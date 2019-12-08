Louisville Maven
"Poaching season" upon Louisville

samdraut

It’s poaching season.

Louisville football head coach Scott Satterfield says it’s a nerve-wracking time of the year with recruits and assistant coaches.

Satterfield and the Cardinal coaching staff have been recruiting the past week trying to make sure commitments sign national letters of intent next Wednesday.

“Everybody tries to come in and get your players,” Satterfield said. “It’s all about holding onto your guys and getting that pen to paper on Wednesday. We feel like we will get most of our class signed in this first signing period. It’s going to be a large class for us.”

The poaching goes beyond recruits. Programs around the country also pursue assistant coaches.

“To me as a head coach, what I have learned the last seven years, I hate this time of year as far as that goes because there is always movement, there are always things happening out there,” Satterfield said. “If you put a good product on the field, people are noticing, and they want to come and inquire about some of your guys.”

The potential to lose assistant coaches is always in the back of Satterfield’s mind, but he thinks it’s healthy for members of his coaching staff to be pursued by other programs. He talks with his coaching staff and Louisville’s administration to find ways to keep the coaches together.

“We have a good group of guys, we want to keep them around here, continuing to make them happy,” Satterfield said.

Louisville begins practices Wednesday in preparation for the Music City Bowl in Nashville against Mississippi. 

