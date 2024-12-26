Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Washington
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (8-4, 5-3 ACC) is set to face Washington (6-6, 4-5 Big Ten) in the Sun Bowl on Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 2:00 p.m. EST at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Huskies:
Rankings
Washington
Louisville
AP/USAT
NR/NR
RV/RV
CFP
NR
NR
SOS
12th
28th
SOR
46th
25th
SP+
61st
18th
FPI
45th
12th
Sagarin
47th
17th
Kelley Ford
49th
13th
CFB Insiders
41st
11th
Offensive Statistics
Washington
Louisville
Total Offense
68th (383.7)
10th (455.8)
Yards Per Play
52nd (5.96)
3rd (6.88)
Scoring Offense
109th (22.5)
9th (36.6)
Passing Yards
39th (252.3)
20th (272.4)
Yards Per Completion
113th (10.97)
37th (12.82)
Rushing Yards
93rd (131.3)
37th (183.3)
Yards Per Rush Attempt
85th (4.07)
9th (5.60)
First Downs Gained
76th (248)
57th (261)
3rd Down Con. %
102nd (36.4%)
74th (39.7%)
4th Down Con. %
101st (45.8%)
(116th (40.0%)
Red Zone Con. %
85th (82.2%)
95th (80.8%)
Turnovers Lost
19th (11)
19th (11)
Interceptions Thrown
26th (7)
10th (6)
Fumbles Lost
15th (4)
30th (5)
Tackles for Loss Allowed
87th (5.83)
19th (4.17)
Sacks Allowed
111th (2.83)
23rd (1.25)
Avg. Time of Possession
66th (30:10)
73rd (29:57)
Key: National Rank out of 134 FBS Teams (Value)
Defensive Statistics
Washington
Louisville
Total Defense
27th (324.8)
58th (360.1)
Yards Allowed Per Play
28th (5.00)
49th (5.28)
Scoring Defense
45th (22.8)
52nd (23.3)
Passing Yards Allowed
5th (166.8)
80th (224.7)
Rushing Yards Allowed
83rd (158.1)
43rd (135.4)
First Downs Allowed
69th (241)
40th (229)
3rd Down Defensive %
106th (43.9%)
39th (35.5%)
4th Down Defensive %
91st (57.1%)
112th (64.5%)
Red Zone Defensive %
53rd (81.0%)
63rd (81.8%)
Turnovers Gained
91st (14)
69th (16)
Interceptions Caught
93rd (8)
75th (9)
Fumbles Recovered
69th (6)
49th (7)
TFL Per Game
132nd (3.6)
39th (6.4)
Sacks Per Game
90th (1.67)
40th (2.42)
Key: National Rank out of 134 FBS Teams (Value)
Special Teams Statistics:
Washington
Louisville
Net Punting
131st (34.49)
109th (36.74)
Avg. Kickoff Return
30th (22.42)
60th (20.53)
Avg. Kickoff Return Def.
92nd (21.83)
24th (17.42)
Avg. Punt Return
74th (7.27)
106th (5.13)
Avg. Punt Return Def.
126th (14.94)
31st (5.00)
Field Goal Attempts
18-26
18-25
PAT
26-26
55-55
Key: National Rank out of 134 FBS Teams (Value)
Predictions:
- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 74.8 percent chance to win against the Huskies. Louisville has an FPI rating of 16.4 (12th overall), whereas Washington has an FPI rating of 5.1 (45th overall).
- SP+ Prediction: Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 76.89 percent chance to take down the Huskies. Louisville has an SP+ rating of 15.5 (18th overall), whereas Washington has an SP+ rating of 3.0 (61st overall).
- Kelley Ford Prediction: Per the Kelley Ford ratings, the Cardinals have a 73 percent chance to defeat the Huskies. Louisville has a KFord rating of 16.5 (14th overall), whereas Washington has a KFord rating of 5.1 (48th overall).
- College Football Insiders Prediction: Per College Football Insiders' IPR metric, the Cardinals have a 71.99 percent chance to take down the Huskies. Louisville has an IPR rating of 65.5 (11th overall), whereas Washington has an IPR rating of 53.5 (41st overall).
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 28, Washington 24
(Photo via Jordan Prather - Imagn Images)
