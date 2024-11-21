Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Pitt
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (6-4, 4-3 ACC) is set to face Pitt (7-3, 3-3 ACC) on Saturday, Nov. 23 at 4:00 p.m. EST at L&N Stadium in Louisville, Ky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Panthers:
Rankings
Pitt
Louisville
AP/USAT
RV/RV
RV/RV
CFP
NR
NR
SOS
69th
22nd
SOR
31st
29th
SP+
41st
22nd
FPI
41st
17th
Sagarin
43rd
29th
Kelley Ford
44th
18th
CFB Insiders
50th
15th
Offensive Statistics
Pitt
Louisville
Total Offense
40th (428.8)
20th (447.8)
Yards Per Play
41st (6.21)
10th (6.86)
Scoring Offense
24th (35.0)
15th (36.1)
Passing Yards
16th (284.4)
15th (284.8)
Yards Per Completion
81st (11.75)
50th (12.44)
Rushing Yards
83rd (144.4)
62nd (163.0)
Yards Per Rush Attempt
48th (4.78)
11th (5.49)
First Downs Gained
24th (231)
58th (212)
3rd Down Con. %
105th (36.2%)
84th (37.9%)
4th Down Con. %
20th (66.7%)
104th (44.4%)
Red Zone Con. %
33rd (89.2%)
80th (83.3%)
Turnovers Lost
44th (12)
25th (10)
Interceptions Thrown
79th (9)
29th (6)
Fumbles Lost
18th (3)
34th (4)
Tackles for Loss Allowed
122nd (7.20)
15th (4.00)
Sacks Allowed
114th (3.00)
28th (1.30)
Avg. Time of Possession
131st (25:45)
94th (29:00)
Key: National Rank out of 134 FBS Teams (Value)
Defensive Statistics
Pitt
Louisville
Total Defense
62nd (359.9)
74th (372.8)
Yards Allowed Per Play
24th (4.86)
52nd (5.33)
Scoring Defense
69th (25.0)
73rd (25.6)
Passing Yards Allowed
112th (255.3)
88th (233.3)
Rushing Yards Allowed
13th (104.6)
59th (139.5)
First Downs Allowed
85th (204)
70th (198)
3rd Down Defensive %
28th (33.8%)
61st (37.9%)
4th Down Defensive %
106th (64.0%)
122nd (70.4%)
Red Zone Defensive %
60th (82.8%)
86th (86.2%)
Turnovers Gained
34th (16)
123rd (8)
Interceptions Caught
19th (12)
125th (3)
Fumbles Recovered
84th (4)
59th (5)
TFL Per Game
2nd (8.7)
34th (6.4)
Sacks Per Game
3rd (3.50)
36th (2.50)
Key: National Rank out of 134 FBS Teams (Value)
Special Teams Statistics:
Pitt
Louisville
Net Punting
33rd (40.79)
110th (36.75)
Avg. Kickoff Return
71st (19.67)
61st (20.29)
Avg. Kickoff Return Def.
122nd (23.92)
30th (17.41)
Avg. Punt Return
43rd (10.00)
118th (4.15)
Avg. Punt Return Def.
18th (3.71)
35th (5.29)
Field Goal Attempts
17-20
13-20
PAT
39-39
46-46
Key: National Rank out of 134 FBS Teams (Value)
Predictions:
- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 75.2 percent chance to win against the Panthers. Louisville has an FPI rating of 13.4 (17th overall), whereas Pitt has an FPI rating of 6.2 (41st overall).
- SP+ Prediction: Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 67.68 percent chance to take down the Panthers. Louisville has an SP+ rating of 12.1 (22nd overall), whereas Pitt has an SP+ rating of 6.8 (41st overall).
- Kelley Ford Prediction: Per the Kelley Ford ratings, the Cardinals have an 81 percent chance to defeat the Panthers. Louisville has a KFord rating of 13.6 (18th overall), whereas Pitt has a KFord rating of 6.0 (44th overall).
- College Football Insiders Prediction: Per College Football Insiders' IPR metric, the Cardinals have a 61.00 percent chance to take down the Panthers. Louisville has an IPR rating of 63.0 (15th overall), whereas Stanford has an IPR rating of 51.5 (50th overall).
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 31, Pitt 28
