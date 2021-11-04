Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Clemson

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Tigers for their Saturday matchup, and who the statistical models favor.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (4-4, 2-3 ACC) is set to face Clemson (5-3, 4-2 ACC) on Saturday, Nov. 6 at 7:30 p.m. EST at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Ky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Tigers:

- Rankings:

Clemson Louisville Associated Press Top 25 NR NR US TODAY Coaches Poll NR NR SOS 31st 20th SP+ 4th 41st FPI 10th 48th

- Offensive Statistics:

Clemson Louisville Total Offense 114th (328.2) 29th (448.0) Scoring Offense 114th (21.2) 64th (29.4) Passing Yards 112th (177.8) 56th (245.2) Yards Per Completion 123rd (10.09) 26th (13.62) Rushing Yards 81st (150.5) 28th (202.8) First Downs Gained 107th (148) 74th (169) 3rd Down Con. % 92nd (36.7%) 88th (37.2%) 4th Down Con. % 130th (20.0%) 67th (50.0%) Red Zone Con. % 91st (80.0%) 33rd (89.7%) Turnovers Lost 60th (11) 74th (12) Interceptions Thrown 72nd (7) 32nd (5) Fumbles Lost 47th (4) 110th (7) Tackles For Loss Allowed 65th (4.88) 24th (3.75) Sacks Allowed 59th (2.00) 26th (1.38) Avg. Time of Possession 115th (27:32) 22nd (31:40)

Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)

- Defensive Statistics:

Clemson Louisville Total Defense 23rd (324.1) 94th (415.4) Scoring Defense 3rd (15.2) 75th (27.1) Passing Yards Allowed 45th (211.0) 121st (281.4) Rushing Yards Allowed 21st (113.1) 44th (134.0) 3rd Down Defensive % 42nd (36.4%) 41st (36.3%) 4th Down Defensive % 91st (60.0%) 91st (60.0) First Downs Allowed 38th (151) 87th (178) Red Zone Defensive % 4th (61.9%) 118th (93.5%) Turnovers Gained 49th (12) 70th (11) Interceptions Caught 75th (6) 22nd (9) Fumbles Recovered 33rd (6) 110th (2) Sacks Per Game 27th (2.75) 27th (2.75) TFL Per Game 12th (6.9) 27th (6.2)

Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)

- Special Teams Statistics:

Clemson Louisville Net Punting 69th (39.23) 48th (40.77) Avg. Kickoff Return 42nd (22.79) 54th (21.63) Avg. Kickoff Return Def. 27th (18.33) 51st (19.89) Avg. Punt Return 76th (7.31) 24th (12.70) Avg. Punt Ret. Defense 24th (4.18) 48th (5.88) Field Goal Attempts 8-12 11-16 PAT 20-20 38-39

Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)

- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 29.8 percent chance to win against the Tigers. Louisville has an FPI of 4.4 (48th overall), whereas Clemson has a rating of 14.2 (10th overall).

- SP+ Prediction:

Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 28.41 percent chance to take down the Tigers. Louisville has an SP+ rating of 8.9 (41st overall), whereas Clemson has a rating of 21.1 (4th overall). Following the loss at NC State, Louisville is favored in three of their four remaining games on the schedule (Syracuse, Duke, Kentucky).

Weekly Expected Wins Mark:

Preseason: 6.97

Post-Week 1: 4.63

Post-Week 2: 5.71

Post-Week 3: 6.49

Post-Week 4: 6.14

Post-Week 5: 6.19

Post-Week 6: 5.47

Post-Week 7: 5.74

Post-Week 8: 6.56

Post-Week 9: 6.20

- Personal Prediction: Clemson 21, Louisville 17.

(Photo of Evan Conley: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

