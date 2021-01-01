Tale of The Tape & Prediction: Louisville vs. Boston College
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (6-1, 1-0 ACC) is set to face Boston College (2-6, 0-2 ACC) on Saturday, Jan. 2nd at 12:00 p.m. EST at the Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Eagles:
- Rankings:
|Boston College
|Louisville
AP/Coaches
NR/NR
RV/RV
NET
N/A
N/A
RPI
144th
16th
SOS
31st
59th
KenPom
100th
29th
Sagarin
122nd
24th
- Team Leaders:
|Boston College
|Louisville
Points
Wynston Tabbs (15.6)
Carlik Jones (16.7)
Rebounds
Steffon Mitchell (6.9)
Jae'Lyn Withers (6.9)
Assists
Makai Ashton-Langford (2.8)
Carlik Jones (5.0)
Steals
Makai Ashton-Langford (1.8)
David Johnson (1.3)
Blocks
CJ Felder (1.6)
JJ Traynor (1.0)
- Scoring:
|Boston College
|Louisville
Points Per Game
74.5
69.3
Field Goal %
44.1%
47.8%
FGM/FGA Per Game
26.6/60.4
24.7/51.4
Three Point %
33.0%
31.9%
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
9.1/27.6
5.3/16.6
Free Throw %
66.4%
72.9%
FTM/FTA Per Game
12.1/18.3
14.6/20.0
- Rebounding:
|Boston College
|Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
33.0
37.4
Off. Reb. Per Game
9.25
9.1
Def. Reb. Per Game
23.75
28.3
Rebound Margin
-3.5
+6.4
- Defense:
|Boston College
|Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
81.8
61.4
Opp. FG%
50.2%
39.3%
Opp. 3PT%
33.7%
33.6%
Steals Per Game
8.0
4.3
Blocks Per Game
3.8
2.6
- Ball Handling:
|Boston College
|Louisville
Assists Per Game
12.1
12.6
Turnovers Per Game
15.1
13.3
Turnover Margin
0.5
-1.4
Assist/Turnover Ratio
0.8
0.9
- KenPom Prediction:
Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 69% chance to take down the Eagles, with a projected final score of 73-67 in favor of Louisville. According to KenPom, Boston College's Adjusted Efficiency Margin ranking of 100th is the second-worst out of the remaining opponents on Louisville's schedule
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 75, Boston College 64.
