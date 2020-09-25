Tale of the Tape & Prediction: Louisville vs. Pitt
MatthewMcGavic
Louisville (1-1, 0-1 ACC) is set to embark on their first road trip of the season, traveling to face Pitt (1-0, 0-0 ACC) at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pa. on Saturday, Sept. 26 at 12:00 p.m. EST. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Panthers:
- Rankings:
Pittsburgh
Louisville
Associated Press
21st
24th
USA TODAY Coaches Poll
RV
RV
SOS
42nd
16th
SP+
24th
35th
FPI
35th
27th
- Offensive Statistics:
Pittsburgh
Louisville
Total Offense
29th (399.0)
12th (501.5)
Passing Yards
21st (262.0)
8th (325.0)
Yards Per Completion
28th (11.91)
14th (14.44)
Rushing Yards
38th (137.0)
27th (176.5)
First Downs Gained
16th (43)
6th (51)
3rd Down Con. %
20th (48.0%)
26th (43.3%)
4th Down Con. %
35th (33.3%)
23rd (57.1%)
Red Zone Con. %
34th (80.0%)
22nd (90.0%)
Turnovers Lost
25th (2)
46th (5)
Interceptions Thrown
14th (1)
36th (2)
Fumbles Lost
20th (1)
49th (3)
Tackles For Loss Allowed
32nd (7.00)
44th (10.00)
Sacks Allowed
26th (2.00)
26th (2.00)
Avg. Time of Possession
9th (34:37)
7th (35:17)
Key: National Rank out of 52 Active FBS Teams (Value)
- Defensive Statistics:
Pittsburgh
Louisville
Total Defense
3rd (154.0)
23rd (366.5)
Passing Yards Allowed
4th (128.0)
28th (227.0)
Rushing Yards Allowed
1st (26.0)
24th (139.5)
3rd Down Defensive %
6th (20.0%)
27th (40.0%)
4th Down Defensive %
35th (33.3%)
12th (33.3%)
First Downs Allowed
9th (17)
27th (31)
Red Zone Defensive %
9th (50.0%)
30th (85.7%)
Turnovers Gained
2nd (5)
33rd (1)
Interceptions Caught
1st (3)
N/A
Fumbles Recovered
8th (2)
17th (1)
Sacks Per Game
4th (5.00)
21st (2.00)
TFL Per Game
5th (11.00)
14th (8.00)
Defensive Touchdowns
N/A
N/A
Key: National Rank out of 52 Active FBS Teams (Value)
- Special Teams Statistics:
Pittsburgh
Louisville
Net Punting
33rd (36.00)
47th (28.25)
Avg. Kickoff Return
49th (9.00)
41st (14.00)
Avg. Punt Return
10th (11.00)
19th (7.00)
Blocked Kicks
3rd (1)
N/A
Blocked Kicks Allowed
1st (0
46th (1)
Blocked Punts
1st (1)
N/A
Blocked Punts Allowed
1st (0)
50th (1)
Field Goal Percentage
0-3
2-2
PAT Percentage
10-10
9-9
Key: National Rank out of 52 Active FBS Teams (Value)
- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 49.5% chance to win against Pitt. Louisville's FPI of 7.7 is the sixth-highest in the Atlantic Coast Conference, while Pitt's FPI of 6.0 ranks at No. 9 in the conference.
- SP+ Prediction:
Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have just a 32.95% chance to take down the Panthers. According to SP+ ratings, Pitt has the third-highest rating of any opponent on Louisville's schedule behind Notre Dame and Miami. Louisville has a new SP+ rating of 5.4.
- Personal Prediction: Pittsburgh 31, Louisville 28 - Pitt has maybe the best defense in the ACC. While Louisville has the offense to deal with it, their defense could potentially drag them behind even against a pedestrian Panthers offense.
(Photo of Javian Hawkins: Atlantic Coast Conference)
