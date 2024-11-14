Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Stanford
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (6-3, 4-2 ACC) is set to face Stanford (2-7, 1-5 ACC) on Saturday, Nov. 16 at 3:30 p.m. EST at Stanford Stadium in Palo Alto, Calif. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Cardinal:
Rankings
Stanford
Louisville
AP/USA Today
NR/NR
22nd/24th
CFP
NR
21st
SOS
17th
15th
SOR
103rd
22nd
SP+
104th
20th
FPI
103rd
13th
Sagarin
112th
18th
Kelley Ford
99th
16th
CFB Insiders
95th
15th
Offensive Statistics
Stanford
Louisville
Total Offense
122nd (315.9)
19th (449.6)
Yards Per Play
127th (4.78)
8th (6.89)
Scoring Offense
117th (20.4)
18th (36.2)
Passing Yards
120th (175.4)
16th (286.4)
Yards Per Completion
130th (9.87)
48th (12.70)
Rushing Yards
93rd (140.4)
62nd (163.1)
Yards Per Rush Attempt
96th (3.85)
16th (5.42)
First Downs Gained
109th (166)
65th (191)
3rd Down Con. %
114th (34.5%)
89th (37.7%)
4th Down Con. %
78th (50.0%)
78th (50.0%)
Red Zone Con. %
115th (75.9%)
91st (81.6%)
Turnovers Lost
118th (18)
28th (9)
Interceptions Thrown
125th (13)
23rd (5)
Fumbles Lost
62nd (5)
42nd (4)
Tackles for Loss Allowed
133rd (9.22)
31st (4.44)
Sacks Allowed
123rd (3.33)
38th (1.44)
Avg. Time of Possession
37th (31:07)
83rd (29:27)
Key: National Rank out of 134 FBS Teams (Value)
Defensive Statistics
Stanford
Louisville
Total Defense
106th (412.9)
70th (369.1)
Yards Allowed Per Play
121st (6.51)
50th (5.29)
Scoring Defense
120th (34.6)
68th (24.2)
Passing Yards Allowed
126th (268.1)
72nd (223.3)
Rushing Yards Allowed
65th (144.8)
67th (145.8)
First Downs Allowed
72nd (183)
51st (176)
3rd Down Defensive %
112th (44.4%)
60th (38.0%)
4th Down Defensive %
121st (70.0%)
107th (66.7%)
Red Zone Defensive %
102nd (89.2%)
70th (84.6%)
Turnovers Gained
55th (13)
125th (7)
Interceptions Caught
67th (7)
128th (2)
Fumbles Recovered
32nd (6)
53rd (5)
TFL Per Game
81st (5.2)
41st (6.2)
Sacks Per Game
62nd (2.00)
57th (2.11)
Key: National Rank out of 134 FBS Teams (Value)
Special Teams Statistics:
Stanford
Louisville
Net Punting
79th (38.58)
114th (36.33)
Avg. Kickoff Return
88th (18.80)
57th (20.48)
Avg. Kickoff Return Def.
108th (22.90)
36th (17.79)
Avg. Punt Return
47th (9.73)
119th (3.87)
Avg. Punt Return Def.
88th (8.71)
46th (5.60)
Field Goal Attempts
10-12
13-20
PAT
22-22
41-41
Key: National Rank out of 134 FBS Teams (Value)
- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 91.2 percent chance to win against the Cardinal. Louisville has an FPI rating of 15.1 (13th overall), whereas Stanford has an FPI rating of -8.4 (103rd overall).
- SP+ Prediction: Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 89.81 percent chance to take down the Cardinal. Louisville has an SP+ rating of 12.6 (20th overall), whereas Stanford has an SP+ rating of -11.5 (104th overall).
- Kelley Ford Prediction: Per the Kelley Ford ratings, the Cardinals have a 95 percent chance to defeat the Cardinal. Louisville has a KFord rating of 15.4 (16th overall), whereas Stanford has a KFord rating of -8.4 (99th overall).
- College Football Insiders Prediction: Per College Football Insiders' IPR metric, the Cardinals have a 90.95 percent chance to take down the Cardinal. Louisville has an IPR rating of 63.0 (15th overall), whereas Stanford has an IPR rating of 36.0 (95th overall).
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 44, Stanford 17
(Photo of Stanquan Clark: Clare Grant - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)
