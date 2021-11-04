Skip to main content
    • November 4, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Clemson

    Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Tigers for their Saturday matchup, and who the statistical models favor.
    Author:

    LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (4-4, 2-3 ACC) is set to face Clemson (5-3, 4-2 ACC) on Saturday, Nov. 6 at 7:30 p.m. EST at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Ky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Tigers:

    - Rankings:

    ClemsonLouisville

    Associated Press Top 25

    NR

    NR

    US TODAY Coaches Poll

    NR

    NR

    SOS

    31st

    20th

    SP+

    4th

    41st

    FPI

    10th

    48th

    - Offensive Statistics:

    Read More

    ClemsonLouisville

    Total Offense

    114th (328.2)

    29th (448.0)

    Scoring Offense

    114th (21.2)

    64th (29.4)

    Passing Yards

    112th (177.8)

    56th (245.2)

    Yards Per Completion

    123rd (10.09)

    26th (13.62)

    Rushing Yards

    81st (150.5)

    28th (202.8)

    First Downs Gained

    107th (148)

    74th (169)

    3rd Down Con. %

    92nd (36.7%)

    88th (37.2%)

    4th Down Con. %

    130th (20.0%)

    67th (50.0%)

    Red Zone Con. %

    91st (80.0%)

    33rd (89.7%)

    Turnovers Lost

    60th (11)

    74th (12)

    Interceptions Thrown

    72nd (7)

    32nd (5)

    Fumbles Lost

    47th (4)

    110th (7)

    Tackles For Loss Allowed

    65th (4.88)

    24th (3.75)

    Sacks Allowed

    59th (2.00)

    26th (1.38)

    Avg. Time of Possession

    115th (27:32)

    22nd (31:40)

    Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)

    - Defensive Statistics:

    ClemsonLouisville

    Total Defense

    23rd (324.1)

    94th (415.4)

    Scoring Defense

    3rd (15.2)

    75th (27.1)

    Passing Yards Allowed

    45th (211.0)

    121st (281.4)

    Rushing Yards Allowed

    21st (113.1)

    44th (134.0)

    3rd Down Defensive %

    42nd (36.4%)

    41st (36.3%)

    4th Down Defensive %

    91st (60.0%)

    91st (60.0)

    First Downs Allowed

    38th (151)

    87th (178)

    Red Zone Defensive %

    4th (61.9%)

    118th (93.5%)

    Turnovers Gained

    49th (12)

    70th (11)

    Interceptions Caught

    75th (6)

    22nd (9)

    Fumbles Recovered

    33rd (6)

    110th (2)

    Sacks Per Game

    27th (2.75)

    27th (2.75)

    TFL Per Game

    12th (6.9)

    27th (6.2)

    Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)

    - Special Teams Statistics:

    ClemsonLouisville

    Net Punting

    69th (39.23)

    48th (40.77)

    Avg. Kickoff Return

    42nd (22.79)

    54th (21.63)

    Avg. Kickoff Return Def.

    27th (18.33)

    51st (19.89)

    Avg. Punt Return

    76th (7.31)

    24th (12.70)

    Avg. Punt Ret. Defense

    24th (4.18)

    48th (5.88)

    Field Goal Attempts

    8-12

    11-16

    PAT

    20-20

    38-39

    Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)

    - FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 29.8 percent chance to win against the Tigers. Louisville has an FPI of 4.4 (48th overall), whereas Clemson has a rating of 14.2 (10th overall).

    - SP+ Prediction:

    Screen Shot 2021-11-04 at 10.46.05 AM

    Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 28.41 percent chance to take down the Tigers. Louisville has an SP+ rating of 8.9 (41st overall), whereas Clemson has a rating of 21.1 (4th overall). Following the loss at NC State, Louisville is favored in three of their four remaining games on the schedule (Syracuse, Duke, Kentucky).

    Weekly Expected Wins Mark:

    • Preseason: 6.97
    • Post-Week 1: 4.63
    • Post-Week 2: 5.71
    • Post-Week 3: 6.49
    • Post-Week 4: 6.14
    • Post-Week 5: 6.19
    • Post-Week 6: 5.47
    • Post-Week 7: 5.74
    • Post-Week 8: 6.56
    • Post-Week 9: 6.20

    - Personal Prediction: Clemson 21, Louisville 17.

    (Photo of Evan Conley: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

    You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

    Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
    Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI
    Instagram - @louisville_report

    You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

    USATSI_13538065_168388606_lowres
    Football

    Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Clemson

    49 seconds ago
    9C4A0103-C0E3-4EB7-B259-476C4A760536
    Basketball

    Louisville Operates With Increased Efficiency to End Exhibition Play

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17062824_168388606_lowres
    Football

    Louisville Working to Address Fourth Quarter Woes

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_15683523_168388606_lowres
    Basketball

    What Chris Mack, Louisville Players Said After 103-51 Exhibition Win vs. West Georgia

    12 hours ago
    USATSI_15684429_168388606_lowres
    Basketball

    Louisville Dominates West Georgia in Final Exhibition

    14 hours ago
    USATSI_16601151_168388606_lowres
    Football

    Falcons Waive Former Louisville LB Dorian Etheridge

    20 hours ago
    UofL-WKU01_Sam
    Basketball

    Game Day Live Blog: West Georgia at Louisville | Exhibition 2

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_13538508_168388606_lowres
    Football

    Depth Charts: Louisville vs. Clemson

    23 hours ago