Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. James Madison

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Dukes for their Saturday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (5-3, 3-3 ACC) is set to face James Madison (5-2, 2-2 Sun Belt) on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m. EST at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Ky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Dukes:

- Rankings:

James MadisonLouisville

AP/USA TODAY

NR/NR

RV/RV

SOS

131st

54th

SP+

41st

44th

FPI

67th

29th

Sagarin

70th

26th

- Offensive Statistics:

James MadisonLouisville

Total Offense

18th (480.7)

54th (418.1)

Scoring Offense

14th (38.7)

65th (29.8)

Passing Yards

25th (286.6)

89th (221.1)

Yards Per Completion

10th (14.23)

48th (12.73)

Rushing Yards

31st (194.1)

28th (197.0)

First Downs Gained

64th (171)

73rd (167)

3rd Down Con. %

94th (36.4%)

81st (38.0%)

4th Down Con. %

101st (41.2%)

123rd (30.0%)

Red Zone Con. %

98th (76.9%)

87th (80.6%)

Turnovers Lost

91st (14)

77th (13)

Interceptions Thrown

88th (8)

54th (6)

Fumbles Lost

74th (6)

94th (7)

Tackles For Loss Allowed

88th (6.00)

42nd (4.88)

Sacks Allowed

81st (2.14)

50th (1.75)

Avg. Time of Possession

11th (33:14)

58th (30:12)

Key: National Rank out of 131 FBS Teams (Value)

- Defensive Statistics:

James MadisonLouisville

Total Defense

10th (293.3)

52nd (362.0)

Scoring Defense

25th (20.9)

23rd (20.6)

Passing Yards Allowed

79th (238.4)

63rd (229.1)

Rushing Yards Allowed

1st (54.9)

53rd (132.9)

First Downs Allowed

3rd (98)

47th (156)

3rd Down Defensive %

4th (26.3%)

51st (36.2%)

4th Down Defensive %

14th (33.3%)

3rd (20.0%)

Red Zone Defensive %

90th (86.7%)

3rd (64.5%)

Turnovers Gained

30th (14)

1st (24)

Interceptions Caught

56th (7)

2nd (14)

Fumbles Recovered

23rd (7)

5th (10)

Sacks Per Game

16th (3.00)

1st (4.12)

TFL Per Game

3rd (8.9)

8th (7.9)

Key: National Rank out of 131 FBS Teams (Value)

- Special Teams Statistics:

James MadisonLouisville

Net Punting

88th (37.45)

26th (40.91)

Avg. Kickoff Return

77th (19.62)

75th (19.75)

Avg. Kickoff Return Def.

67th (20.21)

31st (17.80)

Avg. Punt Return

51st (8.77)

125th (3.44)

Avg. Punt Return Def.

104th (10.75)

37th (5.40)

Field Goal Attempts

5-9

12-14

PAT

34-35

28-29

Key: National Rank out of 131 FBS Teams (Value)

- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 78.9 percent chance to win against the Dukes. Louisville has an FPI rating of 9.0 (29th overall), whereas James Madison has an FPI rating of -0.3 (67th overall).

- SP+ Prediction:

Screen Shot 2022-11-02 at 4.19.57 PM

Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 54.22 percent chance to take down the Dukes. Louisville has an SP+ rating of 7.1 (44th overall), whereas James Madison has an SP+ rating of 7.8 (41st overall).

Weekly Expected Wins Mark:

  • Preseason: 6.57
  • Post-Game 1: 4.74
  • Post-Game 2: 5.70
  • Post-Game 3: 5.08
  • Post-Game 4: 5.71
  • Post-Game 5: 4.65
  • Post-Game 6: 5.03
  • Post-Game 7: 5.77
  • Post-Game 8: 6.64

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 31, James Madison 21.

(Photo of Malik Cunningham: Jared Anderson - Louisville Report)

