory as a five point home underdog.

Louisville's already bad start to the season somehow found a way to get even worse. Their first ever losing streak under second year head coach Scott Satterfield is now up to three games, and they are still searching for their first conference win of the season.

This is all coming off of a 2019 season in which Louisville went 8-5 & 5-3 in ACC play during Satterfield's first year at the helm, winning ACC Coach of the Year in the process due to Louisville's abysmal 2-10 campaign the year before.

Heading into this season vs. last season, expectations were much higher because of the incredible turnaround guided by Satterfield and his staff in their first year at Louisville.

However after the start to this season, for all intents and purposes I think it's safe to say that the proverbial Scott Satterfield honeymoon stage at Louisville is now officially over.

And you know what? That's okay. Why? Because Louisville is still very much in rebuilding mode.

There's a reason that the first season turnaround was so noteworthy, because seasons like 2019 don't exactly happen often. Of the 37 Power Five teams since 2000 to have a two win season with no conference wins (like Louisville in 2018), just five of them became bowl eligible the next season. None won eight games.

Given the recruiting trends of one Bobby Petrino towards the end of his second tenure with Louisville, that makes it an even more impressive feat. Years of recruiting where a premium was placed on skill position players left Louisville with one of the most unbalanced rosters in all of FBS football.

Last season was the definition of an anomaly. Of course, Satterfield and staff deserve credit for guiding that team to have the season they did given the roster they have. But now that teams are starting to adjust to Louisville's play style in year two, the Cardinals don't have a lot of the necessary roster parts to counter those adjustments by other teams.

Some of those issues were put on full display against Tech.

Louisville still only has six offensive linemen in which they feel comfortable with seeing meaningful playing time, and it might as well have been five with how right tackle Renato Brown played Friday night.

While starting to improve, the secondary still struggles with giving up big plays. It didn't help with Kei'Trel Clark, Louisville's best man corner, sidelined with an injury and with safety Isaiah Hayes continuing to allow ball carriers to jump over him with ease.

That's not to say that Satterfield and his staff are immune to criticism due to their circumstances, because they most certainly are not.

Despite lauding over the offseason that the playbook would get opened up this year, the play calling has not only still been largely 'vanilla' but has also been incredibly predictable at times.

On the defensive side of things, Louisville continues to be a poor tackling team - which is a byproduct of both effort & coaching.

And don't get me started on the decision to accept the illegal block penalty when Louisville had just forced fourth down in the red zone.

But back to my original point.

Last year's results, while great for the program, skewed what fans (and media, myself included) should expect from Louisville in year two of the Scott Satterfield era due to the fact the Cardinals are in fact still rebuilding.

It's okay for fans to be disappointed with the start to Louisville's season, but already calling for a major coaching shakeup is an overreaction. If they have this type of start in year three when over half the roster are guys recruited by this staff, then maybe we can start to have that conversation.

But for the time being, let the cake bake. That cake could wind up being delicious or disgusting, but you won't know if you take it out of the oven early.

(Photo of Scott Satterfield: Jamie Rhodes/USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp