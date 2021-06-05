'22 DL Selah Brown Talks Louisville Visit, Recruitment

The local prospect from Male sat down with Louisville Report to talk about his recent visit to the Cardinals, as well as his recruitment.

(Photo of Selah Brown via University of Louisville Athletics)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Like many other prospects across the nation, Selah Brown wasted very little time once the mandatory recruiting dead period came to an end. In-person recruiting was allowed to resume on Tuesday, and he was on Louisville's campus for an unofficial visit by Thursday.

"The visit went really well," he told Louisville Report. "It felt great to finally step back on a college campus after a long 15 months! It was crazy."

The Class of 2022 defensive lineman has long been a top target for the Louisville staff, and it's not hard to see why. Not only does he play less than five miles from campus at Louisville Male, but is ranked as high as the No. 329 prospect in the class according to the 247Sports Composite.

As you can imagine, the staff has been recruiting the 6-foot-2, 251-pound defensive end/tackle long before he was allowed to set foot on campus. Louisville’s efforts have been ramped up over the last few weeks leading up to his visit, especially by primary recruiter outside linebackers coach and co-defensive coordinator Cort Dennison.

"Over the long COVID dead period, I stayed in touch with some of the coaches and learned more about the university," he said. "Through them by having zoom calls about academics, and of course, the program principals and what they believe in."

But not only have the coaches been in contact with him, but current and former players as well. Incoming freshmen Benjamin Perry and Ahmari Huggins-Bruce, as well as former Cardinal great Harry Douglas have reached out and spoken to him.

"My favorite aspect about the program is the players," he said. "Getting feedback from them on the program is important, because they are the current people experiencing it right now. The coaches caring for life after ball will make them a good fit.

Of course, Louisville is not the only school in hot pursuit of him. Outside of the Cardinals, Northwestern, West Virginia and Illinois are other schools in which Brown says are recruiting him extremely hard. But, Louisville remains persistent.

"I’ll be back up on campus the 24th for camp with Coach (Mark) Ivey," he said.

Brown was one of several local prospects to pay the Cardinals a visit on June 3. ‘22 Ballard defensive lineman Jadairion Smith, '22 Male defensive lineman Jayshawne Monroe, ‘23 St. Xavier defensive lineman Micah Carter, ‘23 Male offensive lineman William ‘Woo’ Spencer and ‘23 Male defensive back Jeremiah Collins.

Louisville currently sports two commitments in the Class of 2022: quarterback Khalib Johnson and defensive end Popeye Williams.

