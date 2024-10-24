Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Boston College
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (4-3, 2-2 ACC) is set to face Boston College (4-3, 1-2 ACC) on Friday, Oct. 25 at 7:30 p.m. EST at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Eagles:
*Mobile users can scroll left and right on the tables below*
- Rankings:
BC
UofL
AP/USA TODAY
NR/NR
NR/NR
SOS
62nd
14th
SOR
53rd
43rd
SP+
65th
21st
FPI
56th
17th
Sagarin
71st
26th
Kelley Ford
59th
19th
CFB Insiders
58th
18th
- Offensive Statistics:
BC
UofL
Total Offense
96th (355.4)
18th (459.9)
Yards Per Play
83rd (5.65)
12th (7.03)
Scoring Offense
81st (26.3)
20th (37.4)
Passing Yards
97th (197.0)
14th (298.6)
Yards Per Completion
35th (13.13)
28th (13.23)
Rushing Yards
68th (158.4)
64th (161.3)
Yards Per Rush Attempt
87th (3.97)
22nd (5.33)
First Downs Gained
99th (130)
56th (148)
3rd Down Con. %
19th (47.8%)
78th (38.6%)
4th Down Con. %
75th (50.0%)
68th (53.3%)
Red Zone Con. %
128th (69.6%)
109th (76.7%)
Turnovers Lost
93rd (12)
21st (6)
Interceptions Thrown
48th (5)
14th (3)
Fumbles Lost
119th (7)
43rd (3)
Tackles for Loss Allowed
49th (5.00)
42nd (4.86)
Sacks Allowed
105th (2.71)
61st (1.86)
Avg. Time of Possession
59th (30:37)
65th (30:24)
Key: National Rank out of 134 FBS Teams (Value)
- Defensive Statistics:
BC
UofL
Total Defense
58th (351.7)
72nd (364.9)
Yards Allowed Per Play
61st (5.39)
76th (5.58)
Scoring Defense
38th (20.7)
69th (24.3)
Passing Yards Allowed
54th (209.4)
92nd (231.)
Rushing Yards Allowed
65th (142.3)
55th (133.7)
First Downs Allowed
50th (128)
62nd (131)
3rd Down Defensive %
48th (35.3%)
50th (35.4%)
4th Down Defensive %
91st (60.0%)
104th (64.3%)
Red Zone Defensive %
40th (80.0%)
74th (84.2%)
Turnovers Gained
20th (13)
98th (7)
Interceptions Caught
15th (9)
120th (2)
Fumbles Recovered
44th (4)
27th (5)
TFL Per Game
107th (4.6)
35th (6.6)
Sacks Per Game
76th (1.86)
47th (2.29)
Key: National Rank out of 134 FBS Teams (Value)
- Special Teams Statistics:
BC
UofL
Net Punting
122nd (35.28)
104th (37.06)
Avg. Kickoff Return
126th (14.40)
66th (20.17)
Avg. Kickoff Return Def.
6th (13.27)
56th (18.60)
Avg. Punt Return
96th (5.69)
117th (4.05)
Avg. Punt Return Def.
29th (4.17)
42nd (5.60)
Field Goal Attempts
1-1
8-13
PAT
25-26
34-34
Key: National Rank out of 134 FBS Teams (Value)
- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 71.2 percent chance to win against the Eagles. Louisville has an FPI rating of 13.8 (17th overall), whereas Boston College has an FPI rating of 3.2 (56th overall).
- SP+ Prediction: Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 64.67 percent chance to take down the Eagles. Louisville has an SP+ rating of 11.9 (21st overall), whereas Boston College has an FPI rating of 3.0 (65th overall).
- Kelley Ford Prediction: Per the Kelley Ford ratings, the Cardinals have a 77 percent chance to defeat the Eagles. Louisville has a KFord rating of 14.2 (19th overall), whereas Boston College has a KFord rating of 2.8 (59th overall).
- College Football Insiders Prediction: Per College Football Insiders' IPR metric, the Cardinals have a 61.69 percent chance to take down the Hurricanes. Louisville has an IPR rating of 60 (18th overall), whereas Miami has an IPR rating of 48 (58th overall).
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 31, Boston College 28.
(Photo of Ashton Gillotte: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
