Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Stanford

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Cardinal for their Saturday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:

Louisville Cardinals linebacker Stanquan Clark (6) warms up ahead of their game against the Austin Peay Governors on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, Ky. / Clare Grant/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (6-3, 4-2 ACC) is set to face Stanford (2-7, 1-5 ACC) on Saturday, Nov. 16 at 3:30 p.m. EST at Stanford Stadium in Palo Alto, Calif. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Cardinal:

Rankings

Stanford

Louisville

AP/USA Today

NR/NR

22nd/24th

CFP

NR

21st

SOS

17th

15th

SOR

103rd

22nd

SP+

104th

20th

FPI

103rd

13th

Sagarin

112th

18th

Kelley Ford

99th

16th

CFB Insiders

95th

15th

Offensive Statistics

Stanford

Louisville

Total Offense

122nd (315.9)

19th (449.6)

Yards Per Play

127th (4.78)

8th (6.89)

Scoring Offense

117th (20.4)

18th (36.2)

Passing Yards

120th (175.4)

16th (286.4)

Yards Per Completion

130th (9.87)

48th (12.70)

Rushing Yards

93rd (140.4)

62nd (163.1)

Yards Per Rush Attempt

96th (3.85)

16th (5.42)

First Downs Gained

109th (166)

65th (191)

3rd Down Con. %

114th (34.5%)

89th (37.7%)

4th Down Con. %

78th (50.0%)

78th (50.0%)

Red Zone Con. %

115th (75.9%)

91st (81.6%)

Turnovers Lost

118th (18)

28th (9)

Interceptions Thrown

125th (13)

23rd (5)

Fumbles Lost

62nd (5)

42nd (4)

Tackles for Loss Allowed

133rd (9.22)

31st (4.44)

Sacks Allowed

123rd (3.33)

38th (1.44)

Avg. Time of Possession

37th (31:07)

83rd (29:27)

Key: National Rank out of 134 FBS Teams (Value)

Defensive Statistics

Stanford

Louisville

Total Defense

106th (412.9)

70th (369.1)

Yards Allowed Per Play

121st (6.51)

50th (5.29)

Scoring Defense

120th (34.6)

68th (24.2)

Passing Yards Allowed

126th (268.1)

72nd (223.3)

Rushing Yards Allowed

65th (144.8)

67th (145.8)

First Downs Allowed

72nd (183)

51st (176)

3rd Down Defensive %

112th (44.4%)

60th (38.0%)

4th Down Defensive %

121st (70.0%)

107th (66.7%)

Red Zone Defensive %

102nd (89.2%)

70th (84.6%)

Turnovers Gained

55th (13)

125th (7)

Interceptions Caught

67th (7)

128th (2)

Fumbles Recovered

32nd (6)

53rd (5)

TFL Per Game

81st (5.2)

41st (6.2)

Sacks Per Game

62nd (2.00)

57th (2.11)

Key: National Rank out of 134 FBS Teams (Value)

Special Teams Statistics:

Stanford

Louisville

Net Punting

79th (38.58)

114th (36.33)

Avg. Kickoff Return

88th (18.80)

57th (20.48)

Avg. Kickoff Return Def.

108th (22.90)

36th (17.79)

Avg. Punt Return

47th (9.73)

119th (3.87)

Avg. Punt Return Def.

88th (8.71)

46th (5.60)

Field Goal Attempts

10-12

13-20

PAT

22-22

41-41

Key: National Rank out of 134 FBS Teams (Value)

- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 91.2 percent chance to win against the Cardinal. Louisville has an FPI rating of 15.1 (13th overall), whereas Stanford has an FPI rating of -8.4 (103rd overall).

- SP+ Prediction: Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 89.81 percent chance to take down the Cardinal. Louisville has an SP+ rating of 12.6 (20th overall), whereas Stanford has an SP+ rating of -11.5 (104th overall).

- Kelley Ford Prediction: Per the Kelley Ford ratings, the Cardinals have a 95 percent chance to defeat the Cardinal. Louisville has a KFord rating of 15.4 (16th overall), whereas Stanford has a KFord rating of -8.4 (99th overall).

- College Football Insiders Prediction: Per College Football Insiders' IPR metric, the Cardinals have a 90.95 percent chance to take down the Cardinal. Louisville has an IPR rating of 63.0 (15th overall), whereas Stanford has an IPR rating of 36.0 (95th overall).

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 44, Stanford 17

(Photo of Stanquan Clark: Clare Grant - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

