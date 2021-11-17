Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Duke

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Blue Devils for their Saturday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (5-5, 3-4 ACC) is set to face Duke (3-7, 0-6 ACC) on Thursday, Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m. EST at Wallace-Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Blue Devils:

- Rankings:

Duke Louisville Associated Press Top 25 NR NR USA TODAY Coaches Poll NR NR SOS 72nd 14th SP+ 99th 37th FPI 107th 38th

- Offensive Statistics:

Duke Louisville Total Offense 45th (433.4) 39th (436.3) Scoring Offense 97th (24.2) 56th (30.0) Passing Yards 60th (242.3) 65th (235.5) Yards Per Completion 91st (11.48) 20th (13.77) Rushing Yards 39th (191.1) 26th (200.8) First Downs Gained 52nd (218) 83rd (204) 3rd Down Con. % 44th (42.7%) 83rd (37.6) 4th Down Con. % 104th (40.9%) 69th (50.0%) Red Zone Con. % 117th (73.0%) 35th (88.6%) Turnovers Lost 104th (18) 49th (12) Interceptions Thrown 64th (8) 22nd (5) Fumbles Lost 126th (11) 93rd (7) Tackles For Loss Allowed 120th (7.20) 38th (4.50) Sacks Allowed 77th (2.40) 33rd (1.60) Avg. Time of Possession 76th (29:32) 25th (31:31)

Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)

- Defensive Statistics:

Duke Louisville Total Defense 129th (499.9) 67th (385.2) Scoring Defense 121st (36.8) 62nd (25.0) Passing Yards Allowed 129th (304.8) 99th (251.7) Rushing Yards Allowed 108th (195.1) 42nd (133.5) 3rd Down Defensive % 122nd (46.9%) 30th (34.8%) 4th Down Defensive % 83rd (57.1%) 58th (50.0%) First Downs Allowed 106th (231) 77th (213) Red Zone Defensive % 111th (90.9%) 100th (88.9%) Turnovers Gained 61st (14) 82nd (12) Interceptions Caught 64th (8) 49th (9) Fumbles Recovered 54th (6) 105th (3) Sacks Per Game 78th (2.00) 20th (3.00) TFL Per Game 76th (5.2) 30th (6.3)

Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)

- Special Teams Statistics:

Duke Louisville Net Punting 60th (39.61) 52nd (40.05) Avg. Kickoff Return 67th (20.54) 48th (21.87) Avg. Kickoff Return Def. 7th (14.53) 70th (21.00) Avg. Punt Return 62nd (8.47) 18th (12.92) Avg. Punt Return Def. 89th (9.29) 43rd (5.64) Field Goal Attempts 10-17 14-20 PAT 30-30 36-37

Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)

- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 86.7 percent chance to win against the Blue Devils. Louisville has an FPI of 6.6 (38th overall), whereas Duke has a rating of -11.7 (107th overall).

- SP+ Prediction:

Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 81.75 percent chance to take down the Blue Devils. Louisville has an SP+ rating of 9.6 (37th overall), whereas Duke has a rating of -8.3 (99th overall). Following the win vs. Syracuse, Louisville is favored in all both of their remaining games on the schedule (Duke, Kentucky).

Weekly Expected Wins Mark:

Preseason: 6.97

Post-Week 1: 4.63

Post-Week 2: 5.71

Post-Week 3: 6.49

Post-Week 4: 6.14

Post-Week 5: 6.19

Post-Week 6: 5.47

Post-Week 7: 5.74

Post-Week 8: 6.56

Post-Week 9: 6.20

Post-Week 10: 5.93

Post-Week 11: 6.40

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 45, Duke 13.

(Photo of Lamar Atkins, Shaun Wilson: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

