Scoreboard Watching: Games to Track Ahead of Louisville's Season Opener

Here are some games for Louisville fans to watch ahead of the Cardinals' season opener on Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - College football Saturday has finally returned! Except... Louisville fans still have to wait just a little while longer until the season kicks off for the Cardinals.

The bulk of week one's action will take place today, or has already happened, but Louisville still has two more days left until their 2021 season opener. They will return to the gridiron on Monday, Sept. 6 at 8:00 p.m. EST, taking on the Ole Miss Rebels as part of the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta, Ga.

While the Cardinals are not in action today, there are still plenty of games around the Atlantic Coast Conference involving future Louisville opponents - giving fans a glimpse into the future of what to expect.

Here are a few games Louisville fans should keep tabs on for the first college football Saturday of the season (I'm not counting week zero):

Colgate at Boston College

Channel: ACC Network at 12:00 p.m. EST

Future Date: Boston College travels to Louisville on Saturday, Oct. 23

Sure, it'll be hard for fans to come with many takeaways from this game considering Vegas didn't even set a line for it. But, it'll be fans' first look at an opponent that could very well serve as a trap game for Louisville. The Eagles could very well be a surprise team in the ACC under head coach Jeff Hafley and quarterback Phil Jurkovec.

Louisiana Monroe at Kentucky

Channel: SEC Network at 12:00 p.m. EST

Future Date: Kentucky travels to Louisville on Saturday, Nov. 27

Again, another game in which the home team is an overwhelming favorite, but it will provide the first of many glimpses for maybe what to expect in the Governor's Cup. Is Will Levis the answer at quarterback? Is Liam Coen the guy that will fix the offensive woes? We won't get those answers from this game, but Louisville fans will be able to start formulating some opinions for their future rivalry matchup

No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 14 Miami

Channel: ABC at 3:30 p.m. EST

Future Date: Louisville does not play Alabama or Miami in 2021.

Okay, full disclosure: this game has zero ties to Louisville's schedule. But considering this is the first of the two Chick-FIl-A Kickoff Games, I feel like I have to include it.

It will be interesting to see how Miami fares in literally the biggest test anyone can face in college football. The Crimson Tide are still very much the odds-on favorite to repeat as National Champions, and the Canes will probably get steamrolled if you ask Vegas (+19.5). But how does D'Eriq King and Co. respond?

Syracuse at Ohio

Channel: CBS Sports Network at 7:00 p.m. EST

Future Date: Syracuse travels to Louisville on Saturday, Nov. 13

Honestly, I'm only including this because Syracuse is on Louisville's schedule. The Orange are so bad that they are road underdogs to a team that ESPN's Football Power Index ranks as the 110th-best team in FBS. Yikes. Instead, treat yourself to the game I have listed next, and maybe keep tabs on this one during commercial breaks.

No. 3 Clemson vs. No. 5 Georgia

Channel: ABC at 7:30 p.m. EST

Future Date: Clemson travels to Louisville on Saturday, Nov. 6

Not only is this the marquee matchup of the weekend, but it has been a game circled on the calendar ever since the schedule was released over the offseason, and will have a serious ripple in the College Football Playoff race.

Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei showed what he can do in the times Trevor Lawrence was out last season, and once again, Georgia has one of the best defenses in the nation.

The winner will be put in the driver's seat for a spot in the CFP, while the loser will be teetering on the edge of playoff elimination right out of the gates. For a week one game, there is a lot at stake, and should make for entertaining football.

William & Mary at Virginia

Channel: ESPN3 at 7:30 p.m. EST

Future Date: Virginia travels to Louisville on Saturday, Oct. 9

Like with BC's matchup against an FCS team, it will be hard to draw conclusions about Virginia from this game alone. But we will start to form educated opinions on the Hoos. Will Brennan Armstrong improve on his so-so 2020? How will the defense looks following a bad season but returning experience?

No. 9 Notre Dame at Florida State (Sunday)

Channel: ABC at 7:30 p.m. EST

Future Date: Louisville travels to Florida State on Saturday, Sept. 25

Sunday college football? Sunday college football!

The lone game on this day should be a good one. Ian Book is out and Jack Coan is in at quarterback for a Notre Dame squad looking to return to the playoff, with some solid pieces on defense. There are still lingering questions regarding Mike Norvell's Noles in year two, but Florida State looks to be improved from their 3-6 year last season. Considering the test FSU is facing right out of the gate, with Louisville heading to Tallahassee soon after for their ACC opener, this will be one that Cardinals fans absolutely have to monitor.

