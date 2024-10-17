Louisville Report

Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Miami

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Hurricanes for their Saturday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:

Matthew McGavic

Nov 18, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (22) runs with the football against the Louisville Cardinals during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium.
Nov 18, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (22) runs with the football against the Louisville Cardinals during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (4-2, 2-1 ACC) is set to face Miami (6-0, 2-0 ACC) on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 3:30 p.m. EST at L&N Stadium in Louisville, Ky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Hurricanes:

- Rankings:

Miami

UofL

AP/USA TODAY

6th/6th

RV/RV

SOS

71st

27th

SOR

4th

35th

SP+

8th

20th

FPI

10th

16th

Sagarin

12th

22nd

Kelley Ford

9th

16th

CFB Insiders

11th

18th

- Offensive Statistics:

Miami

UofL

Total Offense

1st (583.8)

22nd (461.8)

Yards Per Play

1st (8.15)

13th (7.18)

Scoring Offense

1st (47.7)

23rd (36.2)

Passing Yards

1st (400.0)

21st (291.3)

Yards Per Completion

14th (14.55)

22nd (13.76)

Rushing Yards

46th (183.8)

60th (170.5)

Yards Per Rush Attempt

13th (5.63)

22nd (5.36)

First Downs Gained

2nd (168)

73rd (124)

3rd Down Con. %

1st (60.3%)

68th (40.8%)

4th Down Con. %

43rd (62.5%)

107th (41.7%)

Red Zone Con. %

33rd (90.9%)

120th (73.1%)

Turnovers Lost

31st (6)

20th (5)

Interceptions Thrown

65th (5)

25th (3)

Fumbles Lost

5th (1)

33rd (2)

Tackles for Loss Allowed

19th (3.83)

40th (4.67)

Sacks Allowed

51st (1.50)

61st (1.67)

Avg. Time of Possession

4th (34:08)

49th (31:11)

Key: National Rank out of 133 FBS Teams (Value)

- Defensive Statistics:

Miami

UofL

Total Defense

14th (282.5)

43rd (336.0)

Yards Allowed Per Play

24th (4.86)

55th (5.22)

Scoring Defense

26th (18.8)

32nd (19.7)

Passing Yards Allowed

40th (192.8)

70th (216.5)

Rushing Yards Allowed

11th (89.7)

42nd (119.5)

First Downs Allowed

18th (98)

31st (104)

3rd Down Defensive %

13th (30.7%)

20th (30.9%)

4th Down Defensive %

29th (42.9%)

84th (58.3%)

Red Zone Defensive %

34th (76.9%)

54th (81.3)

Turnovers Gained

26th (10)

94th (6)

Interceptions Caught

5th (10)

114th (2)

Fumbles Recovered

N/A

31st (4)

TFL Per Game

12th (7.8)

16th (7.2)

Sacks Per Game

7th (3.33)

51st (2.17)

Key: National Rank out of 133 FBS Teams (Value)

- Special Teams Statistics:

Miami

UofL

Net Punting

100th (37.50)

115th (35.87)

Avg. Kickoff Return

20th (24.67)

129th (13.23)

Avg. Kickoff Return Def.

74th (19.80)

54th (18.43)

Avg. Punt Return

62nd (9.00)

111th (4.33)

Avg. Punt Return Def.

111th (12.00)

36th (5.00)

Field Goal Attempts

8-9

7-11

PAT

34-34

28-28

Key: National Rank out of 133 FBS Teams (Value)

- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 44.6 percent chance to win against the Hurricanes. Louisville has an FPI rating of 14.0 (16th overall), whereas Miami has an FPI rating of 17.7 (10th overall).

- SP+ Prediction: Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 36.43 percent chance to take down the Hurricanes. Louisville has an SP+ rating of 13.7 (20th overall), whereas Miami has an FPI rating of 22.1 (8th overall).

- Kelley Ford Prediction: Per the Kelley Ford ratings, the Cardinals have a 47 percent chance to defeat the Hurricanes. Louisville has a KFord rating of 14.2 (16th overall), whereas Miami has a KFord rating of 19.8 (9th overall).

- College Football Insiders Prediction: Per College Football Insiders' IPR metric, the Cardinals have a 25.55 percent chance to take down the Hurricanes. Louisville has an IPR rating of 60 (18th overall), whereas Miami has an IPR rating of 65 (11th overall).

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 35, Miami 34.

(Photo via Sam Navarro - Imagn Images)

