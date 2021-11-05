Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville DL Commit Selah Brown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has landed their seventh commit in the Class of 2022, as Selah Brown has given his verbal pledge to play for the Cardinals.

Here is Louisville Report's full evaluation of Brown:

Prospect: Selah Brown

Position: Defensive End/Defensive Tackle

Vitals: 6-foot-2, 251 pounds

School: Louisville (Ky.) Male

Frame: A bit undersized in terms of weight for a someone at his position, especially if lined up at nose/defensive tackle. Well toned lower body and strength, though needs to add a bit more upper body weight and strength.

Athleticism: Brown has an extremely high motor, and is the type of player who will keep going until the play is over. He has a high-level burst off the line of scrimmage, and good closing speed for someone of his size. Also has good lateral agility for both stunts and twists, and adjusting his pursuit on the fly.

Instincts: He plays with an incredibly aggressive mindset, and is disruptive at the point of attack no matter where he lines up. He strikes well with his hands and does a good job extending, though can be a touch inconsistent with it. But more often than not, he dictates control with his blocker.

Polish: Maintains good pad level all throughout his pass rush thanks in part to great bend. Occasionally has a reliance on physicality rather than an actual pass rush move to get in the backfield, so that could use some refining once he gets on campus. Though when successful, he can shoot right through the gap for a near-instant tackle for loss.

Bottom Line: While he is a bit undersized, and it remains to be seen how much weight he can truly add, Brown has a ton of potential at the next level. He plays with a relentless and aggressive mindset, which is exactly what you want out of a defensive lineman. While he might not be an impact player right out of the gates, as he needs a bit more weight for a three-technique lineman, but he could develop into a real threat down the line at Louisville.

