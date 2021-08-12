De'Rail Sims, Jalen Mitchell Talk Fall Camp for Louisville

(Photo of Jalen Mitchell: Geoff Burke - USA TODAY Sports)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program recently kicked off the start of fall camp, as the Cardinals is now almost halfway through the start of their two-week preseason.

Following their fifth practice on Thursday, running backs coach De'Rail Sims and running back Jalen Mitchell took time to meet with the media. They discussed the everyday competition, the rotation of the backs, the newcomers, and more.

Below is the transcript from their press conference, as well as the videos:

Running Backs Coach De'Rail Sims

(On the competition through the first few days of fall camp)

It's been heated. It's been good competition in terms of the players working hard, and everybody's pushing each other. We always talk about in our room all the time, that we got to be the driving force that pushes each other. When one guy has a big play, the next guy, he should get in there so he can get a big play. Then when one guy has a bad play, the rest of his teammates better lift him up and encourage him. It's been good competition and it's been healthy competition, which is always good.



(On the competition between Jalen Mitchell and Hassan Hall)

The competition has just been really good between the two. They feed and vibe off one another, so that part is really good. Anytime you got a bunch of guys that can really play, and everybody wants to play, that's always a really, really good thing. Because now you're gonna get the best out of everybody. Hassan had a really good summer, first couple of days in practice has been good. We always can get better, we're always trying to push and find a way to get 1% better every day. That's been the number one focus, and number one deal, especially as a whole group from a ball security standpoint, is make sure we take care of the football.



(On how Maurice Burkley has looked in camp, and if he is healthy)

He's doing really good. I call him RoboCop. The way he bounced back, and coming back from his injury, he is a really good person, and a really good leader. He's doing a really good job, and is a very, very hard worker, that is passionate and that cares. The number one deal is, you can't even tell he's bouncing back from an injury by the way he'd been out here running and moving. He's been really good.



(On how they teach Mitchell to use his strength on the field)

It's always the little things in terms of teaching them how to run. When you running the ball, everybody thinks it's just about pad level. Which it is, but it's also being able to come out of your hips, and bring that power. Because you always have power that's coming from your legs, and coming through your upper body. Being able to run behind your pads, but also bring your hips with you when you're running the football. Jalen has done a phenomenal job all spring and summer. He's a guy that you pretty much have to run out of the building, because he's gonna find a way to always get extra work in. That's what you want. His mindset is tremendous, and his work ethic is off the charts. He's the type of player that you always want to be able to coach, and we're blessed to have him.



(On how they balance the reps among the backs in practice so that they have a proper rotation for the season)

You use the practices and use the scriptures, from that standpoint. Pretty much everywhere I've been in my past, I've usually had this many backs in terms of guys that's able to play, and able to push each other. The thing about it is, you get guys that are able to continue to keep pushing. Everybody gets in reps in practice, and we grade everything from a running back standpoint of seeing how guys are doing, then we kind of chart that. We'll get through the scrimmages, and then see where we're at. We'll see who's doing really, really well, see who needs more work, and then we go from there.



(On if they will use a two-man or three-man rotation)

Listen, whatever it takes to win again. That's the number one deal. If it takes three to win the game, if it takes four to five to win the game, whatever it takes so we're staying fresh, we'll do whatever it takes to win the ballgame.



(On his analysis of Trevion Cooley)

I think with him, he's totally different from where he was in the spring. In the spring, he was kind of like a deer in the headlights. Every day right now, he's getting better and better. Just being honest with you, just like all of us in the room, we got to improve on everything. That's the number one deal. We're not a finished product yet. We got to continue to work on our game, so from every aspect, whether it's running the ball, pass protection, pass catching game, receiving game, we got to improve in every aspect. That's the number one deal with him, but you see flashes. You see flashes of what he's going to be, and that's the most promising thing.



(On how recent Syracuse transfer Jawhar Jordan looks)

He looks good. The number one deal with him, he hasn't even been here a week yet. So he's still trying to learn how we do things, from the way that we operate in the weight room, to the way we operate on the field, he's still learning, and still learning the playbook. But you see the same situation with him. When he gets in, he gets the ball in his hands you see flashes of him as well.



