Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Clemson
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (5-3, 3-2 ACC) is set to face Clemson (6-1, 5-0 ACC) on Saturday, Nov. 2 at 7:30 p.m. EST at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Tigers:
Rankings
CU
UofL
AP/USA TODAY
11th/8th
RV/RV
SOS
75th
17th
SOR
20th
31st
SP+
14th
22nd
FPI
13th
17th
Sagarin
14th
28th
Kelley Ford
14th
19th
CFB Insiders
12th
24th
Offensive Statistics
CU
UofL
Total Offense
5th (490.4)
15th (460.0)
Yards Per Play
9th (7.05)
12th (6.97)
Scoring Offense
4th (42.0)
20th (36.6)
Passing Yards
17th (290.6)
10th (302.8)
Yards Per Completion
55th (12.48)
35th (13.02)
Rushing Yards
26th (199.9)
68th (157.3)
Yards Per Rush Attempt
9th (5.85)
27th (5.16)
First Downs Gained
28th (176)
42nd (172)
3rd Down Con. %
26th (45.5%)
86th (38.3%)
4th Down Con. %
50th (57.1%)
77th (50.0%)
Red Zone Con. %
32nd (90.6%)
96th (80.0%)
Turnovers Lost
2nd (4)
48th (9)
Interceptions Thrown
6th (3)
35th (5)
Fumbles Lost
4th (1)
57th (4)
Tackles for Loss Allowed
31st (4.29)
39th (4.63)
Sacks Allowed
7th (0.86)
54th (1.63)
Avg. Time of Possession
57th (30:31)
63rd (30:22)
Key: National Rank out of 134 FBS Teams (Value)
Defensive Statistics
CU
UofL
Total Defense
53rd (348.0)
62nd (359.0)
Yards Allowed Per Play
58th (5.38)
64th (5.45)
Scoring Defense
62nd (23.0)
72nd (24.6)
Passing Yards Allowed
67th (219.0)
73rd (222.8)
Rushing Yards Allowed
46th (130.0)
59th (136.3)
First Downs Allowed
33rd (137)
46th (145)
3rd Down Defensive %
19th (31.9%)
52nd (36.0%)
4th Down Defensive %
52nd (50.0%)
96th (61.1%)
Red Zone Defensive %
59th (82.6%)
83rd (86.4%)
Turnovers Gained
36th (13)
108th (7)
Interceptions Caught
29th (9)
124th (2)
Fumbles Recovered
53rd (4)
33rd (5)
TFL Per Game
18th (7.0)
37th (6.4)
Sacks Per Game
38th (2.43)
59th (2.13)
Key: National Rank out of 134 FBS Teams (Value)
Special Teams Statistics:
CU
UofL
Net Punting
87th (38.31)
111th (36.43)
Avg. Kickoff Return
102nd (17.75)
59th (20.45)
Avg. Kickoff Return Def.
55th (18.56)
45th (18.08)
Avg. Punt Return
60th (8.92)
118th (3.86)
Avg. Punt Return Def.
55th (6.10)
47th (5.60)
Field Goal Attempts
12-14
9-15
PAT
36-37
38-38
Key: National Rank out of 134 FBS Teams (Value)
- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 32.9 percent chance to win against the Tigers. Louisville has an FPI rating of 13.3 (17th overall), whereas Clemson has an FPI rating of 16.5 (13th overall).
- SP+ Prediction: Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 32.32 percent chance to take down the Tigers. Louisville has an SP+ rating of 12.9 (22nd overall), whereas Clemson has an FPI rating of 18.2 (14th overall).
- Kelley Ford Prediction: Per the Kelley Ford ratings, the Cardinals have a 32 percent chance to defeat the Tigers. Louisville has a KFord rating of 13.6 (19th overall), whereas Clemson has a KFord rating of 17.3 (14th overall).
- College Football Insiders Prediction: Per College Football Insiders' IPR metric, the Cardinals have a 34.10 percent chance to take down the Tigers. Louisville has an IPR rating of 58 (24th overall), whereas Clemson has an IPR rating of 66 (12th overall).
- Personal Prediction: Clemson 35, Louisville 28
