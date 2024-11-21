Louisville Report

Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Pitt

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Panthers for their Saturday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:

Oct 14, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Jamari Thrash (1) runs after a catch out of the grasp of Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Phillip O'Brien Jr. (5) during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (6-4, 4-3 ACC) is set to face Pitt (7-3, 3-3 ACC) on Saturday, Nov. 23 at 4:00 p.m. EST at L&N Stadium in Louisville, Ky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Panthers:

Rankings

Pitt

Louisville

AP/USAT

RV/RV

RV/RV

CFP

NR

NR

SOS

69th

22nd

SOR

31st

29th

SP+

41st

22nd

FPI

41st

17th

Sagarin

43rd

29th

Kelley Ford

44th

18th

CFB Insiders

50th

15th

Offensive Statistics

Pitt

Louisville

Total Offense

40th (428.8)

20th (447.8)

Yards Per Play

41st (6.21)

10th (6.86)

Scoring Offense

24th (35.0)

15th (36.1)

Passing Yards

16th (284.4)

15th (284.8)

Yards Per Completion

81st (11.75)

50th (12.44)

Rushing Yards

83rd (144.4)

62nd (163.0)

Yards Per Rush Attempt

48th (4.78)

11th (5.49)

First Downs Gained

24th (231)

58th (212)

3rd Down Con. %

105th (36.2%)

84th (37.9%)

4th Down Con. %

20th (66.7%)

104th (44.4%)

Red Zone Con. %

33rd (89.2%)

80th (83.3%)

Turnovers Lost

44th (12)

25th (10)

Interceptions Thrown

79th (9)

29th (6)

Fumbles Lost

18th (3)

34th (4)

Tackles for Loss Allowed

122nd (7.20)

15th (4.00)

Sacks Allowed

114th (3.00)

28th (1.30)

Avg. Time of Possession

131st (25:45)

94th (29:00)

Key: National Rank out of 134 FBS Teams (Value)

Defensive Statistics

Pitt

Louisville

Total Defense

62nd (359.9)

74th (372.8)

Yards Allowed Per Play

24th (4.86)

52nd (5.33)

Scoring Defense

69th (25.0)

73rd (25.6)

Passing Yards Allowed

112th (255.3)

88th (233.3)

Rushing Yards Allowed

13th (104.6)

59th (139.5)

First Downs Allowed

85th (204)

70th (198)

3rd Down Defensive %

28th (33.8%)

61st (37.9%)

4th Down Defensive %

106th (64.0%)

122nd (70.4%)

Red Zone Defensive %

60th (82.8%)

86th (86.2%)

Turnovers Gained

34th (16)

123rd (8)

Interceptions Caught

19th (12)

125th (3)

Fumbles Recovered

84th (4)

59th (5)

TFL Per Game

2nd (8.7)

34th (6.4)

Sacks Per Game

3rd (3.50)

36th (2.50)

Key: National Rank out of 134 FBS Teams (Value)

Special Teams Statistics:

Pitt

Louisville

Net Punting

33rd (40.79)

110th (36.75)

Avg. Kickoff Return

71st (19.67)

61st (20.29)

Avg. Kickoff Return Def.

122nd (23.92)

30th (17.41)

Avg. Punt Return

43rd (10.00)

118th (4.15)

Avg. Punt Return Def.

18th (3.71)

35th (5.29)

Field Goal Attempts

17-20

13-20

PAT

39-39

46-46

Key: National Rank out of 134 FBS Teams (Value)

Predictions:

- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 75.2 percent chance to win against the Panthers. Louisville has an FPI rating of 13.4 (17th overall), whereas Pitt has an FPI rating of 6.2 (41st overall).

- SP+ Prediction: Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 67.68 percent chance to take down the Panthers. Louisville has an SP+ rating of 12.1 (22nd overall), whereas Pitt has an SP+ rating of 6.8 (41st overall).

- Kelley Ford Prediction: Per the Kelley Ford ratings, the Cardinals have an 81 percent chance to defeat the Panthers. Louisville has a KFord rating of 13.6 (18th overall), whereas Pitt has a KFord rating of 6.0 (44th overall).

- College Football Insiders Prediction: Per College Football Insiders' IPR metric, the Cardinals have a 61.00 percent chance to take down the Panthers. Louisville has an IPR rating of 63.0 (15th overall), whereas Stanford has an IPR rating of 51.5 (50th overall).

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 31, Pitt 28

(Photo of Jamari Thrash: Charles LeClaire - Imagn Images)

