Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (7-4, 5-3 ACC) is set to face Kentucky (4-7, 1-7 SEC) on Saturday, Nov. 30 at 12:00 p.m. EST at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Wildcats:
*Mobile users can scroll left and right on the tables below*
Rankings
Kentucky
Louisvile
AP/USAT
NR/NR
RV/RV
CFP
NR
NR
SOS
3rd
18th
SOR
60th
29th
SP+
46th
19th
FPI
42nd
13th
Sagarin
50th
25th
Kelley Ford
37th
15th
CFB Insiders
50th
28th
Offensive Statistics
Kentucky
Louisville
Total Offense
115th (330.6)
15th (453.0)
Yards Per Play
112th (5.21)
8th (6.86)
Scoring Offense
113th (21.2)
17th (36.2)
Passing Yards
109th (185.9)
13th (285.5)
Yards Per Completion
35th (13.03)
40th (12.77)
Rushing Yards
83rd (144.7)
62nd (167.5)
Yards Per Rush Attempt
95th (3.88)
15th (5.39)
First Downs Gained
79th (220)
48th (238)
3rd Down Con. %
106th (35.6%)
76th (39.8%)
4th Down Con. %
101st (45.8%)
115th (42.1%)
Red Zone Con. %
93rd (81.3%)
93rd (81.3%)
Turnovers Lost
94th (18)
21st (10)
Interceptions Thrown
121st (14)
22nd (6)
Fumbles Lost
28th (4)
28th (4)
Tackles for Loss Allowed
93rd (6.00)
19th (4.09)
Sacks Allowed
115th (3.00)
31st (1.36)
Avg. Time of Possession
76th (29:58)
84th (29:30)
Key: National Rank out of 134 FBS Teams (Value)
Defensive Statistics
Kentucky
Louisville
Total Defense
37th (332.7)
62nd (363.0)
Yards Allowed Per Play
76th (5.67)
45th (5.25)
Scoring Defense
26th (20.4)
63rd (24.1)
Passing Yards Allowed
28th (188.7)
86th (229.4)
Rushing Yards Allowed
63rd (144.0)
49th (133.6)
First Downs Allowed
27th (192)
66th (216)
3rd Down Defensive %
78th (40.3%)
57th (37.0%)
4th Down Defensive %
130th (75.0%)
116th (66.7%)
Red Zone Defensive %
4th (70.5%)
75th (83.9%)
Turnovers Gained
57th (15)
107th (11)
Interceptions Caught
47th (10)
103rd (6)
Fumbles Recovered
68th (5)
68th (5)
TFL Per Game
54th (5.8)
33rd (6.5)
Sacks Per Game
51st (2.18)
37th (6.5)
Key: National Rank out of 134 FBS Teams (Value)
Special Teams Statistics:
Kentucky
Louisville
Net Punting
16th (41.68)
111th (36.60)
Avg. Kickoff Return
40th (21.75)
67th (20.29)
Avg. Kickoff Return Def.
24th (16.93)
36th (18.10)
Avg. Punt Return
63rd (8.33)
108th (5.00)
Avg. Punt Return Def.
3rd (2.50)
27th (5.00)
Field Goal Attempts
15-16
16-23
PAT
24-25
50-50
Key: National Rank out of 134 FBS Teams (Value)
Predictions:
- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 70.1 percent chance to win against the Wildcats. Louisville has an FPI rating of 15.1 (13th overall), whereas Kentucky has an FPI rating of 6.0 (42nd overall).
- SP+ Prediction: Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 59.30 percent chance to take down the Wildcats. Louisville has an SP+ rating of 12.6 (19th overall), whereas Kentucky has an SP+ rating of 6.1 (46th overall).
- Kelley Ford Prediction: Per the Kelley Ford ratings, the Cardinals have a 60 percent chance to defeat the Wildcats. Louisville has a KFord rating of 13.6 (18th overall), whereas Kentucky has a KFord rating of 7.9 (37th overall).
- College Football Insiders Prediction: Per College Football Insiders' IPR metric, the Cardinals have a 64.46 percent chance to take down the Wildcats. Louisville has an IPR rating of 57.5 (28th overall), whereas Kentucky has an IPR rating of 51.0 (50th overall).
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 31, Kentucky 24
(Photo via Matt Stone - The Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X