Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Clemson
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (4-4, 2-3 ACC) is set to face Clemson (5-3, 4-2 ACC) on Saturday, Nov. 6 at 7:30 p.m. EST at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Ky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Tigers:
- Rankings:
|Clemson
|Louisville
Associated Press Top 25
NR
NR
US TODAY Coaches Poll
NR
NR
SOS
31st
20th
SP+
4th
41st
FPI
10th
48th
- Offensive Statistics:
|Clemson
|Louisville
Total Offense
114th (328.2)
29th (448.0)
Scoring Offense
114th (21.2)
64th (29.4)
Passing Yards
112th (177.8)
56th (245.2)
Yards Per Completion
123rd (10.09)
26th (13.62)
Rushing Yards
81st (150.5)
28th (202.8)
First Downs Gained
107th (148)
74th (169)
3rd Down Con. %
92nd (36.7%)
88th (37.2%)
4th Down Con. %
130th (20.0%)
67th (50.0%)
Red Zone Con. %
91st (80.0%)
33rd (89.7%)
Turnovers Lost
60th (11)
74th (12)
Interceptions Thrown
72nd (7)
32nd (5)
Fumbles Lost
47th (4)
110th (7)
Tackles For Loss Allowed
65th (4.88)
24th (3.75)
Sacks Allowed
59th (2.00)
26th (1.38)
Avg. Time of Possession
115th (27:32)
22nd (31:40)
Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)
- Defensive Statistics:
|Clemson
|Louisville
Total Defense
23rd (324.1)
94th (415.4)
Scoring Defense
3rd (15.2)
75th (27.1)
Passing Yards Allowed
45th (211.0)
121st (281.4)
Rushing Yards Allowed
21st (113.1)
44th (134.0)
3rd Down Defensive %
42nd (36.4%)
41st (36.3%)
4th Down Defensive %
91st (60.0%)
91st (60.0)
First Downs Allowed
38th (151)
87th (178)
Red Zone Defensive %
4th (61.9%)
118th (93.5%)
Turnovers Gained
49th (12)
70th (11)
Interceptions Caught
75th (6)
22nd (9)
Fumbles Recovered
33rd (6)
110th (2)
Sacks Per Game
27th (2.75)
27th (2.75)
TFL Per Game
12th (6.9)
27th (6.2)
Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)
- Special Teams Statistics:
|Clemson
|Louisville
Net Punting
69th (39.23)
48th (40.77)
Avg. Kickoff Return
42nd (22.79)
54th (21.63)
Avg. Kickoff Return Def.
27th (18.33)
51st (19.89)
Avg. Punt Return
76th (7.31)
24th (12.70)
Avg. Punt Ret. Defense
24th (4.18)
48th (5.88)
Field Goal Attempts
8-12
11-16
PAT
20-20
38-39
Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)
- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 29.8 percent chance to win against the Tigers. Louisville has an FPI of 4.4 (48th overall), whereas Clemson has a rating of 14.2 (10th overall).
- SP+ Prediction:
Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 28.41 percent chance to take down the Tigers. Louisville has an SP+ rating of 8.9 (41st overall), whereas Clemson has a rating of 21.1 (4th overall). Following the loss at NC State, Louisville is favored in three of their four remaining games on the schedule (Syracuse, Duke, Kentucky).
Weekly Expected Wins Mark:
- Preseason: 6.97
- Post-Week 1: 4.63
- Post-Week 2: 5.71
- Post-Week 3: 6.49
- Post-Week 4: 6.14
- Post-Week 5: 6.19
- Post-Week 6: 5.47
- Post-Week 7: 5.74
- Post-Week 8: 6.56
- Post-Week 9: 6.20
- Personal Prediction: Clemson 21, Louisville 17.
(Photo of Evan Conley: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)
