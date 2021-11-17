Skip to main content
    • November 17, 2021
    Publish date:

    Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Duke

    Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Blue Devils for their Saturday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:
    Author:

    LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (5-5, 3-4 ACC) is set to face Duke (3-7, 0-6 ACC) on Thursday, Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m. EST at Wallace-Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Blue Devils:

    - Rankings:

    DukeLouisville

    Associated Press Top 25

    NR

    NR

    USA TODAY Coaches Poll

    NR

    NR

    SOS

    72nd

    14th

    SP+

    99th

    37th

    FPI

    107th

    38th

    - Offensive Statistics:

    DukeLouisville

    Total Offense

    45th (433.4)

    39th (436.3)

    Scoring Offense

    97th (24.2)

    56th (30.0)

    Passing Yards

    60th (242.3)

    65th (235.5)

    Yards Per Completion

    91st (11.48)

    20th (13.77)

    Rushing Yards

    39th (191.1)

    26th (200.8)

    First Downs Gained

    52nd (218)

    83rd (204)

    3rd Down Con. %

    44th (42.7%)

    83rd (37.6)

    4th Down Con. %

    104th (40.9%)

    69th (50.0%)

    Red Zone Con. %

    117th (73.0%)

    35th (88.6%)

    Turnovers Lost

    104th (18)

    49th (12)

    Interceptions Thrown

    64th (8)

    22nd (5)

    Fumbles Lost

    126th (11)

    93rd (7)

    Tackles For Loss Allowed

    120th (7.20)

    38th (4.50)

    Sacks Allowed

    77th (2.40)

    33rd (1.60)

    Avg. Time of Possession

    76th (29:32)

    25th (31:31)

    Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)

    - Defensive Statistics:

    DukeLouisville

    Total Defense

    129th (499.9)

    67th (385.2)

    Scoring Defense

    121st (36.8)

    62nd (25.0)

    Passing Yards Allowed

    129th (304.8)

    99th (251.7)

    Rushing Yards Allowed

    108th (195.1)

    42nd (133.5)

    3rd Down Defensive %

    122nd (46.9%)

    30th (34.8%)

    4th Down Defensive %

    83rd (57.1%)

    58th (50.0%)

    First Downs Allowed

    106th (231)

    77th (213)

    Red Zone Defensive %

    111th (90.9%)

    100th (88.9%)

    Turnovers Gained

    61st (14)

    82nd (12)

    Interceptions Caught

    64th (8)

    49th (9)

    Fumbles Recovered

    54th (6)

    105th (3)

    Sacks Per Game

    78th (2.00)

    20th (3.00)

    TFL Per Game

    76th (5.2)

    30th (6.3)

    Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)

    - Special Teams Statistics:

    DukeLouisville

    Net Punting

    60th (39.61)

    52nd (40.05)

    Avg. Kickoff Return

    67th (20.54)

    48th (21.87)

    Avg. Kickoff Return Def.

    7th (14.53)

    70th (21.00)

    Avg. Punt Return

    62nd (8.47)

    18th (12.92)

    Avg. Punt Return Def.

    89th (9.29)

    43rd (5.64)

    Field Goal Attempts

    10-17

    14-20

    PAT

    30-30

    36-37

    Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)

    - FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 86.7 percent chance to win against the Blue Devils. Louisville has an FPI of 6.6 (38th overall), whereas Duke has a rating of -11.7 (107th overall).

    - SP+ Prediction:

    Screen Shot 2021-11-16 at 5.29.47 PM

    Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 81.75 percent chance to take down the Blue Devils. Louisville has an SP+ rating of 9.6 (37th overall), whereas Duke has a rating of -8.3 (99th overall). Following the win vs. Syracuse, Louisville is favored in all both of their remaining games on the schedule (Duke, Kentucky).

    Weekly Expected Wins Mark:

    • Preseason: 6.97
    • Post-Week 1: 4.63
    • Post-Week 2: 5.71
    • Post-Week 3: 6.49
    • Post-Week 4: 6.14
    • Post-Week 5: 6.19
    • Post-Week 6: 5.47
    • Post-Week 7: 5.74
    • Post-Week 8: 6.56
    • Post-Week 9: 6.20
    • Post-Week 10: 5.93
    • Post-Week 11: 6.40

    - Personal Prediction: Louisville 45, Duke 13.

    (Photo of Lamar Atkins, Shaun Wilson: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

