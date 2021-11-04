'22 Male DL Selah Brown Commits to Louisville

The local defensive lineman is the seventh commitment for the Cardinals in the 2022 recruiting class.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The recruiting trail has been pretty quiet for Louisville over the last two months, but on Thursday, the program secured one of their biggest recruiting wins in the Scott Satterfield era.

Class of 2022 defensive lineman Selah Brown, who plays less than five miles away from Cardinal Stadium at Louisville Male (Ky.), announced during a ceremony in his high school gymnasium that he has given his verbal pledge to the Cardinals.

Brown chose his hometown school primarily over Big Ten schools Illinois and Northwestern. He held 19 total scholarship offers from Boston College, Stanford, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Kentucky and others.

"My favorite aspect about the program is the players," Brown told Louisville Report after his unofficial visit in June. "Getting feedback from them on the program is important, because they are the current people experiencing it right now. The coaches caring for life after ball will make them a good fit."

The 6-foot-2, 251-pound prospect, who plays both defensive tackle and defensive end, is a consensus top five prospect in the state of Kentucky. He ranks as high as No. 2 in the state according to both Rivals and 247Sports.

Nationally, he is regarded as the No. 327 prospect in the class, according to the 247Sports Composite. His composite rating of 0.8950 is the second-highest of any commit under head coach Scott Satterfield, behind only current defensive end Ja'Darien Boykin (0.8977 in '19).

During his junior campaign, Brown was an integral piece to one of the top high school teams in the Commonwealth. He logged 38 tackles, a team-high 12.5 tackles for loss, as well as 3.0 sacks.

That season, he helped the Bulldogs reach an 8-2 record, as well as a berth in the Kentucky Class 6A State Championship game. This year as a senior, Male sports a perfect 9-0 record ahead of the start of the playoffs this Friday.

His commitment comes over two months after Louisville's last commitment, running back Maurice Turner, and the Cardinals now sport a seven-man '22 recruiting class. Brown is just Louisville's second defensive commit in the class, joining edge rusher Popeye Williams.

(Photo of Selah Brown via University of Louisville Athletics)

