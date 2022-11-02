Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. James Madison

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (5-3, 3-3 ACC) is set to face James Madison (5-2, 2-2 Sun Belt) on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m. EST at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Ky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Dukes:

- Rankings:

James Madison Louisville AP/USA TODAY NR/NR RV/RV SOS 131st 54th SP+ 41st 44th FPI 67th 29th Sagarin 70th 26th

- Offensive Statistics:

James Madison Louisville Total Offense 18th (480.7) 54th (418.1) Scoring Offense 14th (38.7) 65th (29.8) Passing Yards 25th (286.6) 89th (221.1) Yards Per Completion 10th (14.23) 48th (12.73) Rushing Yards 31st (194.1) 28th (197.0) First Downs Gained 64th (171) 73rd (167) 3rd Down Con. % 94th (36.4%) 81st (38.0%) 4th Down Con. % 101st (41.2%) 123rd (30.0%) Red Zone Con. % 98th (76.9%) 87th (80.6%) Turnovers Lost 91st (14) 77th (13) Interceptions Thrown 88th (8) 54th (6) Fumbles Lost 74th (6) 94th (7) Tackles For Loss Allowed 88th (6.00) 42nd (4.88) Sacks Allowed 81st (2.14) 50th (1.75) Avg. Time of Possession 11th (33:14) 58th (30:12)

Key: National Rank out of 131 FBS Teams (Value)

- Defensive Statistics:

James Madison Louisville Total Defense 10th (293.3) 52nd (362.0) Scoring Defense 25th (20.9) 23rd (20.6) Passing Yards Allowed 79th (238.4) 63rd (229.1) Rushing Yards Allowed 1st (54.9) 53rd (132.9) First Downs Allowed 3rd (98) 47th (156) 3rd Down Defensive % 4th (26.3%) 51st (36.2%) 4th Down Defensive % 14th (33.3%) 3rd (20.0%) Red Zone Defensive % 90th (86.7%) 3rd (64.5%) Turnovers Gained 30th (14) 1st (24) Interceptions Caught 56th (7) 2nd (14) Fumbles Recovered 23rd (7) 5th (10) Sacks Per Game 16th (3.00) 1st (4.12) TFL Per Game 3rd (8.9) 8th (7.9)

Key: National Rank out of 131 FBS Teams (Value)

- Special Teams Statistics:

James Madison Louisville Net Punting 88th (37.45) 26th (40.91) Avg. Kickoff Return 77th (19.62) 75th (19.75) Avg. Kickoff Return Def. 67th (20.21) 31st (17.80) Avg. Punt Return 51st (8.77) 125th (3.44) Avg. Punt Return Def. 104th (10.75) 37th (5.40) Field Goal Attempts 5-9 12-14 PAT 34-35 28-29

Key: National Rank out of 131 FBS Teams (Value)

- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 78.9 percent chance to win against the Dukes. Louisville has an FPI rating of 9.0 (29th overall), whereas James Madison has an FPI rating of -0.3 (67th overall).

- SP+ Prediction:

Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 54.22 percent chance to take down the Dukes. Louisville has an SP+ rating of 7.1 (44th overall), whereas James Madison has an SP+ rating of 7.8 (41st overall).

Weekly Expected Wins Mark:

Preseason: 6.57

Post-Game 1: 4.74

Post-Game 2: 5.70

Post-Game 3: 5.08

Post-Game 4: 5.71

Post-Game 5: 4.65

Post-Game 6: 5.03

Post-Game 7: 5.77

Post-Game 8: 6.64

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 31, James Madison 21.

(Photo of Malik Cunningham: Jared Anderson - Louisville Report)

