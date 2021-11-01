Scott Satterfield, Louisville Not Downplaying Clemson Matchup

Clemson might not be the juggernaut we are accustomed to seeing, but the head coach of the Cardinals is not downplaying his opponent, nor the importance of the game itself.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Whenever a schedule is released for any college football team, there are always a select few games that get circled right away due to their importance. Whether that be a big time rivalry game, or one that comes against a nationally ranked opponent, these games always seem to mean a little bit more.

Over the last several years since joining the Atlantic Coast Conference, one such game for Louisville has been against Clemson. The Tigers have been a force to be reckoned with under head coach Dabo Sweeney, having made six of the seven College Football Playoff fields while winning two national championship in that span.

However, this year's matchup with Clemson has lost a little but of the luster it normally carries, and not just because of Louisville's own struggles. Opening up as the preseason No. 2 team in the country, the Tigers currently sit at 5-3 (4-2 in ACC play) on the season, and are unranked for the first time since the 2014 season.

Clemson might not the juggernaut they typically are this season, but Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield is taking the upcoming matchup with the Tigers as seriously as ever. While a win might not move the needle in terms of strength of schedule, Satterfield believes the perception alone from a win would be "awesome".

"It would be great for our program; it would be great for our guys," he said. "They are a brand that everybody knows throughout the country, and if it comes across the ticker that Louisville won the game, then that's huge in a lot of aspects. Not only just for the win purposes, but also for the program moving forward in recruiting, and all of those aspects that are part of the program."

The main reason for Clemson's struggles this season has been their woefully inept offense. Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has struggled mightily, completing 55.7 percent of his passes for just 1,291 yards in eight games, while throwing more interceptions (six) than touchdowns (five).

Coupled with a less-than-stellar run game highlighted by true freshman Will Shipley, and the Tigers have the league's worst offense - putting up just 328.2 yards and 21.2 points per game. In fact, Clemson is just 1-7 against the spread this season, with their lone cover coming courtesy of an all-time bad beat against Florida State.

But over on defense, Clemson is still Clemson. Their 15.2 points allowed per game is third in FBS, with their 323.4 yards allowed good for second in the conference behind only Syracuse. Linebacker James Skalski leads the way with a team-best 74 tackles, and defensive end tandem Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas have a combined 14 tackles for loss and nine sacks.

"They've had a lot of injuries and still rank really high defensively, holding teams in single digits and teens," Satterfield said. "The biggest thing that they do well on their defense is just the multiple things they do on defense and the way they play it."

The Atlantic Division might be officially out of reach for both teams, but the Cardinals are still heading into the contest with a lot of motivation. While neither Louisville or Clemson is currently a high profile team on the gridiron, it still a high profile game coming up this weekend at Cardinal Stadium.

With that in mind, Satterfield is hoping that Louisville fans will come in droves to help support the Cardinals. He saw first-hand at NC State what a raucous home environment can do, and is hoping to replicate that come Saturday. Especially with a sizable number of recruits planning to be in attendance, such as '23 quarterback Pierce Clarkson and '24 safety Peyton Woodyard.

"That's a huge difference in the game," Satterfield said. "That's what a home field advantage can do for you, and we need to have it. We need to have our fans to be here, to be loud, to be all engaged into the game and it can be, we certainly can be that here, we've been that way here."

Kickoff vs. Clemson is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 6 at 7:30 p.m. EST.

