Tale of the Tape: Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
MatthewMcGavic
Louisville (0-0, 0-0 ACC) is set to kickoff the 2020 season by hosting Western Kentucky (0-0, 0-0 C-USA) at Cardinal Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 12 at 8:00 p.m. EST. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the visiting Hilltoppers.
- Rankings:
Western Kentucky
Louisville
Associated Press
NR
RV
USA Today Coaches Poll
NR
RV
SOS
N/A
N/A
SP+
57th
41st
FPI
51st
13th
- Offensive Statistics (2019):
Western Kentucky
Louisville
Total Offense
84th (387.8)
24th (447.3)
Passing Yards
40th (259.3)
65th (234.5)
Yards Per Completion
116th (10.77)
4th (17.12)
Rushing Yards
109th (128.5)
24th (212.8)
First Downs Gained
67th (267)
71st (263)
3rd Down Con. %
54th (41.0%)
34th (43.1%)
4th Down Con. %
33rd (60.0%)
29th (60.9%)
Red Zone Con. %
95th (78.0%)
78th (81.8%)
Turnovers Lost
94th (21)
68th (19)
Interceptions Thrown
91st (12)
47th (9)
Fumbles Lost
72nd (9)
91st (10)
Tackles For Loss Allowed
14th (4.62)
130th (9.85)
Sacks Allowed
29th (1.54)
117th (3.00)
Avg. Time of Possession
23rd (32:00)
33rd (31:27)
Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)
- Defensive Statistics (2019):
Western Kentucky
Louisville
Total Defense
24th (335.5)
102nd (439.9)
Passing Yards Allowed
28th (199.9)
79th (234.2)
Rushing Yards Allowed
34th (135.5)
112th (205.8)
3rd Down Defensive %
7th (29.7%)
52nd (37.9%)
4th Down Defensive %
56th (50.0%)
33rd (43.5%)
First Downs Allowed
15th (224)
111th (286)
Red Zone Defensive %
19th (75.8%)
71st (84.3%)
Turnovers Gained
97th (15)
64th (18)
Interceptions Caught
46th (11)
100th (7)
Fumbles Recovered
118th (4)
15th (11)
Sacks Per Game
72nd (2.00)
69th (2.08)
TFL Per Game
94th (5.3)
61st (6.0)
Defensive Touchdowns
33rd (2)
33rd (2)
Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)
- Special Teams Statistics (2019):
Western Kentucky
Louisville
Net Punting
13th (41.59)
58th (38.66)
Avg. Kickoff Return
92nd (19.17)
5th (27.39)
Avg. Punt Return
115th (4.06)
25th (11.69)
Blocked Kicks
14th (3)
N/A
Blocked Punts
21st (1)
N/A
Field Goal Percentage
17-28
9-14
PAT Percenatge
39-40
55-58
Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)
- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have an 88.4% chance to win against Western Kentucky. Louisville's FPI of 12.9 is the thirteenth-highest of any FBS school participating this fall, while WKU's FPI of -2.2 ranks at No. 49 in the country.
- SP+ Prediction:
Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have only a 67.89% chance to take down the Hilltoppers. According to SP+ ratings, WKU has a higher rating than three of Louisville's conference matchups (Syracuse, Boston College, Wake Forest).
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp