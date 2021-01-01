FootballBasketballOther Sports
Tale of The Tape & Prediction: Louisville vs. Boston College

See how the Cardinals stack up against the Eagles, and who the statistical models favor.
Author:
Publish date:

(Photo of Malik Williams, Steffon Mitchell: Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (6-1, 1-0 ACC) is set to face Boston College (2-6, 0-2 ACC) on Saturday, Jan. 2nd at 12:00 p.m. EST at the Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Eagles:

- Rankings:

Boston CollegeLouisville

AP/Coaches

NR/NR

RV/RV

NET

N/A

N/A

RPI

144th

16th

SOS

31st

59th

KenPom

100th

29th

Sagarin

122nd

24th

- Team Leaders:

Boston CollegeLouisville

Points

Wynston Tabbs (15.6)

Carlik Jones (16.7)

Rebounds

Steffon Mitchell (6.9)

Jae'Lyn Withers (6.9)

Assists

Makai Ashton-Langford (2.8)

Carlik Jones (5.0)

Steals

Makai Ashton-Langford (1.8)

David Johnson (1.3)

Blocks

CJ Felder (1.6)

JJ Traynor (1.0)

- Scoring:

Boston CollegeLouisville

Points Per Game

74.5

69.3

Field Goal %

44.1%

47.8%

FGM/FGA Per Game

26.6/60.4

24.7/51.4

Three Point %

33.0%

31.9%

3PTM/3PTA Per Game

9.1/27.6

5.3/16.6

Free Throw %

66.4%

72.9%

FTM/FTA Per Game

12.1/18.3

14.6/20.0

- Rebounding:

Boston CollegeLouisville

Rebounds Per Game

33.0

37.4

Off. Reb. Per Game

9.25

9.1

Def. Reb. Per Game

23.75

28.3

Rebound Margin

-3.5

+6.4

- Defense:

Boston CollegeLouisville

Opp. Points Per Game

81.8

61.4

Opp. FG%

50.2%

39.3%

Opp. 3PT%

33.7%

33.6%

Steals Per Game

8.0

4.3

Blocks Per Game

3.8

2.6

- Ball Handling:

Boston CollegeLouisville

Assists Per Game

12.1

12.6

Turnovers Per Game

15.1

13.3

Turnover Margin

0.5

-1.4

Assist/Turnover Ratio

0.8

0.9

- KenPom Prediction:

Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 69% chance to take down the Eagles, with a projected final score of 73-67 in favor of Louisville. According to KenPom, Boston College's Adjusted Efficiency Margin ranking of 100th is the second-worst out of the remaining opponents on Louisville's schedule

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 75, Boston College 64.

