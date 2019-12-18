Louisville football signs five wide receivers

With the departure of four receivers, Louisville football signed five for the position group in the 2020 recruiting class on National Signing Day Dec. 18. Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield said the signees have speed and talent.

Christian Fitzpatrick, the younger brother of junior wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick, was a player Satterfield didn’t know if the Cardinals would land. Fitzpatrick is the 71-ranked receiver nationally and 16-best player in Michigan by Rivals.com.

The 6-foot-3, 204-pound receiver had 33 receptions for 610 yards and 10 touchdowns during his senior year of high school. Satterfield said Fitzpatrick is nowhere near reaching his potential.

“He is so long, his arms are tremendous, his catch radius is so vast,” Satterfield said. “You can throw the ball anywhere around him and he can make the catch. He has big hands.”

Nick Malito, a 6-foot-1 receiver from Girard, Ohio showed his speed in Louisville’s camp, running a 4.4 in the 40-yard sprint. He is the 43-ranked prospect in Ohio, finishing his career with 2,510 receiving yards and 125 receptions.

“He is a tough player that can play on the outside,” Satterfield said. “I think he can be a steal in the class.”

Dexter Rentz was one of five signees from Florida. Satterfield envisions the 5-foot-9, 164-pound receiver in a role similar to Tutu Atwell in the slot.

“Dexter Rentz is a fast, shifty player, big time player maker,” Satterfield said. “He is a good leader.”

Braden Smith, a 6-foot wide receiver, played quarterback in high school before moving to the outside at Northwest Community College in Mississippi. Smith can play in the slot or on the outside.

“I love signing quarterbacks, those guys understand the game,” Satterfield said. “He is big, he has some size, he can break tackles.”

Jordan Watkins, a local recruit from Butler High School in Louisville, is a versatile player. He is ranked as the 24-best athlete in the country and sixth-best player in the state by Rivals.com.

“Jordan is a really talented player,” Satterfield said. “He has really good hands and can play inside or outside.”