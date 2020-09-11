Tale of the Tape: Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

Louisville (0-0, 0-0 ACC) is set to kickoff the 2020 season by hosting Western Kentucky (0-0, 0-0 C-USA) at Cardinal Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 12 at 8:00 p.m. EST. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the visiting Hilltoppers.

- Rankings:

Western Kentucky Louisville Associated Press NR RV USA Today Coaches Poll NR RV SOS N/A N/A SP+ 57th 41st FPI 51st 13th

- Offensive Statistics (2019):

Western Kentucky Louisville Total Offense 84th (387.8) 24th (447.3) Passing Yards 40th (259.3) 65th (234.5) Yards Per Completion 116th (10.77) 4th (17.12) Rushing Yards 109th (128.5) 24th (212.8) First Downs Gained 67th (267) 71st (263) 3rd Down Con. % 54th (41.0%) 34th (43.1%) 4th Down Con. % 33rd (60.0%) 29th (60.9%) Red Zone Con. % 95th (78.0%) 78th (81.8%) Turnovers Lost 94th (21) 68th (19) Interceptions Thrown 91st (12) 47th (9) Fumbles Lost 72nd (9) 91st (10) Tackles For Loss Allowed 14th (4.62) 130th (9.85) Sacks Allowed 29th (1.54) 117th (3.00) Avg. Time of Possession 23rd (32:00) 33rd (31:27)

Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)

- Defensive Statistics (2019):

Western Kentucky Louisville Total Defense 24th (335.5) 102nd (439.9) Passing Yards Allowed 28th (199.9) 79th (234.2) Rushing Yards Allowed 34th (135.5) 112th (205.8) 3rd Down Defensive % 7th (29.7%) 52nd (37.9%) 4th Down Defensive % 56th (50.0%) 33rd (43.5%) First Downs Allowed 15th (224) 111th (286) Red Zone Defensive % 19th (75.8%) 71st (84.3%) Turnovers Gained 97th (15) 64th (18) Interceptions Caught 46th (11) 100th (7) Fumbles Recovered 118th (4) 15th (11) Sacks Per Game 72nd (2.00) 69th (2.08) TFL Per Game 94th (5.3) 61st (6.0) Defensive Touchdowns 33rd (2) 33rd (2)

Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)

- Special Teams Statistics (2019):

Western Kentucky Louisville Net Punting 13th (41.59) 58th (38.66) Avg. Kickoff Return 92nd (19.17) 5th (27.39) Avg. Punt Return 115th (4.06) 25th (11.69) Blocked Kicks 14th (3) N/A Blocked Punts 21st (1) N/A Field Goal Percentage 17-28 9-14 PAT Percenatge 39-40 55-58

Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)

- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have an 88.4% chance to win against Western Kentucky. Louisville's FPI of 12.9 is the thirteenth-highest of any FBS school participating this fall, while WKU's FPI of -2.2 ranks at No. 49 in the country.

- SP+ Prediction:

Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have only a 67.89% chance to take down the Hilltoppers. According to SP+ ratings, WKU has a higher rating than three of Louisville's conference matchups (Syracuse, Boston College, Wake Forest).

