Scoreboard Watching: Games to Track During Louisville's Second Bye Week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With the Louisville football program pausing all team-related activities indefinitely and postponing their upcoming game against the Virginia Cavaliers due to COVID-19, the Cardinals (2-5, 1-5 ACC) now find themselves heading into their second bye week one week earlier than expected.

While the Louisville not in action this week, there are still plenty of games around the Atlantic Coast Conference involving past and future Louisville opponents - giving the program plenty of time for some additional scouting.

No. 25 Liberty at Virginia Tech

Channel: ACC Network at 12:00 p.m. EST

Past Result/Future Date: Virginia Tech (4-2, 4-2) defeated Louisville 42-35 on Oct. 31.

Even with several key playmakers out for their game against the Hokies due to COVID-19, Louisville still found a way to keep it close in the loss after falling big early. Liberty might be 6-0 on the season, but their strength of schedule is the worst in the nation among teams who have seen the field so far. As Cardinals fans know by now, expect Virginia Tech to pound the rock often with RB Khalil Herbert against UofL CB Kei'Trel Clark's former team.

North Carolina at Duke

Channel: ESPN2 at 12:00 p.m. EST

Past Result/Future Date: Louisville does not play North Carolina (4-2, 4-2) or Duke (2-5, 1-5) in 2020.

This rivalry matchup doesn't exactly have the palpable buzz that the hardwood version of it does. Surging to as high as No. 5 in the nation, North Carolina has lost two of their last three games to bottom-half ACC teams in FSU & UVA. As for Duke, they remain as one of the worst teams in the ACC with their lone conference win coming against a lowly Syracuse squad.

Boston College at Syracuse

Channel: ESPN3 at 2:00 p.m. EST

Past Result/Future Date: Louisville travels to Boston College (4-3, 3-3) on Nov. 27, Syracuse (1-6, 1-5) travels to Louisville on Nov. 20.

Under first year head coach Jeff Hafley and Notre Dame transfer QB Phil Jurkovic, Boston College has turned some heads. After being once projected to finish close to the bottom of the league, the Eagles are .500 in conference play up to this point and have given scares to then-No. 5 North Carolina as well as No. 1 Clemson. As far Syracuse? Well, they've struggled mightily as their defense has surrendered an average of 33.3 points per game and their offense cant crack 20 per game.

Pittsburgh at Florida State

Channel: ACC Network at 4:00 p.m. EST

Past Result/Future Date: Pitt (3-4, 2-4) defeated Louisville 23-20 on Sept. 26, Louisville defeated Florida State (1-4. 2-4) 48-16 on Oct. 24.

Louisville's loss to Pitt continues to look worse and worse as time goes on. After beating the Cardinals at home back on Sept. 26, Pitt has not won a single game, losing to NC State, Boston College, Miami & Notre Dame since then. Florida State has been on a roller coaster over the last three weeks, getting blown out by both Louisville & Notre Dame but taking down then-No. 5 North Carolina.

No. 8 Florida vs. No. 5 Georgia (Neutral Site)

Channel: CBS at 3:30 p.m. EST

Past Result/Future Date: Louisville does not play Florida (4-1, 3-1 SEC) or Georgia (4-1, 3-1 SEC) in 2020

Okay, full disclosure: this game has zero ramifications on Louisville. But since the first three ACC games on the docket today feature double digit favorites, it doesn't hurt to take a peek at other leagues around the nation.

Florida has a pair of Heisman candidates in quarterback Kyle Trask & tight end Kyle Pitts, and Georgia once again has one of the best defenses in the nation. This game is one of the better matchups of the weekend, and could potentially have College Football Playoff implications.

No. 1 Clemson at No. 4 Notre Dame

Channel: NBC at 7:30 p.m. EST

Past Result/Future Date: Louisville does not play Clemson (7-0, 6-0) in 2020, Notre Dame (6-0, 5-0) defeated Louisville 12-7 on Oct. 17.

Not only is this the marquee matchup of the weekend, but has been a game circled on the calendar ever since the schedule was released over the offseason and will have a serious ripple in the CFP race.

Clemson will continue to be without potential No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick QB Trevor Lawrence and potentially some pieces on defense, but backup QB and former five-star recruit DJ Uiagalelei had a solid first start against Boston College.

Notre Dame has been inconsistent at times, having faced scares from both Duke & Louisville. But when firing on all cylinders, they're a formidable team to face, particularly on the offensive front.

