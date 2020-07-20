SI Publishers Select 2020 Preseason All-ACC Team

The publishers of Sports Illustrated's ACC team sites have selected their 2020 preseason all-conference team.

Each publisher had one vote and was able to choose a single position player at QB, TE, RB, PK and Punter, two at DE/DT/CB/S, three linebackers and wide receivers, and five offensive linemen regardless of position.

There were six unanimous selections: Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne, Jackson Carman of Clemson, Paris Ford (Pittsburgh), Max Richardson (Boston College) and Marvin Wilson (Florida State).

Surprisingly, Clemson didn't have the most selections. That honor went to Virginia Tech with four. Clemson did come in a close second with three, tied with Florida State, Pitt, and Wake Forest. Virginia and Georgia Tech didn't get anyone on this year's team.

Not surprisingly, Louisville did have a member of their high-flying offense get selected -- wide receiver Tutu Atwell.

Here are the selections, as compiled by A.J. Black of SI's BC Bulletin:

Quarterback: Trevor Lawrence (Clemson)

Running Back: Travis Etienne (Clemson)

Wide Receivers: Sage Surratt (Wake Forest), Dazz Newsome (UNC), Tutu Atwell (Louisville), Tamorrion Terry (FSU)

Tight End: Brevin Jordan (Miami)

Offensive Linemen: Jackson Carman (Clemson), Ben Petrula (Boston College), Jimmy Morrissey (Pitt), Christian Darrisaw (VT), Lecitus Smith (VT)

Defensive Ends: Greg Rosseau (Miami), Boogie Basham (Wake Forest)

Defensive Tackles: Marvin Wilson (FSU), Jalen Tyman Pitt

Linebackers: Max Richardson (Boston College), Chazz Surratt (UNC), Rayshard Ashby (VT)

Cornerbacks: Asante Samuel (FSU), Caleb Fairley (VT)

Safeties: Andre Cisco (Syracuse), Paris Ford (Pitt)

Kicker: Nick Sciba (Wake Forest)

Punter: Trenton Gill (NC State)

KR/PR: Desmond Philyaw-Johnson (Duke)

