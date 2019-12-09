ACC Coach of the Year a "great honor" for Satterfield

Scott Satterfield says it’s a great honor to be named the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Coach of the Year. The Louisville football head coach received the award announced by the league last week.

In his first year at Louisville, Satterfield went 7-5 and 5-3 in the ACC, finishing second in the Atlantic Division. Louisville went winless in conference play and was 2-10 last season.

“I grew up in Durham, right there with Duke, UNC, NC State and Wake Forest, going to see a lot of ACC games,” Satterfield said. “As a little kid, I love sports, I love football, I never dreamed I’d one day be ACC Coach of the Year.”

Though its an incredible honor for Satterfield personally, he thinks it speaks to what Louisville’s staff has done.

“We have a tremendous staff,” Satterfield said. “Not just our full-time coaches, our GAs, our quality control coaches, everybody associated with our program does a great job. Everybody pulls the same direction. I think we have changed the attitude in this building, their attitude and effort, I think that’s the two things we try to strive for the most.”

Satterfield received 23 votes, ahead of Virginia’s Bronco Mendenhall and Clemson’s Dabo Swinney, who finished with 17 and 15 votes, respectively. Clemson and Swinney defeated Virginia last weekend in the ACC championship game.

Satterfield joked that he would trade the Coach of the Year award for a conference championship every day. Louisville was just the second team in league history to go 0-8 in conference play and improve to 5-3 the following season.