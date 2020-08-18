Six Standout Performances from Louisville's Fall Camp

Practice is still ongoing, but the fall camp portion of the preseason for the Louisville Football program is now complete.

With classes at the University of Louisville resuming on Monday, the Cardinals have now phased into their regular season practice schedule in preparation for their season-opener on September 12 against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

Camp might have only lasted two weeks, but Louisville was able to pack in a lot of on-field preparation: nine two-hour practices and a nearly three-hour scrimmage.

The Cardinals are no longer playing catch-up from a schematic standpoint, and the second fall camp in the Scott Satterfield era featured several standout performances from old and new players alike as they hope to build on their 8-5 season in 2019.

Here are six of the most noteworthy performances from Louisville Football's 2020 Fall Camp:

OT Renato Brown

Sliding into the starting right tackle spot after Tyler Haycraft graduated last season, redshirt freshman Renato Brown was quick to turn heads once the Cardinals began fall camp.

"Renato has done a great job of understanding what we're wanting and what we need at that position," offensive coordinator Dwayne Ledford said after the second day of camp.

That effort and performance carried on throughout camp and into Louisville's first scrimmage of the preseason, where head coach Scott Satterfield took note as well.

"One of the young guys that really stood out is at right tackle - Renato (Brown)," he said after Louisville's scrimmage on Saturday. "He's had, in two weeks, some of the best work up front. ... He's playing as good as any of the guys up front."

In his true freshman year, Brown saw action against Notre Dame, Eastern Kentucky and Florida State before redshirting.

CB Kei'Trel Clark

He has only been with the program for less than a month, but sophomore cornerback Kei'Trel Clark was arguably one of the best players throughout fall camp.

"The bright spot out of (the cornerbacks) right now is Kei'Trel Clark," defensive coordinator Bryan Brown said. "He's had a couple interceptions within the first couple days, a lot of PBUs. He's a quick corner that loves competing and loves to be in tight coverage."

A Liberty transfer, Clark had a successful 2019 season with the Flames and eventually worked his way into a starter's role as a freshman. He played in all 13 games, collecting 38 tackles (33 solo), 3.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack and 6 pass break ups.

"He's definitely doing a great job making a lot of plays, catching interceptions," redshirt junior cornerback Anthony Johnson said.

Clark has applied for a waiver to be immediately eligible for the 2020 season, and is still awaiting a decision from the NCAA.

QB Micale Cunningham

It's hard to truly standout in camp whenever you're already noted as one of the best players on the roster. However quarterback Micale Cunningham has progressed so much since the end of last season that he is a completely different player.

"He really made a decision to become a better passer," quarterbacks coach Frank Ponce said. "He's done some things on film during camp that it makes you very proud of the progress that he's made."

A season ago, Cunningham threw for 2,061 yards and 22 touchdowns while rushing for 482 yards and six scores over 12 games and 11 starts. Since then, the redshirt junior has taken a big enough step forward that Ponce believes he has more of a stranglehold on the starter's role than he did a month ago.

"(Micale) Cunningham has developed himself into a true No. 1, and then you have Puma (Pass) and (Evan) Conley now battling for No. 2," he said. "He's separated himself a little bit from the other guys. He's done extremely well in practice."

DT Jared Goldwire

With the departure of starting nose tackle G.G. Robinson in the offseason, senior Jared Goldwire was someone who was counted on to take a significant step forward. So far, it seems that he has responded well to the coaches' calls.

"He has started to set the tone for himself and for our defense that he's gonna be a mainstay in there as long as he stay healthy," defensive line coach Mark Ivey said. "He's been really, really consistent."

After collecting only 22 tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks in his penultimate season, Goldwire not only wanted to improve his play on the field, but his influence as a leader as well.

"My understanding of the game, being able to read formations, and helping all my teammates get our D-Line together," Goldwire said when asked what improvements he has made. "I've done a lot better job of leading the defense. Also my technique, I've done a lot better with my technique and my pad level."

TE Ean Pfeifer

Despite being a fifth year senior in 2019, graduate transfer Ean Pfeifer earned the rare sixth year of eligibility over the offseason for one final ride with the Cardinals. Based on what we heard early on in camp, he is looking to save his breakout year for last.

"He looked extremely good out there," offensive coordinator Dwayne Ledford said. "He looked good running routes, he looked good at catching the football, and obviously what we asked him to do from a blocking standpoint he looked really, really good."

Pfeifer came over from Vanderbilt, where he played primarily on the offensive line, and made the transition to tight end upon committing to Louisville in January of 2019. He hauled in just two passes for seven yards last season, although he is looking to have a much more significant role for his swan song.

"He was the guy in that first practice that you're like 'man, he did a really good job'. So he's somebody that definitely stood out day one as far as a name that you might not have heard of that much."

WR Jordan Watkins

A talking point that has emerged since the end of last season is who will emerge as Louisville's third go-to receiver. Justin Marshall has potential as does JUCO transfer Braden Smith, but freshman Jordan Watkins is one to keep an eye on.

"Watkins has really shown a lot of flashes of his tenacity and ability to be athletic and make some plays," wide receiver coach Gunter Brewer said. "Now he's just learning what to do."

Brewer isn't the only person to make note of Watkins' speed and athleticism, as redshirt senior Dez Fitzpatrick was also impressed.

"He's very fast. That's one thing that caught my eye. He's very fast and he knows how to stop with his speed," he said. "It's rare with a fast freshman sometimes. You know they're so fast and out of control & don't know how to stop, but I don't see that with him at all. He's running great routes and breaking precisely."

