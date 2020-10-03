Scoreboard Watching: Games to Track During Louisville's First Bye Week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Just three games into the 2020 college football season, and Louisville is already heading into their first bye week of the season. While the Cardinals (1-2, 0-2 ACC) are not in action this week, there are still plenty of games around the Atlantic Coast Conference involving past and future Louisville opponents - giving the program plenty of time for some additional scouting.

NC State at No. 24 Pitt

Channel: ACC Network at 12:00 p.m. EST

Past Result/Future Date: Louisville does not play NC State (1-1, 1-1) in 2020, Pitt (3-0, 2-0) defeated Louisville 23-20 on Sept. 26.

The Cardinals found out extraordinarily quickly that Pitt's defense is every bit as good as advertised. They stifled the run game for a majority of the afternoon, and harassed quarterback Malik Cunningham all day long. As for NC State, it has been an up and down start. They won in a shootout against Wake Forest but then subsequently were blown out by a Virginia Tech team where numerous players and coaches were out due to COVID-19.

No. 12 North Carolina at Boston College

Channel: ABC at 3:30 p.m. EST

Past Result/Future Date: Louisville does not play UNC (1-0, 1-0) in 2020, Louisville travels to Boston College (2-0, 1-0) on Nov. 27.



The Tar Heels have only been able to play one game vs. Syracuse so far in 2020 due to COVID-19, and didn't look particularly impressive for three quarters of their 31-6 opening week win over the Orange. On the other side, Boston College won decidedly against Duke in a game where they where the clear underdog, but then had to beat Texas State on a field goal in their next game. UNC is the clear favorite in this matchup, but BC could give them a run for their money.

Jacksonville State at Florida State

Channel: ESPN3 at 4:00 p.m. EST

Past Result/Future Date: Florida State (0-2, 0-1) travels to Louisville on Oct. 24

Florida State comes into this game as a 26.5 point favorite, but I'm not sure any Seminole fan would be comfortable with that point spread given the season up to this point. FSU was stunned by Georgia Tech in their home opener, and then followed that up by getting boat raced by Miami and allowing the most ever points to the Canes (52) in the history of their rivalry. Not to mention that head coach Mike Norvell also tested positive for COVID-19 prior to that matchup.

Virginia Tech at Duke

Channel: ACC Network at 4:00 p.m. EST

Past Result/Future Date: Virginia Tech (1-0, 1-0) travels to Louisville on Oct. 31, Louisville does not play Duke (0-3, 0-3) in 2020

I will hold to my stance that Virginia Tech is one of the more under-appreciated teams in the ACC this year, especially after what they did against NC State last week. Because of positive COVID-19 cases and contact tracing, the Hokies were without 23 players and two full time coaches vs. NC State - including starting quarterback Hendon Hooker & defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton. They still beat the Wolfpack by three touchdowns. Duke on the other hand has dropped their first three games of the season, but did keep it competitive against No. 10 Notre Dame in South Bend.

Virginia at No. 1 Clemson

Channel: ACC Network at 8:00 p.m. EST

Past Result/Future Date: Louisville travels to Virginia (1-0, 1-0) on Nov. 7, Louisville does not play Clemson in 2020 (2-0, 1-0)

Thank whatever deity you pray to that Clemson was removed from Louisville's schedule when the conference changed their scheduling model over the summer. The Tigers look every bit the part of a national championship contender, and quarterback Trevor Lawrence has all but locked up the No. 1 pick of next year's NFL Draft. I wouldn't expect Louisville's coaching staff draw many conclusions about Virginia's side of things in this game, considering the Cavaliers are a 28.5 point underdog.

