Louisville Report

Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Clemson

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Tigers for their Saturday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:

Matthew McGavic

Oct 5, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Tyler Shough (9) looks to pass against the Southern Methodist Mustangs during the first quarter at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium.
Oct 5, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Tyler Shough (9) looks to pass against the Southern Methodist Mustangs during the first quarter at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (5-3, 3-2 ACC) is set to face Clemson (6-1, 5-0 ACC) on Saturday, Nov. 2 at 7:30 p.m. EST at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Tigers:

*Mobile users can scroll left and right on the tables below*

Rankings

CU

UofL

AP/USA TODAY

11th/8th

RV/RV

SOS

75th

17th

SOR

20th

31st

SP+

14th

22nd

FPI

13th

17th

Sagarin

14th

28th

Kelley Ford

14th

19th

CFB Insiders

12th

24th

Offensive Statistics

CU

UofL

Total Offense

5th (490.4)

15th (460.0)

Yards Per Play

9th (7.05)

12th (6.97)

Scoring Offense

4th (42.0)

20th (36.6)

Passing Yards

17th (290.6)

10th (302.8)

Yards Per Completion

55th (12.48)

35th (13.02)

Rushing Yards

26th (199.9)

68th (157.3)

Yards Per Rush Attempt

9th (5.85)

27th (5.16)

First Downs Gained

28th (176)

42nd (172)

3rd Down Con. %

26th (45.5%)

86th (38.3%)

4th Down Con. %

50th (57.1%)

77th (50.0%)

Red Zone Con. %

32nd (90.6%)

96th (80.0%)

Turnovers Lost

2nd (4)

48th (9)

Interceptions Thrown

6th (3)

35th (5)

Fumbles Lost

4th (1)

57th (4)

Tackles for Loss Allowed

31st (4.29)

39th (4.63)

Sacks Allowed

7th (0.86)

54th (1.63)

Avg. Time of Possession

57th (30:31)

63rd (30:22)

Key: National Rank out of 134 FBS Teams (Value)

Defensive Statistics

CU

UofL

Total Defense

53rd (348.0)

62nd (359.0)

Yards Allowed Per Play

58th (5.38)

64th (5.45)

Scoring Defense

62nd (23.0)

72nd (24.6)

Passing Yards Allowed

67th (219.0)

73rd (222.8)

Rushing Yards Allowed

46th (130.0)

59th (136.3)

First Downs Allowed

33rd (137)

46th (145)

3rd Down Defensive %

19th (31.9%)

52nd (36.0%)

4th Down Defensive %

52nd (50.0%)

96th (61.1%)

Red Zone Defensive %

59th (82.6%)

83rd (86.4%)

Turnovers Gained

36th (13)

108th (7)

Interceptions Caught

29th (9)

124th (2)

Fumbles Recovered

53rd (4)

33rd (5)

TFL Per Game

18th (7.0)

37th (6.4)

Sacks Per Game

38th (2.43)

59th (2.13)

Key: National Rank out of 134 FBS Teams (Value)

Special Teams Statistics:

CU

UofL

Net Punting

87th (38.31)

111th (36.43)

Avg. Kickoff Return

102nd (17.75)

59th (20.45)

Avg. Kickoff Return Def.

55th (18.56)

45th (18.08)

Avg. Punt Return

60th (8.92)

118th (3.86)

Avg. Punt Return Def.

55th (6.10)

47th (5.60)

Field Goal Attempts

12-14

9-15

PAT

36-37

38-38

Key: National Rank out of 134 FBS Teams (Value)

- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 32.9 percent chance to win against the Tigers. Louisville has an FPI rating of 13.3 (17th overall), whereas Clemson has an FPI rating of 16.5 (13th overall).

- SP+ Prediction: Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 32.32 percent chance to take down the Tigers. Louisville has an SP+ rating of 12.9 (22nd overall), whereas Clemson has an FPI rating of 18.2 (14th overall).

- Kelley Ford Prediction: Per the Kelley Ford ratings, the Cardinals have a 32 percent chance to defeat the Tigers. Louisville has a KFord rating of 13.6 (19th overall), whereas Clemson has a KFord rating of 17.3 (14th overall).

- College Football Insiders Prediction: Per College Football Insiders' IPR metric, the Cardinals have a 34.10 percent chance to take down the Tigers. Louisville has an IPR rating of 58 (24th overall), whereas Clemson has an IPR rating of 66 (12th overall).

- Personal Prediction: Clemson 35, Louisville 28

(Photo of Tyler Shough: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)

