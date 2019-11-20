Louisville Maven
Satterfield named semifinalist for George Munger Coach of the Year

samdraut

Louisville football coach Scott Satterfield is one of 22 semifinalists for the annual George Munger Collegiate Coach of the Year Award, announced by the Maxwell Football Club.

After Louisville went 2-10 last season, Satterfield has helped directed a turnaround in his first year as the program's head coach. The Cardinals are 6-4 and second in the Atlantic Coast Conference's Atlantic Division. 

Louisville is 4-3 in the ACC after going 0-8 in 2018. The Cardinals could finish second in the conference with a victory over Syracuse Nov. 23. 

Louisville ended a 10-game losing streak against ranked opponents with a victory over 19th-ranked Wake Forest, the program's first road win over a ranked opponent since 2011. 

Javian Hawkins became the first running back since Bilal Powell in 2010 to rush for over 1,000 yards in a single season. Hawkins is three yards shy of set a new freshman record for rushing yards in a single season.

Louisville has 50 plays of 40 or more yards, including five touchdowns of 50 or more yards.

Semifinalist voting for the Maxwell Football Club Collegiate Coach of the Year award will begin on Thursday, Nov. 21 and end Sunday, Dec. 8. The winner be announced Dec. 29. 

The formal presentation of the George Munger Collegiate Coach of the Year Award will take place at the Maxwell Football Club's National Aawards Gala March 6, 2020 at the Tropicana Resort in New Jersey. 

Clemson's Dabo Swinney and Satterfield are the only coaches from the ACC included in the semifinalist list. 

Louisville finishes the season against Kentucky Nov. 30 in Lexington. 

