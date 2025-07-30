Louisville LB Stanquan Clark Named to Butkus Award Watch List
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville linebacker Stanquan Clark has been named to the preseason watch list for the 41st Butkus Award, The Butkus Foundation announced announced Wednesday.
The Butkus Award is award annually to the top linebacker in college football. Clark is one of eight players from the ACC to be named to the preseason watch list for the Butkus Award, joining Clemson's Sammy Brown and Wade Woodaz, Miami's Wesley Bissainthe, North Carolina's Andrew Simpson, Pitt's Rasheem Biles and Kyle Louis, and Virginia Tech's Caleb Woodson.
Clark had a breakout 2024 season as a true sophomore. Starting all 13 games, the 6-foot-3, 235-pound inside backer's 76 overall tackles and eight tackles for loss were both second on the team to T.J. Quinn. Not to mention he also caught two interceptions, forced two fumbles, and tallied two pass breakups.
The Miami native was regarded as the No. 378 prospect in the nation coming out of high school, and that turned into early playing time as a true freshman. In 2023, he played in all 14 games, logging 15 total tackles (eight solo), two for loss and a forced fumble.
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Stanquan Clark: Clare Grant - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky