Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. James Madison
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (5-3, 3-3 ACC) is set to face James Madison (5-2, 2-2 Sun Belt) on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m. EST at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Ky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Dukes:
- Rankings:
|James Madison
|Louisville
AP/USA TODAY
NR/NR
RV/RV
SOS
131st
54th
SP+
41st
44th
FPI
67th
29th
Sagarin
70th
26th
- Offensive Statistics:
|James Madison
|Louisville
Total Offense
18th (480.7)
54th (418.1)
Scoring Offense
14th (38.7)
65th (29.8)
Passing Yards
25th (286.6)
89th (221.1)
Yards Per Completion
10th (14.23)
48th (12.73)
Rushing Yards
31st (194.1)
28th (197.0)
First Downs Gained
64th (171)
73rd (167)
3rd Down Con. %
94th (36.4%)
81st (38.0%)
4th Down Con. %
101st (41.2%)
123rd (30.0%)
Red Zone Con. %
98th (76.9%)
87th (80.6%)
Turnovers Lost
91st (14)
77th (13)
Interceptions Thrown
88th (8)
54th (6)
Fumbles Lost
74th (6)
94th (7)
Tackles For Loss Allowed
88th (6.00)
42nd (4.88)
Sacks Allowed
81st (2.14)
50th (1.75)
Avg. Time of Possession
11th (33:14)
58th (30:12)
Key: National Rank out of 131 FBS Teams (Value)
- Defensive Statistics:
|James Madison
|Louisville
Total Defense
10th (293.3)
52nd (362.0)
Scoring Defense
25th (20.9)
23rd (20.6)
Passing Yards Allowed
79th (238.4)
63rd (229.1)
Rushing Yards Allowed
1st (54.9)
53rd (132.9)
First Downs Allowed
3rd (98)
47th (156)
3rd Down Defensive %
4th (26.3%)
51st (36.2%)
4th Down Defensive %
14th (33.3%)
3rd (20.0%)
Red Zone Defensive %
90th (86.7%)
3rd (64.5%)
Turnovers Gained
30th (14)
1st (24)
Interceptions Caught
56th (7)
2nd (14)
Fumbles Recovered
23rd (7)
5th (10)
Sacks Per Game
16th (3.00)
1st (4.12)
TFL Per Game
3rd (8.9)
8th (7.9)
Key: National Rank out of 131 FBS Teams (Value)
- Special Teams Statistics:
|James Madison
|Louisville
Net Punting
88th (37.45)
26th (40.91)
Avg. Kickoff Return
77th (19.62)
75th (19.75)
Avg. Kickoff Return Def.
67th (20.21)
31st (17.80)
Avg. Punt Return
51st (8.77)
125th (3.44)
Avg. Punt Return Def.
104th (10.75)
37th (5.40)
Field Goal Attempts
5-9
12-14
PAT
34-35
28-29
Key: National Rank out of 131 FBS Teams (Value)
- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 78.9 percent chance to win against the Dukes. Louisville has an FPI rating of 9.0 (29th overall), whereas James Madison has an FPI rating of -0.3 (67th overall).
- SP+ Prediction:
Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 54.22 percent chance to take down the Dukes. Louisville has an SP+ rating of 7.1 (44th overall), whereas James Madison has an SP+ rating of 7.8 (41st overall).
Weekly Expected Wins Mark:
- Preseason: 6.57
- Post-Game 1: 4.74
- Post-Game 2: 5.70
- Post-Game 3: 5.08
- Post-Game 4: 5.71
- Post-Game 5: 4.65
- Post-Game 6: 5.03
- Post-Game 7: 5.77
- Post-Game 8: 6.64
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 31, James Madison 21.
(Photo of Malik Cunningham: Jared Anderson - Louisville Report)
