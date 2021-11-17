Surging Louisville Run Defense to Face Another Test vs. Duke

The Cardinals' run defense has been spectacular over the last few weeks, and they'll be tasked with handling yet another 1,000-yard back when they take on the Blue Devils.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Through the first six games of the season, the defensive side of the ball for Louisville was in a very bad spot. After having an impressive showing in 2020, the Cardinals were allowing opposing teams to get up and down the field with relative ease, surrendering 449.3 yards per game.

This was on full display against Virginia, as Louisville allowed the Cavaliers to put up 522 yards of offense, fueling a spectacular fourth quarter implosion on behalf of the Cardinals.

While quarterback Brennan Armstrong was able to have anything he wanted that day, the Virginia running game did not. The Hoos rushed 25 times against the Cards, but were only able to put up 35 yards. Granted, this was fully expected, as Virginia has a seldom-used and ineffective rushing attack, but it was the start of a trend.

Louisville's next game saw them host a Phil Jurkovec-less Boston College, so running back Pat Garwo III would get the workload. He was held to 86 yards, the Eagles as a whole put up just 125, and the Cardinals came on top with a 28-14 win.

Their games after that, at NC State and vs. Clemson, might have ended in losses, but the Cardinals' run defense continued to remain strong. Wolfpack rushing duo Zonovan 'Bam' Knight and Ricky Person was held to 44 yards, and the Tigers' surging true freshman Will Shipley managed just 50 in a game where Clemson rushed for 153.

Then the Cardinals' biggest test came last Saturday, and they passed with flying colors. Facing Sean Tucker - who at the time was the nation's second-leading rusher - Louisville held him to just 95 yards, which was his second-lowest total on the year (54 vs. Rutgers). The Orange as a whole, coupled with run-first quarterback Garret Shrader could only muster 138 rushing yards, and the Cardinals secured a blowout 41-3 win.

“I think it does give you confidence to know what we have been able to do that the last three or four games against some good running attacks and keep those guys in check," head coach Scott Satterfield said.

This newfound effort against the run starts with the down linemen. Louisville has done a good job not only cycling bodies in and out to keep them fresh, but angling them to make it hard for offensive lines to know which attack is coming. In turn, this also has allowed the linebackers to get freed up and make easy tackles right at or just beyond the line of scrimmage.

As a result, several player in the front seven for Louisville have had productive seasons up to this point. Yasir Abdullah leads the charge with 13.5 tackles for loss and nine sacks - both team highs. C.J. Avery, once again, is leading the Cards in tackles with 70. Jack Fagot is flourishing at his new position with 56 total tackles and 6.5 for loss, while true freshman Ashton Gillotte has burst onto the scene with 6.0 TFLs of his own.

Since the Virginia game, Louisville is allowing just 93.4 rushing yards per game - a mark which would put them at No. 7 nationally. The added efforts in the run game have even contributed to an improvement in the secondary with the play action being taken away, as Louisville has allowed just 181.0 passing yards per game since the Boston College game.

But on the heels of containing one of the nation's best backs, the Louisville front seven has another test waiting for them when they travel to Duke on Thursday. While the Blue Devils, quite frankly, don't do excel in most areas, what they do perform well in is running the ball.

Duke has the No. 39 rushing offense in FBS at 191.1 yards per game, and that is coming almost exclusively on the back of Mataeo Durant. The running back's 1,095 rushing yards are good for 11th in the nation, and second in the ACC behind Cuse's Tucker.

With Blue Devils' starting quarterback Gunnar Holmberg's status for the game against Louisville still unknown, Satterfield knows that the defensive game plan will revolve around stopping the run - and specifically Durant. Even if Holmberg is a go, the run defense will still play a critical role in leaving Wallace-Wade Stadium with a win.

"if you do shut the run game down then obviously your defense plays a lot better in the throw game because they can't play action as much," he said. "If they do throw it, then it is easier to see what is happening. We have to play good in the run game and shut that down this week.”

Kickoff at Duke is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m. EST.

(Photo of Sharod Johnson, Qwynnterrio Cole: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter