Scott Satterfield ranked No. 31 Power Five coach by CBS Sports

Matthew McGavic

Not a lot was expected from the Louisville Football program in 2019. They had just gone 2-10 the year before, fired their head coach as well as most of the coaching staff, and were picked to finished dead last in the ACC.

Enter Scott Satterfield. Coming from his alma mater of Appalachian State, the first year Cardinals head coach defied expectations by finishing 8-5 for the season and 5-3 in the ACC, taking home ACC Coach of the Year honors in the process.

With such a blazing hot start to his tenure in Louisville, he turned a ton of heads nationally and has generated massive amounts of hype for the future.

The folks over at CBS Sports are starting to buy into the hype as well. The recently ranked all 65 Power Five head coaches (plus ND) heading into the 2020 season, with their panel of voters placing Satterfield at No.31 on the list. He moves up six spots from their list a season ago.

There was not a set criteria used to rank each coach, as CBS Sports stated it was a "highly subjective exercise based on what each voter believes makes a great coach -- winning record, recruiting chops, up-and-coming talent."

Nevertheless, Cards fans should be highly optimistic to see Satterfield on the doorstep of the top 25 after one seaon. He was also in the top half of head coaches in the ACC, with only FSU's Mike Norvell (No. 29), Duke's David Cutcliffe (No. 26), UVA's Bronco Mendenhall (No. 23), UNC's Mack Brown (No. 20) and Clemson's Dabo Swinney (No. 2) ranked higher.

CBS Sports: Ranking the top 25 Power Five college football coaches entering the 2020 season

Louisville returns eight starters on both sides of the ball for next season. COVID-19 withstanding, the Cards will begin their 2020 campaign against NC State at home on Sept. 3.

Best performances for Louisville football in 2019

Cardinals finish second in the ACC Atlantic Division in 2019, six-game turnaround from 2018

samdraut

Louisville offers Class of 2021 shooting guard D'Marco Dunn

The four-star prospect from North Carolina is the latest to receive an offer from the Louisville men's basketball program.

Matthew McGavic

2021 Louisville Basketball Recruiting Board: Mid-May Update

A flurry of scholarship offers were sent out this month from the Louisville men's basketball coaching staff, so let's take another look at the '21 recruiting big board.

Matthew McGavic

Defensive Line Needs Addressed Early in '21 Recruiting Cycle

One of the priority recruiting areas in the Class of 2021 for Louisville Football was on the defensive line. The coaching staff hit it hard, hit it early, and so far it has paid massive dividends.

Matthew McGavic

Class of 2021 DE RJ Sorensen commits to Louisville

The three-star prospect from Fort Lauderdale becomes the ninth Class of 2021 commitment for Louisville Football

Matthew McGavic

Louisville Receiving Core Handling Adversity Amid Tragic Losses

Cardinal receiver loses father to COVID-19, signee killed in shooting

samdraut

Louisville makes Top 12 for Class of 2021 WR Ahmari Huggins-Bruce

The three-star prospect out of South Carolina includes Louisville Football in his next round of cuts.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville receiving core talented, but unproven

Tutu Atwell and Dez Fitzpatrick lead a receiving core with lesser-experienced talent

samdraut

Louisville offers Class of 2022 point guard Paul McMillan IV

The four-star prospect out of Cincinnati is the latest to receive an offer from Louisville Basketball.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville's Receivers Should Benefit From Quarterback Consistency in 2020

Three different quarterbacks saw meaningful playing time, yet the Cards still featured a top 30 offense last season. Barring injuries or regression from projected starter Micale Cunningham, Louisville's WR corps should experience much more success in 2020.

Matthew McGavic