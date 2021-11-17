Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Duke
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (5-5, 3-4 ACC) is set to face Duke (3-7, 0-6 ACC) on Thursday, Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m. EST at Wallace-Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Blue Devils:
- Rankings:
|Duke
|Louisville
Associated Press Top 25
NR
NR
USA TODAY Coaches Poll
NR
NR
SOS
72nd
14th
SP+
99th
37th
FPI
107th
38th
- Offensive Statistics:
|Duke
|Louisville
Total Offense
45th (433.4)
39th (436.3)
Scoring Offense
97th (24.2)
56th (30.0)
Passing Yards
60th (242.3)
65th (235.5)
Yards Per Completion
91st (11.48)
20th (13.77)
Rushing Yards
39th (191.1)
26th (200.8)
First Downs Gained
52nd (218)
83rd (204)
3rd Down Con. %
44th (42.7%)
83rd (37.6)
4th Down Con. %
104th (40.9%)
69th (50.0%)
Red Zone Con. %
117th (73.0%)
35th (88.6%)
Turnovers Lost
104th (18)
49th (12)
Interceptions Thrown
64th (8)
22nd (5)
Fumbles Lost
126th (11)
93rd (7)
Tackles For Loss Allowed
120th (7.20)
38th (4.50)
Sacks Allowed
77th (2.40)
33rd (1.60)
Avg. Time of Possession
76th (29:32)
25th (31:31)
Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)
- Defensive Statistics:
|Duke
|Louisville
Total Defense
129th (499.9)
67th (385.2)
Scoring Defense
121st (36.8)
62nd (25.0)
Passing Yards Allowed
129th (304.8)
99th (251.7)
Rushing Yards Allowed
108th (195.1)
42nd (133.5)
3rd Down Defensive %
122nd (46.9%)
30th (34.8%)
4th Down Defensive %
83rd (57.1%)
58th (50.0%)
First Downs Allowed
106th (231)
77th (213)
Red Zone Defensive %
111th (90.9%)
100th (88.9%)
Turnovers Gained
61st (14)
82nd (12)
Interceptions Caught
64th (8)
49th (9)
Fumbles Recovered
54th (6)
105th (3)
Sacks Per Game
78th (2.00)
20th (3.00)
TFL Per Game
76th (5.2)
30th (6.3)
Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)
- Special Teams Statistics:
|Duke
|Louisville
Net Punting
60th (39.61)
52nd (40.05)
Avg. Kickoff Return
67th (20.54)
48th (21.87)
Avg. Kickoff Return Def.
7th (14.53)
70th (21.00)
Avg. Punt Return
62nd (8.47)
18th (12.92)
Avg. Punt Return Def.
89th (9.29)
43rd (5.64)
Field Goal Attempts
10-17
14-20
PAT
30-30
36-37
Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)
- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 86.7 percent chance to win against the Blue Devils. Louisville has an FPI of 6.6 (38th overall), whereas Duke has a rating of -11.7 (107th overall).
- SP+ Prediction:
Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 81.75 percent chance to take down the Blue Devils. Louisville has an SP+ rating of 9.6 (37th overall), whereas Duke has a rating of -8.3 (99th overall). Following the win vs. Syracuse, Louisville is favored in all both of their remaining games on the schedule (Duke, Kentucky).
Weekly Expected Wins Mark:
- Preseason: 6.97
- Post-Week 1: 4.63
- Post-Week 2: 5.71
- Post-Week 3: 6.49
- Post-Week 4: 6.14
- Post-Week 5: 6.19
- Post-Week 6: 5.47
- Post-Week 7: 5.74
- Post-Week 8: 6.56
- Post-Week 9: 6.20
- Post-Week 10: 5.93
- Post-Week 11: 6.40
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 45, Duke 13.
(Photo of Lamar Atkins, Shaun Wilson: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)
