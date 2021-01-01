Tale of The Tape & Prediction: Louisville vs. Boston College

See how the Cardinals stack up against the Eagles, and who the statistical models favor.

(Photo of Malik Williams, Steffon Mitchell: Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (6-1, 1-0 ACC) is set to face Boston College (2-6, 0-2 ACC) on Saturday, Jan. 2nd at 12:00 p.m. EST at the Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Eagles:

- Rankings:

Boston College Louisville AP/Coaches NR/NR RV/RV NET N/A N/A RPI 144th 16th SOS 31st 59th KenPom 100th 29th Sagarin 122nd 24th

- Team Leaders:

Boston College Louisville Points Wynston Tabbs (15.6) Carlik Jones (16.7) Rebounds Steffon Mitchell (6.9) Jae'Lyn Withers (6.9) Assists Makai Ashton-Langford (2.8) Carlik Jones (5.0) Steals Makai Ashton-Langford (1.8) David Johnson (1.3) Blocks CJ Felder (1.6) JJ Traynor (1.0)

- Scoring:

Boston College Louisville Points Per Game 74.5 69.3 Field Goal % 44.1% 47.8% FGM/FGA Per Game 26.6/60.4 24.7/51.4 Three Point % 33.0% 31.9% 3PTM/3PTA Per Game 9.1/27.6 5.3/16.6 Free Throw % 66.4% 72.9% FTM/FTA Per Game 12.1/18.3 14.6/20.0

- Rebounding:

Boston College Louisville Rebounds Per Game 33.0 37.4 Off. Reb. Per Game 9.25 9.1 Def. Reb. Per Game 23.75 28.3 Rebound Margin -3.5 +6.4

- Defense:

Boston College Louisville Opp. Points Per Game 81.8 61.4 Opp. FG% 50.2% 39.3% Opp. 3PT% 33.7% 33.6% Steals Per Game 8.0 4.3 Blocks Per Game 3.8 2.6

- Ball Handling:

Boston College Louisville Assists Per Game 12.1 12.6 Turnovers Per Game 15.1 13.3 Turnover Margin 0.5 -1.4 Assist/Turnover Ratio 0.8 0.9

- KenPom Prediction:

Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 69% chance to take down the Eagles, with a projected final score of 73-67 in favor of Louisville. According to KenPom, Boston College's Adjusted Efficiency Margin ranking of 100th is the second-worst out of the remaining opponents on Louisville's schedule

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 75, Boston College 64.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp