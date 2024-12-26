Louisville Report

Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Washington

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Huskies for their Sun Bowl matchup, and who the statistical models favor:

Nov 30, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; A Louisville Cardinals cheerleader runs with the Cardinal flag during the third quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field.
/ Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (8-4, 5-3 ACC) is set to face Washington (6-6, 4-5 Big Ten) in the Sun Bowl on Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 2:00 p.m. EST at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Huskies:

Rankings

Washington

Louisville

AP/USAT

NR/NR

RV/RV

CFP

NR

NR

SOS

12th

28th

SOR

46th

25th

SP+

61st

18th

FPI

45th

12th

Sagarin

47th

17th

Kelley Ford

49th

13th

CFB Insiders

41st

11th

Offensive Statistics

Washington

Louisville

Total Offense

68th (383.7)

10th (455.8)

Yards Per Play

52nd (5.96)

3rd (6.88)

Scoring Offense

109th (22.5)

9th (36.6)

Passing Yards

39th (252.3)

20th (272.4)

Yards Per Completion

113th (10.97)

37th (12.82)

Rushing Yards

93rd (131.3)

37th (183.3)

Yards Per Rush Attempt

85th (4.07)

9th (5.60)

First Downs Gained

76th (248)

57th (261)

3rd Down Con. %

102nd (36.4%)

74th (39.7%)

4th Down Con. %

101st (45.8%)

(116th (40.0%)

Red Zone Con. %

85th (82.2%)

95th (80.8%)

Turnovers Lost

19th (11)

19th (11)

Interceptions Thrown

26th (7)

10th (6)

Fumbles Lost

15th (4)

30th (5)

Tackles for Loss Allowed

87th (5.83)

19th (4.17)

Sacks Allowed

111th (2.83)

23rd (1.25)

Avg. Time of Possession

66th (30:10)

73rd (29:57)

Key: National Rank out of 134 FBS Teams (Value)

Defensive Statistics

Washington

Louisville

Total Defense

27th (324.8)

58th (360.1)

Yards Allowed Per Play

28th (5.00)

49th (5.28)

Scoring Defense

45th (22.8)

52nd (23.3)

Passing Yards Allowed

5th (166.8)

80th (224.7)

Rushing Yards Allowed

83rd (158.1)

43rd (135.4)

First Downs Allowed

69th (241)

40th (229)

3rd Down Defensive %

106th (43.9%)

39th (35.5%)

4th Down Defensive %

91st (57.1%)

112th (64.5%)

Red Zone Defensive %

53rd (81.0%)

63rd (81.8%)

Turnovers Gained

91st (14)

69th (16)

Interceptions Caught

93rd (8)

75th (9)

Fumbles Recovered

69th (6)

49th (7)

TFL Per Game

132nd (3.6)

39th (6.4)

Sacks Per Game

90th (1.67)

40th (2.42)

Key: National Rank out of 134 FBS Teams (Value)

Special Teams Statistics:

Washington

Louisville

Net Punting

131st (34.49)

109th (36.74)

Avg. Kickoff Return

30th (22.42)

60th (20.53)

Avg. Kickoff Return Def.

92nd (21.83)

24th (17.42)

Avg. Punt Return

74th (7.27)

106th (5.13)

Avg. Punt Return Def.

126th (14.94)

31st (5.00)

Field Goal Attempts

18-26

18-25

PAT

26-26

55-55

Key: National Rank out of 134 FBS Teams (Value)

Predictions:

- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 74.8 percent chance to win against the Huskies. Louisville has an FPI rating of 16.4 (12th overall), whereas Washington has an FPI rating of 5.1 (45th overall).

- SP+ Prediction: Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 76.89 percent chance to take down the Huskies. Louisville has an SP+ rating of 15.5 (18th overall), whereas Washington has an SP+ rating of 3.0 (61st overall).

- Kelley Ford Prediction: Per the Kelley Ford ratings, the Cardinals have a 73 percent chance to defeat the Huskies. Louisville has a KFord rating of 16.5 (14th overall), whereas Washington has a KFord rating of 5.1 (48th overall).

- College Football Insiders Prediction: Per College Football Insiders' IPR metric, the Cardinals have a 71.99 percent chance to take down the Huskies. Louisville has an IPR rating of 65.5 (11th overall), whereas Washington has an IPR rating of 53.5 (41st overall).

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 28, Washington 24

