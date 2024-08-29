Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Austin Peay
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (0-0, 0-0 ACC) is set to face Austin Peay (0-0, 0-0 UAC) on Saturday, Aug. 31 at 12:00 p.m. EST at L&N Stadium in Louisville, Ky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Governors:
- Rankings:
Austin Peay
Louisville
AP/USA TODAY
NR
RV/RV
SOS
N/A
N/A
SOR
N/A
N/A
SP+
N/A
31st
FPI
N/A
21st
Sagarin
172nd
26th
- Offensive Statistics (2023):
Austin Peay
Louisville
Total Offense
14th (426.8)
41st (415.1)
Yards Per Play
6.3
40th (6.18)
Scoring Offense
9th (34.1)
43rd (30.7)
Passing Yards
13th (274.1)
56th (236.6)
Yards Per Completion
22nd (13.26)
44th (12.45)
Rushing Yards
55th (152.7)
37th (178.5)
Yards Per Rush Attempt
4.1
38th (4.69)
First Downs Gained
26th (245)
30th (292)
3rd Down Con. %
75th (35.6%)
81st (37.4%)
4th Down Con. %
37th (56.5%)
61st (54.2%)
Red Zone Con. %
12th (89.7%)
85th (80.8%)
Turnovers Lost
44th (15)
75th (19)
Interceptions Thrown
64th (10)
83rd (12)
Fumbles Lost
25th (5)
56th (7)
Tackles For Loss Allowed
101st (6.92)
51st (5.29)
Sacks Allowed
104th (3.00)
84th (2.29)
Avg. Time of Possession
84th (28:55)
17th (32:13)
Key (APU): National Rank out of 122 FCS Teams (Value)
Key (UofL): National Rank out of 133 FBS Teams (Value)
- Defensive Statistics (2023):
Austin Peay
Louisville
Total Defense
86th (396.0)
21st (317.1)
Yards Allowed Per Play
5.3
47th (5.32)
Scoring Defense
42nd (24.4)
33rd (21.3)
Passing Yards Allowed
105th (250.3)
57th (217.3)
Rushing Yards Allowed
53rd (145.7)
9th (99.8)
First Downs Allowed
100th (242)
22nd (222)
3rd Down Defensive %
8th (30.3%
10th (29.8%)
4th Down Defensive %
93rd (60.0%)
34th (44.0%)
Red Zone Defensive %
62nd (81.0%)
1st (67.6%)
Turnovers Gained
53rd (16)
38th (20)
Interceptions Caught
29th (11)
25th (13)
Fumbles Recovered
79th (5)
59th (7)
TFL Per Game
88th (5.0)
34th (6.1)
Sacks Per Game
96th (1.50)
37th (2.43)
Key (APU): National Rank out of 122 FCS Teams (Value)
Key (UofL): National Rank out of 133 FBS Teams (Value)
- Special Teams Statistics (2023):
Austin Peay
Louisville
Net Punting
24th (38.39)
92nd (37.60)
Avg. Kickoff Return
33rd (21.04)
63rd (20.21)
Avg. Kickoff Return Def.
41st (18.43)
115th (23.40)
Avg. Punt Return
1st (21.27)
112th (4.39)
Avg. Punt Return Def.
39th (5.54)
83rd (8.89)
Field Goal Attempts
13-15
18-25
PAT
48-50
50-52
Key (APU): National Rank out of 122 FCS Teams (Value)
Key (UofL): National Rank out of 133 FBS Teams (Value)
- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have an 97.3 percent chance to win against the Governors. Louisville has an FPI rating of 10.0 (21st overall), whereas Austin Peay does not have an FPI rating (FCS).
- SP+ Prediction: Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 97.66 percent chance to take down the Governors. Louisville has an SP+ rating of 11.3 (31st overall), whereas Austin Peay does not have an SP+ rating (FCS).
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 49, Austin Peay 3.
