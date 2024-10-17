Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Miami
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (4-2, 2-1 ACC) is set to face Miami (6-0, 2-0 ACC) on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 3:30 p.m. EST at L&N Stadium in Louisville, Ky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Hurricanes:
- Rankings:
Miami
UofL
AP/USA TODAY
6th/6th
RV/RV
SOS
71st
27th
SOR
4th
35th
SP+
8th
20th
FPI
10th
16th
Sagarin
12th
22nd
Kelley Ford
9th
16th
CFB Insiders
11th
18th
- Offensive Statistics:
Miami
UofL
Total Offense
1st (583.8)
22nd (461.8)
Yards Per Play
1st (8.15)
13th (7.18)
Scoring Offense
1st (47.7)
23rd (36.2)
Passing Yards
1st (400.0)
21st (291.3)
Yards Per Completion
14th (14.55)
22nd (13.76)
Rushing Yards
46th (183.8)
60th (170.5)
Yards Per Rush Attempt
13th (5.63)
22nd (5.36)
First Downs Gained
2nd (168)
73rd (124)
3rd Down Con. %
1st (60.3%)
68th (40.8%)
4th Down Con. %
43rd (62.5%)
107th (41.7%)
Red Zone Con. %
33rd (90.9%)
120th (73.1%)
Turnovers Lost
31st (6)
20th (5)
Interceptions Thrown
65th (5)
25th (3)
Fumbles Lost
5th (1)
33rd (2)
Tackles for Loss Allowed
19th (3.83)
40th (4.67)
Sacks Allowed
51st (1.50)
61st (1.67)
Avg. Time of Possession
4th (34:08)
49th (31:11)
Key: National Rank out of 133 FBS Teams (Value)
- Defensive Statistics:
Miami
UofL
Total Defense
14th (282.5)
43rd (336.0)
Yards Allowed Per Play
24th (4.86)
55th (5.22)
Scoring Defense
26th (18.8)
32nd (19.7)
Passing Yards Allowed
40th (192.8)
70th (216.5)
Rushing Yards Allowed
11th (89.7)
42nd (119.5)
First Downs Allowed
18th (98)
31st (104)
3rd Down Defensive %
13th (30.7%)
20th (30.9%)
4th Down Defensive %
29th (42.9%)
84th (58.3%)
Red Zone Defensive %
34th (76.9%)
54th (81.3)
Turnovers Gained
26th (10)
94th (6)
Interceptions Caught
5th (10)
114th (2)
Fumbles Recovered
N/A
31st (4)
TFL Per Game
12th (7.8)
16th (7.2)
Sacks Per Game
7th (3.33)
51st (2.17)
Key: National Rank out of 133 FBS Teams (Value)
- Special Teams Statistics:
Miami
UofL
Net Punting
100th (37.50)
115th (35.87)
Avg. Kickoff Return
20th (24.67)
129th (13.23)
Avg. Kickoff Return Def.
74th (19.80)
54th (18.43)
Avg. Punt Return
62nd (9.00)
111th (4.33)
Avg. Punt Return Def.
111th (12.00)
36th (5.00)
Field Goal Attempts
8-9
7-11
PAT
34-34
28-28
Key: National Rank out of 133 FBS Teams (Value)
- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 44.6 percent chance to win against the Hurricanes. Louisville has an FPI rating of 14.0 (16th overall), whereas Miami has an FPI rating of 17.7 (10th overall).
- SP+ Prediction: Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 36.43 percent chance to take down the Hurricanes. Louisville has an SP+ rating of 13.7 (20th overall), whereas Miami has an FPI rating of 22.1 (8th overall).
- Kelley Ford Prediction: Per the Kelley Ford ratings, the Cardinals have a 47 percent chance to defeat the Hurricanes. Louisville has a KFord rating of 14.2 (16th overall), whereas Miami has a KFord rating of 19.8 (9th overall).
- College Football Insiders Prediction: Per College Football Insiders' IPR metric, the Cardinals have a 25.55 percent chance to take down the Hurricanes. Louisville has an IPR rating of 60 (18th overall), whereas Miami has an IPR rating of 65 (11th overall).
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 35, Miami 34.
(Photo via Sam Navarro - Imagn Images)
