Seven Cardinals Named to PFF's Preseason All-ACC Team

Three Louisville players made the Second Team, another three made the Third Team, with a final earning an Honorable Mention.

(Photo of Kei'Trel Clark: Charles LeClaire - USA TODAY Sports)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The folks over at Pro Football Focus have started to release their All-Conference Teams ahead of the 2021 college football season, and on the Atlantic Coast Conference iteration, they included a healthy dose of Louisville players.

In total, seven Cardinals were named to their All-ACC team. Tight end Marshon Ford, safety Kenderick Duncan Jr. and cornerback Kei'Trel Clark (at Flex D) were named to the Second Team; interior offensive lineman Cole Bentley & Caleb Chandler and placekicker James Turner earned Third Team nods; and running back Hassan Hall earned an Honorable Mention at kick returner.

Ford has been one of the most underrated tight ends in the ACC over the previous two years. Last season, he hauled in 25 receptions for 309 yards, and ranked second among tight ends in the league with six touchdowns.

Coming over from Georgia Southern, Duncan finished the 2020 season with 28 tackles (16 solo), five pass breakups and two interceptions in just six games. Despite being limited by injuries, he was named to the All-Sun Belt First Team by Pro Football Focus. He will have two seasons of eligibility with Louisville.

Clark was an immediate contributor in his first season with Louisville. He tallied 36 tackles (27 solo), 2.0 for loss, an interception, and 10 pass breakups - the latter of which tied for the most in the ACC and eighth nationally. He was a Second Team All-ACC selection, and one of two returners from Louisville's five All-ACC honorees from 2021.

Bentley started in the first 10 games of the 2020 season, before he was deemed unavailable for the regular season finale vs. Wake Forest due to COVID-19 contact tracing. Bentley was named to the 2020 Rimington Trophy watch list last October, which is awarded to the top center in college football.

Chandler saw action in all eleven games last season, and is Louisville's top returning offensive lineman. According to PFF, his overall grade of 75.1 and run block grade of 78.2 leads the Cardinals, while his pass block grade of 66.7 places second only to Bentley's 69.8.

A semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award, Turner finished 13-of-15 on field goal attempts, closing the year by hitting eight consecutive field goals. His 86.7 field goal percentage was the third-best percentage in Louisville history. He was also a perfect 40-of-40 on PAT attempts, the fifth-most PAT attempts made in a season without a miss at UofL.

Injuries limited Hall in 2020, but he still was able to display his explosiveness whenever he saw the field. He led the team with 382 kickoff return yards, averaging 21.2 yards per return. He closed the season with 1,993 career return yards - the fourth-most in school history.

Louisville will kickoff the 2021 season against Ole Miss in the annual Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Monday, Sept. 6.

