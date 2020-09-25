SI.com
Tale of the Tape & Prediction: Louisville vs. Pitt

MatthewMcGavic

Louisville (1-1, 0-1 ACC) is set to embark on their first road trip of the season, traveling to face Pitt (1-0, 0-0 ACC) at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pa. on Saturday, Sept. 26 at 12:00 p.m. EST. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Panthers:

- Rankings:

Pittsburgh
Louisville

Associated Press

21st

24th

USA TODAY Coaches Poll

RV

RV

SOS

42nd

16th

SP+

24th

35th

FPI

35th

27th

- Offensive Statistics:

Pittsburgh
Louisville

Total Offense

29th (399.0)

12th (501.5)

Passing Yards

21st (262.0)

8th (325.0)

Yards Per Completion

28th (11.91)

14th (14.44)

Rushing Yards

38th (137.0)

27th (176.5)

First Downs Gained

16th (43)

6th (51)

3rd Down Con. %

20th (48.0%)

26th (43.3%)

4th Down Con. %

35th (33.3%)

23rd (57.1%)

Red Zone Con. %

34th (80.0%)

22nd (90.0%)

Turnovers Lost

25th (2)

46th (5)

Interceptions Thrown

14th (1)

36th (2)

Fumbles Lost

20th (1)

49th (3)

Tackles For Loss Allowed

32nd (7.00)

44th (10.00)

Sacks Allowed

26th (2.00)

26th (2.00)

Avg. Time of Possession

9th (34:37)

7th (35:17)

Key: National Rank out of 52 Active FBS Teams (Value)

- Defensive Statistics:

Pittsburgh
Louisville

Total Defense

3rd (154.0)

23rd (366.5)

Passing Yards Allowed

4th (128.0)

28th (227.0)

Rushing Yards Allowed

1st (26.0)

24th (139.5)

3rd Down Defensive %

6th (20.0%)

27th (40.0%)

4th Down Defensive %

35th (33.3%)

12th (33.3%)

First Downs Allowed

9th (17)

27th (31)

Red Zone Defensive %

9th (50.0%)

30th (85.7%)

Turnovers Gained

2nd (5)

33rd (1)

Interceptions Caught

1st (3)

N/A

Fumbles Recovered

8th (2)

17th (1)

Sacks Per Game

4th (5.00)

21st (2.00)

TFL Per Game

5th (11.00)

14th (8.00)

Defensive Touchdowns

N/A

N/A

Key: National Rank out of 52 Active FBS Teams (Value)

- Special Teams Statistics:

Pittsburgh
Louisville

Net Punting

33rd (36.00)

47th (28.25)

Avg. Kickoff Return

49th (9.00)

41st (14.00)

Avg. Punt Return

10th (11.00)

19th (7.00)

Blocked Kicks

3rd (1)

N/A

Blocked Kicks Allowed

1st (0

46th (1)

Blocked Punts

1st (1)

N/A

Blocked Punts Allowed

1st (0)

50th (1)

Field Goal Percentage

0-3

2-2

PAT Percentage

10-10

9-9

Key: National Rank out of 52 Active FBS Teams (Value)

- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 49.5% chance to win against Pitt. Louisville's FPI of 7.7 is the sixth-highest in the Atlantic Coast Conference, while Pitt's FPI of 6.0 ranks at No. 9 in the conference.

- SP+ Prediction:

Screen Shot 2020-09-23 at 7.47.06 PM

Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have just a 32.95% chance to take down the Panthers. According to SP+ ratings, Pitt has the third-highest rating of any opponent on Louisville's schedule behind Notre Dame and Miami. Louisville has a new SP+ rating of 5.4.

- Personal Prediction: Pittsburgh 31, Louisville 28 - Pitt has maybe the best defense in the ACC. While Louisville has the offense to deal with it, their defense could potentially drag them behind even against a pedestrian Panthers offense.

(Photo of Javian Hawkins: Atlantic Coast Conference)

