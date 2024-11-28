Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Kentucky

Louisville Report

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Wildcats for their Saturday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:

Matthew McGavic

Louisville Cardinals defensive lineman Kameron Wilson (15) celebrates after sacking Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Devin Leary (13) in the first half. Nov. 24, 2023
Louisville Cardinals defensive lineman Kameron Wilson (15) celebrates after sacking Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Devin Leary (13) in the first half. Nov. 24, 2023 / Matt Stone/The Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (7-4, 5-3 ACC) is set to face Kentucky (4-7, 1-7 SEC) on Saturday, Nov. 30 at 12:00 p.m. EST at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Wildcats:

Rankings

Kentucky

Louisvile

AP/USAT

NR/NR

RV/RV

CFP

NR

NR

SOS

3rd

18th

SOR

60th

29th

SP+

46th

19th

FPI

42nd

13th

Sagarin

50th

25th

Kelley Ford

37th

15th

CFB Insiders

50th

28th

Offensive Statistics

Kentucky

Louisville

Total Offense

115th (330.6)

15th (453.0)

Yards Per Play

112th (5.21)

8th (6.86)

Scoring Offense

113th (21.2)

17th (36.2)

Passing Yards

109th (185.9)

13th (285.5)

Yards Per Completion

35th (13.03)

40th (12.77)

Rushing Yards

83rd (144.7)

62nd (167.5)

Yards Per Rush Attempt

95th (3.88)

15th (5.39)

First Downs Gained

79th (220)

48th (238)

3rd Down Con. %

106th (35.6%)

76th (39.8%)

4th Down Con. %

101st (45.8%)

115th (42.1%)

Red Zone Con. %

93rd (81.3%)

93rd (81.3%)

Turnovers Lost

94th (18)

21st (10)

Interceptions Thrown

121st (14)

22nd (6)

Fumbles Lost

28th (4)

28th (4)

Tackles for Loss Allowed

93rd (6.00)

19th (4.09)

Sacks Allowed

115th (3.00)

31st (1.36)

Avg. Time of Possession

76th (29:58)

84th (29:30)

Key: National Rank out of 134 FBS Teams (Value)

Defensive Statistics

Kentucky

Louisville

Total Defense

37th (332.7)

62nd (363.0)

Yards Allowed Per Play

76th (5.67)

45th (5.25)

Scoring Defense

26th (20.4)

63rd (24.1)

Passing Yards Allowed

28th (188.7)

86th (229.4)

Rushing Yards Allowed

63rd (144.0)

49th (133.6)

First Downs Allowed

27th (192)

66th (216)

3rd Down Defensive %

78th (40.3%)

57th (37.0%)

4th Down Defensive %

130th (75.0%)

116th (66.7%)

Red Zone Defensive %

4th (70.5%)

75th (83.9%)

Turnovers Gained

57th (15)

107th (11)

Interceptions Caught

47th (10)

103rd (6)

Fumbles Recovered

68th (5)

68th (5)

TFL Per Game

54th (5.8)

33rd (6.5)

Sacks Per Game

51st (2.18)

37th (6.5)

Key: National Rank out of 134 FBS Teams (Value)

Special Teams Statistics:

Kentucky

Louisville

Net Punting

16th (41.68)

111th (36.60)

Avg. Kickoff Return

40th (21.75)

67th (20.29)

Avg. Kickoff Return Def.

24th (16.93)

36th (18.10)

Avg. Punt Return

63rd (8.33)

108th (5.00)

Avg. Punt Return Def.

3rd (2.50)

27th (5.00)

Field Goal Attempts

15-16

16-23

PAT

24-25

50-50

Key: National Rank out of 134 FBS Teams (Value)

Predictions:

- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 70.1 percent chance to win against the Wildcats. Louisville has an FPI rating of 15.1 (13th overall), whereas Kentucky has an FPI rating of 6.0 (42nd overall).

- SP+ Prediction: Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 59.30 percent chance to take down the Wildcats. Louisville has an SP+ rating of 12.6 (19th overall), whereas Kentucky has an SP+ rating of 6.1 (46th overall).

- Kelley Ford Prediction: Per the Kelley Ford ratings, the Cardinals have a 60 percent chance to defeat the Wildcats. Louisville has a KFord rating of 13.6 (18th overall), whereas Kentucky has a KFord rating of 7.9 (37th overall).

- College Football Insiders Prediction: Per College Football Insiders' IPR metric, the Cardinals have a 64.46 percent chance to take down the Wildcats. Louisville has an IPR rating of 57.5 (28th overall), whereas Kentucky has an IPR rating of 51.0 (50th overall).

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 31, Kentucky 24

(Photo via Matt Stone - The Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