(On how they will go about naming a starter)

I think it's gonna play itself out throughout fall camp. Then at the end of it, Coach Satterfield will have the final call on that from what sees fit in terms of who was 1a, and then what kind of role from that standpoint. But I think you let this thing play out as we go through fall camp, and then we go from there.



(On the benefits of operating running back by committee)

The number one deal is, you're keeping everybody fresh. So when the defense is tired in the third and fourth quarter, and you got horses coming at them with fresh legs, it's hard for them to stop. That's a lot of times where you see the explosive plays come from I think the days of, back when I played, where you'd have one running back that took all the carries, now you want to keep guys fresh, because it's a long season. The number one deal is, if you got multiple guys in the room, at some point in time, somebody's gonna get dinged up, and the next guy is able to come in and the offense does not take a step back. Sometimes it takes a step forward, that's a positive deal, and that happens when you got a bunch of guys that are playing with their hair on fire, and they all are fresh. When they get in, they're itching to want to go score a touchdown and make a name for themselves. That's a really, really good thing. That's what you want in terms of this room and being able to drive itself.



(On if they will use a feature back, or go with RB by committee)

It's too early to tell, to be honest with you. It's too early to tell. Once we get a little further along in fall camp, we could probably start to show what it's going to be. But at the end of the day, as long as we're winning ballgames, that's all that matters.



(On how deep in the game planning process they are against Ole Miss)

We started back during the summer, going through as coaches, looking at the game. They started to put together and just look at Ole Miss a little bit, but right now we're focused on us. That's the number one competition that we got right now is us. We trying to refine ourselves and get better, to get 1% better every day from our standpoint,. Once we get further along in fall camp, and get about a week out, then we'll probably start getting that preparation for Ole Miss.



(On the new rules that limit the amount of contact that players can take in practice)

You need some hits. But the number one deal, from a running back standpoint, is you only have so many body blows that you can take, so it's good. There's a lot of things that we can do from the standpoint of pass protection, still running in terms of pad level without the pads on. But then once those pads come on, they feel like a different animal, and they want to go get contact. But from a running back standpoint, I think it is good.

Running Back Jalen Mitchell

(On the competition through the first few days of fall camp)

We've been at each other's necks every single day. Everybody's making plays, everybody's doing their best to put their best foot forward trying to position themselves.



(On what he focused on over the offseason)

During this offseason, I basically focused on flexibility, mobility, speed, trying to become a better film watching. Taking better notes during film, just trying to figure out what I can pick up from other backs. Whether it'd be NFL backs or Louisville film, old game film. For the most part, I think we watched Alvin Kamara the most. But personally, I've been watching Adrian Peterson, Marshawn Lynch, those kind of backs.



(On how much Hassan Hall has helped push him)

Hassan is someone I've looked up to ever since I've got here. He always had that status in the room. That's something that I shoot for, something that I want to achieve. Every single day, I'm going at him, he's going at me. He knows that it's just a competition, and I want to see him succedd as much as I want to see myself succeed. Last year he had a few hiccups, but he's more focused and ready to go.

(On how Maurice Burkley has looked since coming back from injury)

Honestly, a complete 360. I've never seen anything like it. For somebody to have that kind of surgery, and then be back in a few months, almost better than what he was beforehand. I'm real proud of him, and I hope he keeps going.



(On the benefits of operating running back by committee)

Fresh legs, more competition. The more competition we have, the better we can all get. I would hate for us to just be a one back, two back system. I want to see everybody eat and everybody have fun, because they're my brother's. Everybody's a family, we want to see each other win. There's no, "oh, I gotta be better than you". It's all love and camaraderie.

(On his mindset in camp)

My mindset everyday is to think I'm the last back on the list. I'm the last option. If I can think I'm the last option, and push myself to be more than that, I succeed. Just keeping that growth mentality, and knowing that somebody is out there working, and somebody is getting better than you. Whether that be my teammate, or somebody else in the country.



(On Trevion Cooley's performance in camp)

He's so excited. He is a genuine person to be around, he wants to learn and he lights up the room. I like to call him a little scat pack. He's explosive, he's getting better with his reads and steps, being more detail focused. In the spring, he wasn't as detailed, he just got out there and go. But this fall, he's been more detailed, more focused on what he has to do with just the little things. Whether that be alignment, motions from the wide receivers and different things like that. I'm very proud of him. I'm ready to see what he can do in the future.

