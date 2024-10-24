Louisville Report

Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Boston College

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Eagles for their Friday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:

Matthew McGavic

Sep 23, 2023; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals defensive lineman Ashton Gillotte (9) sacks Boston College Eagles quarterback Thomas Castellanos (1) during the first half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium.
Sep 23, 2023; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals defensive lineman Ashton Gillotte (9) sacks Boston College Eagles quarterback Thomas Castellanos (1) during the first half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
In this story:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (4-3, 2-2 ACC) is set to face Boston College (4-3, 1-2 ACC) on Friday, Oct. 25 at 7:30 p.m. EST at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Eagles:

*Mobile users can scroll left and right on the tables below*

- Rankings:

BC

UofL

AP/USA TODAY

NR/NR

NR/NR

SOS

62nd

14th

SOR

53rd

43rd

SP+

65th

21st

FPI

56th

17th

Sagarin

71st

26th

Kelley Ford

59th

19th

CFB Insiders

58th

18th

- Offensive Statistics:

BC

UofL

Total Offense

96th (355.4)

18th (459.9)

Yards Per Play

83rd (5.65)

12th (7.03)

Scoring Offense

81st (26.3)

20th (37.4)

Passing Yards

97th (197.0)

14th (298.6)

Yards Per Completion

35th (13.13)

28th (13.23)

Rushing Yards

68th (158.4)

64th (161.3)

Yards Per Rush Attempt

87th (3.97)

22nd (5.33)

First Downs Gained

99th (130)

56th (148)

3rd Down Con. %

19th (47.8%)

78th (38.6%)

4th Down Con. %

75th (50.0%)

68th (53.3%)

Red Zone Con. %

128th (69.6%)

109th (76.7%)

Turnovers Lost

93rd (12)

21st (6)

Interceptions Thrown

48th (5)

14th (3)

Fumbles Lost

119th (7)

43rd (3)

Tackles for Loss Allowed

49th (5.00)

42nd (4.86)

Sacks Allowed

105th (2.71)

61st (1.86)

Avg. Time of Possession

59th (30:37)

65th (30:24)

Key: National Rank out of 134 FBS Teams (Value)

- Defensive Statistics:

BC

UofL

Total Defense

58th (351.7)

72nd (364.9)

Yards Allowed Per Play

61st (5.39)

76th (5.58)

Scoring Defense

38th (20.7)

69th (24.3)

Passing Yards Allowed

54th (209.4)

92nd (231.)

Rushing Yards Allowed

65th (142.3)

55th (133.7)

First Downs Allowed

50th (128)

62nd (131)

3rd Down Defensive %

48th (35.3%)

50th (35.4%)

4th Down Defensive %

91st (60.0%)

104th (64.3%)

Red Zone Defensive %

40th (80.0%)

74th (84.2%)

Turnovers Gained

20th (13)

98th (7)

Interceptions Caught

15th (9)

120th (2)

Fumbles Recovered

44th (4)

27th (5)

TFL Per Game

107th (4.6)

35th (6.6)

Sacks Per Game

76th (1.86)

47th (2.29)

Key: National Rank out of 134 FBS Teams (Value)

- Special Teams Statistics:

BC

UofL

Net Punting

122nd (35.28)

104th (37.06)

Avg. Kickoff Return

126th (14.40)

66th (20.17)

Avg. Kickoff Return Def.

6th (13.27)

56th (18.60)

Avg. Punt Return

96th (5.69)

117th (4.05)

Avg. Punt Return Def.

29th (4.17)

42nd (5.60)

Field Goal Attempts

1-1

8-13

PAT

25-26

34-34

Key: National Rank out of 134 FBS Teams (Value)

- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 71.2 percent chance to win against the Eagles. Louisville has an FPI rating of 13.8 (17th overall), whereas Boston College has an FPI rating of 3.2 (56th overall).

- SP+ Prediction: Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 64.67 percent chance to take down the Eagles. Louisville has an SP+ rating of 11.9 (21st overall), whereas Boston College has an FPI rating of 3.0 (65th overall).

- Kelley Ford Prediction: Per the Kelley Ford ratings, the Cardinals have a 77 percent chance to defeat the Eagles. Louisville has a KFord rating of 14.2 (19th overall), whereas Boston College has a KFord rating of 2.8 (59th overall).

- College Football Insiders Prediction: Per College Football Insiders' IPR metric, the Cardinals have a 61.69 percent chance to take down the Hurricanes. Louisville has an IPR rating of 60 (18th overall), whereas Miami has an IPR rating of 48 (58th overall).

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 31, Boston College 28.

(Photo of Ashton Gillotte: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X

Published
Matthew McGavic
MATTHEW MCGAVIC

McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic

Home/Football