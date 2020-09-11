SI.com
Louisville Report
Tale of the Tape: Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

MatthewMcGavic

Louisville (0-0, 0-0 ACC) is set to kickoff the 2020 season by hosting Western Kentucky (0-0, 0-0 C-USA) at Cardinal Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 12 at 8:00 p.m. EST. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the visiting Hilltoppers.

- Rankings:

Western Kentucky
Louisville

Associated Press

NR

RV

USA Today Coaches Poll

NR

RV

SOS

N/A

N/A

SP+

57th

41st

FPI

51st

13th

- Offensive Statistics (2019):

Western Kentucky
Louisville

Total Offense

84th (387.8)

24th (447.3)

Passing Yards

40th (259.3)

65th (234.5)

Yards Per Completion

116th (10.77)

4th (17.12)

Rushing Yards

109th (128.5)

24th (212.8)

First Downs Gained

67th (267)

71st (263)

3rd Down Con. %

54th (41.0%)

34th (43.1%)

4th Down Con. %

33rd (60.0%)

29th (60.9%)

Red Zone Con. %

95th (78.0%)

78th (81.8%)

Turnovers Lost

94th (21)

68th (19)

Interceptions Thrown

91st (12)

47th (9)

Fumbles Lost

72nd (9)

91st (10)

Tackles For Loss Allowed

14th (4.62)

130th (9.85)

Sacks Allowed

29th (1.54)

117th (3.00)

Avg. Time of Possession

23rd (32:00)

33rd (31:27)

Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)

- Defensive Statistics (2019):

Western Kentucky
Louisville

Total Defense

24th (335.5)

102nd (439.9)

Passing Yards Allowed

28th (199.9)

79th (234.2)

Rushing Yards Allowed

34th (135.5)

112th (205.8)

3rd Down Defensive %

7th (29.7%)

52nd (37.9%)

4th Down Defensive %

56th (50.0%)

33rd (43.5%)

First Downs Allowed

15th (224)

111th (286)

Red Zone Defensive %

19th (75.8%)

71st (84.3%)

Turnovers Gained

97th (15)

64th (18)

Interceptions Caught

46th (11)

100th (7)

Fumbles Recovered

118th (4)

15th (11)

Sacks Per Game

72nd (2.00)

69th (2.08)

TFL Per Game

94th (5.3)

61st (6.0)

Defensive Touchdowns

33rd (2)

33rd (2)

Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)

- Special Teams Statistics (2019):

Western Kentucky
Louisville

Net Punting

13th (41.59)

58th (38.66)

Avg. Kickoff Return

92nd (19.17)

5th (27.39)

Avg. Punt Return

115th (4.06)

25th (11.69)

Blocked Kicks

14th (3)

N/A

Blocked Punts

21st (1)

N/A

Field Goal Percentage

17-28

9-14

PAT Percenatge

39-40

55-58

Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)

- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have an 88.4% chance to win against Western Kentucky. Louisville's FPI of 12.9 is the thirteenth-highest of any FBS school participating this fall, while WKU's FPI of -2.2 ranks at No. 49 in the country.

- SP+ Prediction:

Screen Shot 2020-09-07 at 9.04.51 PM

Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have only a 67.89% chance to take down the Hilltoppers. According to SP+ ratings, WKU has a higher rating than three of Louisville's conference matchups (Syracuse, Boston College, Wake Forest).

Football

Points of Emphasis: Louisville vs. Western Kentucky

Here are some of the more notable storylines heading into Louisville's Saturday night season-opener against Western Kentucky.

MatthewMcGavic

Isaiah Hayes 'beyond thankful' & 'excited' to Begin 2020 Season at Full Health

Batting injuries throughout most of his collegiate career, Louisville safety Isaiah Hayes could not be happier to start the upcoming 2020 season completely healthy.

MatthewMcGavic

Scouting Report: Observations from Miami/UAB

Louisville doesn't play the Canes until next week, but Thursday night's Miami/UAB game gave us some insight into the Cardinals' first ACC opponent of the 2020 season.

MatthewMcGavic

Louisville Football Announces Captains for 2020 Season

Five captains have been chosen to represent the Cardinals for the 2020 season.

MatthewMcGavic

Old & New Faces on WKU Offense Awaiting Louisville

WKU has a largely veteran offense returning for a rematch with Louisville, but also features a fresh face stepping into a new role for the Hilltoppers heading into the season opener.

MatthewMcGavic

Scheme stays consistent with Javian Hawkins and Hassan Hall

Louisville running backs combined for more than 2,000 rushing yards in 2019

samdraut

Louisville names Michael Lattin as New Football PA Announcer

After nearly 50 submissions for the role, the University of Louisville has selected Michael Lattin to be the next voice of Cardinal Stadium.

University of Louisville PR

Louisville Defense Riding a Wave of Momentum, Motivation and Confidence

Capitalizing on momentum generated at the end of last season, the Louisville defense went into the offseason motivated to become better and are now brimming with confidence heading into the season opener.

MatthewMcGavic

WKU Defensive Line Presents Challenge for Louisville

Louisville's offensive line won't have to wait long to run into their first test of the season, as a pair of high-caliber Western Kentucky defensive ends will provide the Cardinals with an early matchup challenge.

MatthewMcGavic

Watch: AD Vince Tyra gives stadium tour; updates on procedures for 2020 season

Ahead of Saturday's season opener against WKU, Athletic Director Vince Tyra gave a tour of Cardinal Stadium to provide some insight into the new protocols that have been put in place for the 2020 season.

MatthewMcGavic