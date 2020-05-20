Scott Satterfield ranked No. 31 Power Five coach by CBS Sports

Not a lot was expected from the Louisville Football program in 2019. They had just gone 2-10 the year before, fired their head coach as well as most of the coaching staff, and were picked to finished dead last in the ACC.

Enter Scott Satterfield. Coming from his alma mater of Appalachian State, the first year Cardinals head coach defied expectations by finishing 8-5 for the season and 5-3 in the ACC, taking home ACC Coach of the Year honors in the process.

With such a blazing hot start to his tenure in Louisville, he turned a ton of heads nationally and has generated massive amounts of hype for the future.

The folks over at CBS Sports are starting to buy into the hype as well. The recently ranked all 65 Power Five head coaches (plus ND) heading into the 2020 season, with their panel of voters placing Satterfield at No.31 on the list. He moves up six spots from their list a season ago.

There was not a set criteria used to rank each coach, as CBS Sports stated it was a "highly subjective exercise based on what each voter believes makes a great coach -- winning record, recruiting chops, up-and-coming talent."

Nevertheless, Cards fans should be highly optimistic to see Satterfield on the doorstep of the top 25 after one seaon. He was also in the top half of head coaches in the ACC, with only FSU's Mike Norvell (No. 29), Duke's David Cutcliffe (No. 26), UVA's Bronco Mendenhall (No. 23), UNC's Mack Brown (No. 20) and Clemson's Dabo Swinney (No. 2) ranked higher.

CBS Sports: Ranking the top 25 Power Five college football coaches entering the 2020 season

Louisville returns eight starters on both sides of the ball for next season. COVID-19 withstanding, the Cards will begin their 2020 campaign against NC State at home on Sept. 3.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp