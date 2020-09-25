Tale of the Tape & Prediction: Louisville vs. Pitt

Louisville (1-1, 0-1 ACC) is set to embark on their first road trip of the season, traveling to face Pitt (1-0, 0-0 ACC) at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pa. on Saturday, Sept. 26 at 12:00 p.m. EST. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Panthers:

- Rankings:

Pittsburgh Louisville Associated Press 21st 24th USA TODAY Coaches Poll RV RV SOS 42nd 16th SP+ 24th 35th FPI 35th 27th

- Offensive Statistics:

Pittsburgh Louisville Total Offense 29th (399.0) 12th (501.5) Passing Yards 21st (262.0) 8th (325.0) Yards Per Completion 28th (11.91) 14th (14.44) Rushing Yards 38th (137.0) 27th (176.5) First Downs Gained 16th (43) 6th (51) 3rd Down Con. % 20th (48.0%) 26th (43.3%) 4th Down Con. % 35th (33.3%) 23rd (57.1%) Red Zone Con. % 34th (80.0%) 22nd (90.0%) Turnovers Lost 25th (2) 46th (5) Interceptions Thrown 14th (1) 36th (2) Fumbles Lost 20th (1) 49th (3) Tackles For Loss Allowed 32nd (7.00) 44th (10.00) Sacks Allowed 26th (2.00) 26th (2.00) Avg. Time of Possession 9th (34:37) 7th (35:17)

Key: National Rank out of 52 Active FBS Teams (Value)

- Defensive Statistics:

Pittsburgh Louisville Total Defense 3rd (154.0) 23rd (366.5) Passing Yards Allowed 4th (128.0) 28th (227.0) Rushing Yards Allowed 1st (26.0) 24th (139.5) 3rd Down Defensive % 6th (20.0%) 27th (40.0%) 4th Down Defensive % 35th (33.3%) 12th (33.3%) First Downs Allowed 9th (17) 27th (31) Red Zone Defensive % 9th (50.0%) 30th (85.7%) Turnovers Gained 2nd (5) 33rd (1) Interceptions Caught 1st (3) N/A Fumbles Recovered 8th (2) 17th (1) Sacks Per Game 4th (5.00) 21st (2.00) TFL Per Game 5th (11.00) 14th (8.00) Defensive Touchdowns N/A N/A

Key: National Rank out of 52 Active FBS Teams (Value)

- Special Teams Statistics:

Pittsburgh Louisville Net Punting 33rd (36.00) 47th (28.25) Avg. Kickoff Return 49th (9.00) 41st (14.00) Avg. Punt Return 10th (11.00) 19th (7.00) Blocked Kicks 3rd (1) N/A Blocked Kicks Allowed 1st (0 46th (1) Blocked Punts 1st (1) N/A Blocked Punts Allowed 1st (0) 50th (1) Field Goal Percentage 0-3 2-2 PAT Percentage 10-10 9-9

Key: National Rank out of 52 Active FBS Teams (Value)

- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 49.5% chance to win against Pitt. Louisville's FPI of 7.7 is the sixth-highest in the Atlantic Coast Conference, while Pitt's FPI of 6.0 ranks at No. 9 in the conference.

- SP+ Prediction:

Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have just a 32.95% chance to take down the Panthers. According to SP+ ratings, Pitt has the third-highest rating of any opponent on Louisville's schedule behind Notre Dame and Miami. Louisville has a new SP+ rating of 5.4.

- Personal Prediction: Pittsburgh 31, Louisville 28 - Pitt has maybe the best defense in the ACC. While Louisville has the offense to deal with it, their defense could potentially drag them behind even against a pedestrian Panthers offense.

