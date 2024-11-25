Louisville's Stanquan Clark Named ACC Linebacker of the Week
Press Release from the University of Louisville:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – University of Louisville linebacker Stanquan Clark was named the Atlantic Coast Conference Linebacker of the Week, the league announced on Monday.
Clark recorded seven tackles and his first two career interceptions as the Cardinals dominated Pitt 37-9 last Saturday at L&N Stadium in the final ACC game of the season. Clark stopped the Panthers first drive when he registered his first career interception on the goal line to stop a potential scoring drive. The Miami, Fla., native would record his second pick of the game as the Cardinals intercepted three different quarterbacks.
Clark led a defense that limited Pitt to 265 yards of total offense and held them scoreless until Pitt late the third quarter. The Panthers were held to just 75 yards on the ground.
Louisville closes the regular season when it travels to Kentucky for the Governor’s Cup on Saturday at Noon.
(Photo of Stanquan Clark: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X