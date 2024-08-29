Louisville Report

Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Austin Peay

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Governors for their Saturday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:

Matthew McGavic

Sep 16, 2022; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; The Louisville Cardinals mascot performs before the first half against the Florida State Seminoles at Cardinal Stadium. Florida State defeated Louisville 35-31.
Sep 16, 2022; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; The Louisville Cardinals mascot performs before the first half against the Florida State Seminoles at Cardinal Stadium. Florida State defeated Louisville 35-31. / Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (0-0, 0-0 ACC) is set to face Austin Peay (0-0, 0-0 UAC) on Saturday, Aug. 31 at 12:00 p.m. EST at L&N Stadium in Louisville, Ky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Governors:

- Rankings:

Austin Peay

Louisville

AP/USA TODAY

NR

RV/RV

SOS

N/A

N/A

SOR

N/A

N/A

SP+

N/A

31st

FPI

N/A

21st

Sagarin

172nd

26th

- Offensive Statistics (2023):

Austin Peay

Louisville

Total Offense

14th (426.8)

41st (415.1)

Yards Per Play

6.3

40th (6.18)

Scoring Offense

9th (34.1)

43rd (30.7)

Passing Yards

13th (274.1)

56th (236.6)

Yards Per Completion

22nd (13.26)

44th (12.45)

Rushing Yards

55th (152.7)

37th (178.5)

Yards Per Rush Attempt

4.1

38th (4.69)

First Downs Gained

26th (245)

30th (292)

3rd Down Con. %

75th (35.6%)

81st (37.4%)

4th Down Con. %

37th (56.5%)

61st (54.2%)

Red Zone Con. %

12th (89.7%)

85th (80.8%)

Turnovers Lost

44th (15)

75th (19)

Interceptions Thrown

64th (10)

83rd (12)

Fumbles Lost

25th (5)

56th (7)

Tackles For Loss Allowed

101st (6.92)

51st (5.29)

Sacks Allowed

104th (3.00)

84th (2.29)

Avg. Time of Possession

84th (28:55)

17th (32:13)

Key (APU): National Rank out of 122 FCS Teams (Value)
Key (UofL): National Rank out of 133 FBS Teams (Value)

- Defensive Statistics (2023):

Austin Peay

Louisville

Total Defense

86th (396.0)

21st (317.1)

Yards Allowed Per Play

5.3

47th (5.32)

Scoring Defense

42nd (24.4)

33rd (21.3)

Passing Yards Allowed

105th (250.3)

57th (217.3)

Rushing Yards Allowed

53rd (145.7)

9th (99.8)

First Downs Allowed

100th (242)

22nd (222)

3rd Down Defensive %

8th (30.3%

10th (29.8%)

4th Down Defensive %

93rd (60.0%)

34th (44.0%)

Red Zone Defensive %

62nd (81.0%)

1st (67.6%)

Turnovers Gained

53rd (16)

38th (20)

Interceptions Caught

29th (11)

25th (13)

Fumbles Recovered

79th (5)

59th (7)

TFL Per Game

88th (5.0)

34th (6.1)

Sacks Per Game

96th (1.50)

37th (2.43)

Key (APU): National Rank out of 122 FCS Teams (Value)
Key (UofL): National Rank out of 133 FBS Teams (Value)

- Special Teams Statistics (2023):

Austin Peay

Louisville

Net Punting

24th (38.39)

92nd (37.60)

Avg. Kickoff Return

33rd (21.04)

63rd (20.21)

Avg. Kickoff Return Def.

41st (18.43)

115th (23.40)

Avg. Punt Return

1st (21.27)

112th (4.39)

Avg. Punt Return Def.

39th (5.54)

83rd (8.89)

Field Goal Attempts

13-15

18-25

PAT

48-50

50-52

Key (APU): National Rank out of 122 FCS Teams (Value)
Key (UofL): National Rank out of 133 FBS Teams (Value)

- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have an 97.3 percent chance to win against the Governors. Louisville has an FPI rating of 10.0 (21st overall), whereas Austin Peay does not have an FPI rating (FCS).

- SP+ Prediction: Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 97.66 percent chance to take down the Governors. Louisville has an SP+ rating of 11.3 (31st overall), whereas Austin Peay does not have an SP+ rating (FCS).

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 49, Austin Peay 3.

(Photo of Louisville Cardinals mascot Louie: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

